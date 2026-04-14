Understanding Crime And Punishment To Navigating The Doctrine Of Proportionality In Dismissal

In the earlier parts of this series, we delved into the "Why" (how proper processes protect employers and ensure fairness for employees) and the "How" (crafting court-proof charge sheets). Now, we turn our attention to the final, and arguably the most pivotal, phase: The Outcome.

You have conducted a fair inquiry, and the Inquiry Officer has concluded that the employee is guilty of misconduct. In such a case, can you go ahead terminating the employment of such an employee?

The truth is, under Indian Labour Law, proving guilt is only part of the work. The other critical component is ensuring that the punishment is proportionate to the offence, adhering to what is known as the Doctrine of Proportionality. Falling short in this aspect could undo months of effort, as courts commonly reinstate "guilty" employees when they perceive the penalty to be excessively harsh.

Here's how to craft a Final Order that stands strong under judicial scrutiny:

1. Section 50 of the Industrial Relations Code and the "Shockingly Disproportionate" Test

Section 50 of the Industrial Relations Codes (which mirrors Section 11A of the legacy legislation, the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947) empowers Labour Courts to review not only the factual basis of a case but also the appropriateness of the penalty imposed. Even if misconduct is established without question, a Tribunal may override a dismissal or reinstate an employee if it finds the disciplinary action to be shockingly disproportionate to the offence.

In the landmark ruling in Hind Construction & Engineering Co. Ltd. v. Their Workmen (1965), the Supreme Court emphasised that Labour Tribunals should interfere only when a punishment is so severe that it suggests bias or constitutes an unfair labour practice. Simply put, if a penalty is so unreasonable that no rational person would impose it, courts are justified in intervening. For example, dismissing an employee with 15 years of spotless service for being late by 20 minutes on one occasion. While the tardiness can be proven, such dismissal would appear grossly disproportionate in relation to the gravity of the offence.

2. The "Past Record" Factor

A common oversight by employers is the failure to assess an employee's performance and conduct records before deciding on disciplinary action. In many organisations, Standing Orders explicitly mandate that the Disciplinary Authority take into account any extenuating or aggravating circumstances when determining a suitable penalty. Aggravating circumstances may include instances such as repeated warnings or prior occurrences of similar misconduct (e.g., this is the employee's fifth instance of insubordination).

3. The "Moral Turpitude" Distinction

Not all forms of misconduct carry equal weight. Misconduct rooted in moral turpitude, such as theft, fraud, sexual harassment, or acts of violence, is rarely met with leniency by the courts. In such cases, an argument centred on proportionality will generally fail to spare an employee from dismissal.

In Janatha Bazar v. Secretary, Sahakari Noukarara Sangha (2000), the Supreme Court ruled that proving misappropriation conclusively, whether it involves INR 100 or INR 1,00,000, indicates a breach of trust so significant that the quantum of loss becomes irrelevant. In these cases, dismissal is seen as justified without room for mitigated penalties.

Key takeaway here: Violations related to integrity or breaches of trust warrant the implementation of strict corrective measures. Leniency or "proportionality" does not apply to theft or corruption. Conversely, in cases of negligence or attendance issues, careful deliberation is advised before deciding to terminate employment.

4. The "Parity" Principle

Fairness demands consistency in disciplinary action. When multiple employees are implicated in the same act, for instance, a physical altercation in the workplace, it would be unjustifiable to dismiss one while giving another a mere warning unless there are clear distinctions, such as differing roles or histories of prior behaviour. Discriminatory treatment between similarly culpable employees invites judicial scrutiny. However, while absolute equity isn't necessary, any disparity in penalties must be well-documented and backed by sound reasoning, for example, Employee A initiated the altercation, while Employee B acted.

Key Questions Before You Issue the Final Decision

Before signing off on a dismissal letter, take a moment to ask and reflect on these four critical questions:

Is the misconduct severe enough to justify the potential loss of livelihood for the employee? Have you thoroughly reviewed the employee's past service record to understand their track record? Are you maintaining consistency by applying the same level of discipline to this individual as you have in similar cases of misconduct? Does your decision clearly articulate why less severe measures, such as suspension or demotion, are inadequate under these circumstances?

Disciplinary action should never be perceived as an opportunity to assert dominance over an employee; its true purpose is to uphold the organisation's values and standards. Navigating from the initial Show-Cause Notice to delivering the final decision can be riddled with legal complexities, but adhering to a fair process (Part 1), crafting well-defined charges (Part 2), and assigning proportional penalties (covered here in Part 3) turns these challenges into opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.