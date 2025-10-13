NITI Aayog's recent working paper titled "Enhancing Certainty, Transparency and Uniformity in Permanent Establishment and Profit Attribution for Foreign Investors in India" highlights the urgent need for India to strengthen tax certainty to attract sustainable foreign investment.



While India has recorded a steady rise in FDI inflows, from USD 5856 million in 2005-2006 to over USD 50,018 million in 2024-2025, foreign investors continue to face uncertainty arising from inconsistent interpretations of Permanent Establishment (PE) and profit attribution provisions. These issues lead to prolonged litigation, compliance costs, and unpredictability in tax outcomes.



The paper identifies that ambiguities in defining PE, especially under evolving business models such as the digital economy and service sectors, combined with inconsistent profit attribution methods, significantly impact India's investment climate.

Recommendations

The highlight of the various recommendations made is the optional Presumptive taxation scheme for foreign companies. Under this system, companies can choose to pay tax, based on a fixed percentage of their revenue from India instead of going through complex PE and attributable profit calculation. Benefits include,

No need to argue if a PE exists, giving tax certainty

Fixed profit rates mean less complicated tax work

Clear rules make tax outcomes predictable

Fewer tax disputes and legal cases

More confidence for foreign investors, encouraging investment and ease of doing business

Potential tax revenue upside as many taxpayers may willingly pay a slightly higher amount under a presumptive rate in exchange for certainty

Apart from the above, following are the other recommendations by the team,

Clear laws aligned with international standards to reduce confusion

Reinforce its policy against retrospective tax changes to build investor trust

Regular and open consultation with businesses and investors especially in matters affecting international investors

Timely dispute resolution through APA's and MAP's. To actively participate in bilateral APA negotiations

Training tax officers for consistent and fair application of rules

Our Comments Overall, this optional presumptive regime offers a win-win approach: it provides certainty and simplicity for foreign investors, while ensuring a stable and predictable tax base for the government. By minimizing interpretational disputes and codifying clear rules, the proposal not only enhances administrative efficiency but also aligns with international best practices. If implemented effectively, it could mark a major shift in India's international tax landscape, especially relevant in a digital and globally connected economy.

