Ministry Of Labour And Employment Notifies Contribution Rate Under The Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026

The Ministry of Labour and Employment (“MoLE”), through notification dated 01.07.2026 (“EPF Notification”) , has specified the rate of contribution payable by employers and employees under the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 framed under the Code on Social Security, 2020 (“SS Code”).

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The Ministry of Labour and Employment (“MoLE”), through notification dated 01.07.2026 (“EPF Notification”)1, has specified the rate of contribution payable by employers and employees under the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026 framed under the Code on Social Security, 2020 (“SS Code”).

Under the EPF Notification, employers and employees of every establishment covered under Sections 1(4), 1(5) and 1(6) of the SS Code are required to contribute 12% of wages to the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme except for specified establishments which are as follows:

I. Establishments in respect of which a resolution plan or repayment plan has been approved by the Adjudicating Authority under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016;

II. Establishments engaged in:

Jute industry; Beedi industry; Brick industry; Coir industry (other than the spinning sector); and Guar gum factories.

Under the repealed Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, paragraph 29 prescribed the contribution rate at 12% of basic wages, dearness allowance and retaining allowance (if any) payable by both the employer and the employee, subject to a reduced contribution rate of 10% for specified establishments notified under the proviso to Section 6 of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

The EPF Notification shall be deemed to come into force from 21.11.2025.

Footnote

1. Ministry of Labour and Employment Notification S.O. 3582(E) dated 01.07.2026.

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