Modernising Space Liability: A Comparative Analysis Of The UN Liability Convention And Indian Government Policy

The Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects, 19721 (UN Liability Convention) was a pioneering framework designed to address potential damage from space activities. However, with the rapid pace of technological advancements and the increasing involvement of private companies in space, the Convention has become somewhat outdated. Initially created for an era dominated by state-led missions, the convention now struggles to address the complexities introduced by modern space ventures.

India, emerging as a significant player in the global space arena, exemplifies this shift. In 2020, the Indian space sector2 was valued at $9.6 billion, contributing 2%-3% to the global space economy. By 2025, this sector is expected to grow to $13 billion, with aspirations to capture close to 10% of the global space economy by 2030. Recognising these changes, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) released the Norms, Guidelines, and Procedures for Implementation of Indian Space Policy-2023 (NGP)3, focusing on liability as a critical aspect.

Critical Inquiry: Comparing the UN Liability Convention and NGP

Scope and Coverage

Aspect UN Liability Convention NGP Applicability Applies to states that launch or procure the launching of space objects. Applies to both Indian and non-Indian entities launching from Indian or foreign territories. Definition of Space Objects Covers any object launched into outer space, including component parts. Explicitly covers sub-orbital and orbital launches and includes re-entry phases.

The NGP expands the scope beyond state actors to include private entities and explicitly cover both sub-orbital and orbital launches, addressing gaps in the UN Convention regarding modern space missions.

3. Liability Framework

Aspect UN Liability Convention NGP Liability Absolute liability on Earth, fault-based liability in space. Requires third-party liability insurance, with specifics determined by IN-SPACe. Compensation Mechanism States responsible for compensation claims. Launch operators must maintain third-party liability insurance, with caps and terms set by IN-SPACe.

The NGP introduces third-party liability insurance, ensuring financial coverage for damages and moving beyond the state-centric compensation mechanism of the UN Convention.

5. Enforcement and Jurisdiction

Aspect UN Liability Convention NGP Dispute Resolution Relies on diplomatic channels and arbitration. Specifies third-party insurance to handle claims, but does not detail dispute resolution processes. Jurisdiction Primarily state-based jurisdiction. Addresses jurisdiction through contractual clauses with non-Indian entities.

While the NGP attempts to clarify jurisdiction through contractual obligations, they lack detailed mechanisms for dispute resolution, an area that remains a challenge for both frameworks.

7. Responsibility and Accountability

Aspect UN Liability Convention NGP State Responsibility States are responsible for national activities in space. Requires third-party liability insurance and includes the government as an insured entity. Registration of Space Objects Requires states to register space objects. Specifies registration guidelines and responsibilities, including for non-Indian entities

The NGP strengthens accountability by mandating third-party insurance and detailed registration procedures, enhancing the traceability and responsibility of space objects.

9. Technological and Operational Changes

Aspect UN Liability Convention NGP Technological Advances Based on 1970s technology and understanding of space activities. Addresses modern scenarios including private launches, insurance requirements, and space debris mitigation. Operational Scale Focused on state-led missions. Includes guidelines for private and commercial missions, both domestic and international.

The NGP is more adaptable to modern technological advances and operational scenarios, providing a framework that is relevant for contemporary space activities.

Conclusion

The Indian Government's policy guidelines on liability for space objects address several shortcomings of the UN Liability Convention, particularly in terms of financial preparedness and modern relevance. The introduction of mandatory third-party liability insurance ensures that there are adequate financial resources to cover damages, and the detailed registration procedures enhance accountability and traceability.

Strengths of NGP:

Financial Preparedness: The requirement for third-party liability insurance ensures that damages can be compensated without relying solely on state Modern Relevance: The guidelines address contemporary technological advancements and the operational realities of private and commercial space Enhanced Accountability: By including both Indian and non-Indian entities and specifying registration and liability transfer, the guidelines clarify

Areas for Improvement:

Dispute Resolution: A detailed framework for dispute resolution is needed to handle complex liability cases effectively. Consistency and Enforcement: The discretionary power given to IN-SPACe may lead to Clear, standardized procedures should be established. Periodic Updates: The guidelines should be regularly updated to keep pace with the fast-evolving space industry and technological

India's proactive approach to updating its space liability policies sets a positive precedent for other nations. By addressing the gaps in the UN Liability Convention, India's guidelines ensure a robust framework for managing space activities in an era where the commercial space sector is booming. With continuous improvements and updates, India is well-positioned to lead in the global space economy, balancing innovation with responsibility.

