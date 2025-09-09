24 P2P Lending FAQs, InvIT Norms & Amazon's NBFC Play – Sept 6, 2025 (Podcast)

This week on Lexpresso: RBI refreshes FAQs for NBFC–P2P platforms, reports a narrower current account deficit in Q1, and flags easing lending and deposit rates.

This week on Lexpresso: RBI refreshes FAQs for NBFC–P2P platforms, reports a narrower current account deficit in Q1, and flags easing lending and deposit rates. SEBI introduces intraday position limits for index derivatives, tightens InvIT disclosures, and simplifies portfolio manager compliance. Meanwhile, IFSCA extends compliance officer deadlines, RBI fines 10 banks, and the GST Council signals a new two-slab rate structure.

On the business side: Amazon acquires Axio and secures an NBFC licence, Deutsche Bank weighs exiting India retail, and Jio prepares for the country's largest IPO. Plus: IRDAI closes doors on VC-backed fintech insurers, the rupee touches a record low, and PMI hits a 17-year high.

Your 10-minute CXO-ready briefing on India's regulatory and market shifts—powered by AK & Partners.

