FCRA Alert: Renew Early Or Risk Losing Foreign Funding

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a public notice reminding all associations registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) to submit their renewal applications well in advance. The notice, dated 30 September 2025, highlights growing concerns over delayed renewal submissions that are disrupting the flow of foreign contributions to NGOs and other registered entities.

Under Section 16(1) of the FCRA, every registered association must apply for renewal within six months before its registration certificate expires. The application must be submitted electronically in Form FC-3C, along with required affidavits, as per Rule 12(2) of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011. However, many associations have been submitting their renewal requests less than 90 days before expiry, leaving insufficient time for scrutiny and security clearance.

This delay has serious consequences. If a certificate expires before the renewal is approved, the association is barred from receiving or utilizing foreign contributions until the renewal is granted. This is in line with Rule 12(5) of the FCRR, 2011, and can severely disrupt ongoing projects and operations.

To prevent such disruptions, the Ministry has now strongly advised all associations to submit their renewal applications least four months before the expiry date. This buffer will allow adequate time for administrative review and coordination with security agencies.

The notice urges all FCRA-registered entities to take immediate note of this advisory and ensure timely compliance. Failure to do so could result in a lapse of registration and a temporary halt to foreign funding, affecting the continuity of their work.

