Notifications By Ministry Of Labour & Employment

The Ministry of Labour & Employment (‘MoLE’), by way of a Notification dated January 30, 2026, amended the wage ceiling under the definition of ‘worker’ in the Code on Wages, 2019 (‘Wages Code’)...

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The Ministry of Labour & Employment (‘MoLE’), by way of a Notification dated January 30, 2026, amended the wage ceiling under the definition of ‘worker’ in the Code on Wages, 2019 (‘Wages Code’) for persons employed in a supervisory capacity from INR 15,000 (~ USD 160) to INR 18,000 (~ USD 190) per month. Supervisory employees earning above this threshold are now excluded from the definition of ‘worker’ under the Wages Code. The MoLE has also released a compliance handbook providing an overview of compliances under the Labour Codes and making employers aware of the new provisions in a simplified manner. The MoLE has also issued FAQs dated March 13, 2026, and March 16, 2026 providing clarifications on some of the provisions of the Labour Codes.

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