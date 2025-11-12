RBI Drafts New FEMA Rules For Foreign Offices In India: Key Highlights

We are a dynamic full-service Indian law firm dedicated to delivering a comprehensive array of legal services across the spectrum of Indian law. Our commitment is to partner closely with our clients, offering both strategic and pragmatic legal guidance tailored to achieve their business objectives and commercial aspirations.

Our diverse clientele includes domestic and international corporations across various industries, startups, educational institutions, private equity firms and individuals. We have earned a reputation for fostering lasting relationships through our rational approach, exceptional work quality and prompt responsiveness, while maintaining the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, we have established a robust presence with network offices in Frankfurt, Dublin and Singapore, as well as major Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.