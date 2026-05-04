Notifications /Amendments Under Shops And Establishments Legislations

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The Government of Uttar Pradesh has promulgated the Uttar Pradesh Dookan Aur Vanijya Adhishthan (Sanshodhan) Adhiniyam, 2025 (effective November 19, 2025), amending the Uttar Pradesh Dookan Aur Vanijya Adhishthan Adhiniyam, 1962, which, inter alia, amended the threshold for registration, maximum daily working hours, overtime ceilings, employer obligations, and provisions for women to work in night shifts (7 PM to 6 AM).

The Government of Uttarakhand has issued a Notification dated February 17, 2026, clarifying that, under the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, there is no restriction on the opening and closing times of shops and establishments, thereby permitting owners to operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week. However, the working hours and leave entitlements of employees will continue to be governed by the provisions of the statute.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh by way of the Notification dated February 14, 2026, has introduced comprehensive modifications to its earlier orders on the exemption of Information Technology Enabled Services (‘ITES’) and Information Technology (‘IT’) establishments from certain provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 (‘APSEA’). The State Government has extended a five-year exemption for all IT/ITES establishments in Andhra Pradesh from Sections 15, 16, 21, 23, 31 and sub-sections (1), (2), (3) and (4) of Section 47 of the APSEA, subject to certain conditions, including: (i) weekly working hours for an employee will be 48 hours with overtime wages for work beyond 48 hours; (ii) every employee will be given a weekly off; (iii) women employees may be engaged during night shifts subject to adequate security and transport arrangements; (iv) identity cards and welfare measures must be provided; and (v) compensatory holidays must be provided in lieu of notified holidays.

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