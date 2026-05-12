The Four Labour Codes And Their Rules: A Complete Guide For Karnataka's Manufacturing Sector

On 21 November 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Employment notified India's four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages, 2019 (Wage Code); the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (IR Code); the Code on Social Security, 2020 (SS Code); and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code), bringing one of the most sweeping overhauls of Indian employment regulation since Independence into force.

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Introduction

On 21 November 2025, the Ministry of Labour and Employment notified India's four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages, 2019 (Wage Code); the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (IR Code); the Code on Social Security, 2020 (SS Code); and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code), bringing one of the most sweeping overhauls of Indian employment regulation since Independence into force. These four Codes consolidate 29 Central labour laws into a unified, modernised framework, repealing foundational statutes including the Factories Act 1948, the Industrial Disputes Act 1947, the Payment of Wages Act 1936, the Minimum Wages Act 1948, the EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952, the ESI Act 1948, the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972, the Contract Labour Act 1970, and the Trade Unions Act 1926, among others.

On 8 May 2026, just yesterday at the time of this publication, the Central Government completed a further landmark step by notifying the final Central Rules under all four Labour Codes simultaneously, giving effect to almost all provisions of the new laws. The Central Rules are accompanied by the Model Standing Orders 2026 for the mining, manufacturing and services sectors. This publication is current as of 9 May 2026 and reflects these latest developments in full.

For Karnataka's manufacturing sector, encompassing everything from large automotive and aerospace plants in Bengaluru and Tumkuru to mid-sized garment, pharmaceutical, and precision engineering units across the state, the implications are both immediate and structural. This article explains what the four Codes and their Rules mean in practice, and what manufacturers must do now.

Legislative and Rules Status as of 9 May 2026

As of the date of this publication, all four Central Rules have been finally notified. Karnataka notified its own State-level rules under the Wage Code and IR Code prior to the Codes' commencement date of 21 November 2025, making those rules immediately operative in the state. Draft OSH Code rules for Karnataka were published in January 2026; final Karnataka rules under the OSH Code and the SS Code remain pending.

Code Central Rules Karnataka State Rules Code on Wages, 2019 FINAL - notified 8 May 2026 Final rules in force (notified before 21 Nov 2025) Industrial Relations Code, 2020 FINAL - notified 8 May 2026 (+ Model Standing Orders 2026) Final rules in force (notified before 21 Nov 2025) Code on Social Security, 2020 FINAL - notified 8 May 2026 Draft OSH rules published Jan 2026; SS Code rules pending OSH Code, 2020 FINAL - notified 8 May 2026 Draft rules published Jan 2026; final rules pending

Note for Karnataka Manufacturers Since labour falls on the Concurrent List of the Constitution, both Central and State rules apply. For establishments where the State Government is the 'appropriate government' (which includes most private manufacturing units in Karnataka), State rules govern procedural matters. The Central Rules provide the substantive framework and serve as the baseline reference for States finalising their own rules. Karnataka manufacturers should monitor the Karnataka Labour Commissioner's Karmika Spandana portal for final notifications under the OSH Code and SS Code.

1. The Code on Wages, 2019

Overview

The Wage Code consolidates four earlier statutes, the Minimum Wages Act 1948, the Payment of Wages Act 1936, the Payment of Bonus Act 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act 1976. It establishes a uniform definition of wages applicable across all four Labour Codes, introduces universal minimum wage coverage, and mandates the 50% basic wage floor that has the most immediate payroll implications for manufacturers.

Key Provisions

The 50% Wage Rule

Section 2(y) of the Wage Code defines 'wages' as basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance. If other allowances, HRA, conveyance, special allowances, food coupons, mobile recharge, and similar items, together exceed 50% of total remuneration, the excess is deemed wages. The practical effect is that basic pay must constitute at least 50% of a worker's total compensation package. This directly increases the base on which PF, ESI, gratuity, bonus, and overtime are calculated, materially raising the statutory employment cost for most manufacturers operating legacy salary structures.

The March 2026 Ministry FAQs clarified that in-kind benefits such as food coupons, ration items, and mobile recharges constitute 'remuneration in kind' for the 50% calculation — but only up to 15% of total wages counts toward the wages figure, with any excess treated as allowances. Annual performance-linked payments that are not part of the regular remuneration structure are excluded from the wages definition under the final Rules.

Universal Minimum Wage and the National Floor Wage

The Wage Code removes the old concept of 'scheduled employments,' under which minimum wage protection applied only to notified categories of work. Every worker in every sector is now covered. A national floor wage, currently ₹178 per day as notified in 2019, and subject to upward revision by the Central Government, sets the national baseline below which no State may set its minimum wage.

Karnataka structures minimum wages by skill level (unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled) and geographic zone (Zone I covering BBMP and surrounding areas through to Zone IV covering all other areas). VDA is revised twice yearly based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers, with Karnataka's most recent revision effective from 1 April 2026.

Equal Pay and Bonus

The Wage Code mandates equal remuneration for equal work irrespective of gender, carrying the principle of the older Equal Remuneration Act 1976 forward with statutory force. The Wage Code also consolidates the bonus framework previously governed by the Payment of Bonus Act 1965: workers who complete at least 30 days of work in an accounting year remain eligible for bonus, and the principal employer is now expressly responsible for ensuring minimum statutory bonus is paid to contract workers engaged through contractors.

The Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2026, Notified 8 May 2026

The final Wage Code Central Rules, notified on 8 May 2026, operationalise the Code's substantive provisions. Key features for manufacturers:

Fixation and revision framework for minimum wages is prescribed, with VDA to be revised twice a year based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers. The Rules retain the 48-hour weekly cap and 8-hour standard workday. Minimum wages and VDA:

Minimum wages and VDA: Workers who work more than 48 hours per week are entitled to wages at twice the normal rate, payable at the end of each wage period. For rounding purposes, 15–30 minutes of overtime counts as 30 minutes; more than 30 minutes counts as a full hour. Overtime calculation:

Overtime calculation: For monthly-paid workers, the daily wage is calculated as 1/26th of the monthly wage — a formula critical for overtime, leave encashment, and gratuity purposes. Daily wage computation:

Daily wage computation: Employers may maintain wage registers, wage slips, overtime records, attendance registers, and notices in electronic formats. Records must be preserved for five years. Digital compliance:

Digital compliance: The Rules formalise the responsibility of the principal employer to ensure minimum statutory bonus is paid to contract workers where a contractor fails to do so. Principal employer bonus liability:

Principal employer bonus liability: Formats for wage registers, wage slips, salary registers, attendance registers, and employee registers have been standardised and prescribed. Standardised formats:

Standardised formats: A formal nomination framework for employees with respect to wage-linked entitlements has been introduced. Nomination framework:

Nomination framework: No worker may be required to work overtime exceeding 144 hours in any quarter of a year. Quarterly overtime cap:

Karnataka Manufacturers' Action Point - Wage Code Karnataka's State Wage Code Rules are already in force. Conduct an immediate payroll audit to ensure basic wages constitute at least 50% of total remuneration for all categories of workers. Restructure CTC bands to comply, and recompute PF, ESI, gratuity, and bonus bases accordingly. Update wage registers and wage slips to the prescribed digital formats. Note that in-kind benefits must now be factored into the 50% calculation.

2. The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

Overview

The IR Code consolidates three foundational statutes: the Trade Unions Act 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act 1947. It introduces meaningful changes to workforce flexibility, standing orders, dispute resolution, collective bargaining, and retrenchment thresholds - and is accompanied by the newly notified Model Standing Orders 2026 specifically covering the manufacturing sector.

Key Provisions

Standing Orders - Raised Threshold and Model Orders

Under the old framework, industrial establishments employing 100 or more workers were required to frame and certify standing orders. The IR Code raises this threshold to 300 workers, giving small and mid-sized manufacturing units the flexibility to govern service conditions through employment contracts and HR policies rather than formally certified standing orders.

A Karnataka-specific note: IT and ITES establishments in the state have historically held a conditional exemption from the standing orders requirement, most recently extended until June 2029. This exemption will cease to operate independently once the IR Code fully supersedes the older Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act.

Retrenchment, Layoff and Closure

The threshold for prior government approval before retrenchment, layoff, or closure rises from 100 to 300 workers. Establishments below this threshold may restructure their workforce without government permission, subject to prescribed notice periods and compensation obligations. For each worker retrenched, the employer must contribute 15 days of last-drawn wages to the Worker Re-Skilling Fund within 45 days of retrenchment.

Fixed-Term Employment

The IR Code formally recognises fixed-term employment (FTE) as a distinct engagement category. Fixed-term employees are entitled to statutory benefits, PF, ESI, and proportionate gratuity after one year of service, on a par with permanent workers. Contracts expiring by their terms do not attract retrenchment compensation obligations, though early termination by the employer may be treated as retrenchment. For Karnataka's seasonal manufacturing sectors, garments, food processing, electronics assembly, the FTE framework provides a legally structured and compliant alternative to informal contract labour arrangements.

Trade Union Recognition

A union commanding at least 51% membership in an establishment may be designated the sole Negotiating Union with exclusive collective bargaining rights. Where no union reaches this threshold, a Negotiating Council comprising representatives of all unions with at least 20% membership is constituted. This rationalises the historically fragmented multi-union landscape in Karnataka's larger manufacturing centres.

Dispute Resolution

The IR Code establishes time-bound adjudication mechanisms. Workers may approach the Industrial Tribunal directly after 45 days of failed conciliation. Strikes and lockouts require 14 days' advance notice. Critically, 'strike' is now defined to include mass casual leave where 50% or more of workers are simultaneously absent.

The Industrial Relations (Central) Rules, 2026 and Model Standing Orders 2026 - Notified 8 May 2026

The final IR Code Central Rules, notified on 8 May 2026, address the procedural framework for key provisions. The accompanying Model Standing Orders 2026, separately notified for the manufacturing sector, are particularly significant:

Mandatory for every industrial establishment with 100 or more workers to constitute a works committee to promote employer-worker cooperation. The committee may have up to 20 members, with worker representatives not less than employer representatives. Works committees:

Works committees: Mandatory for establishments with 20 or more workers. Committees must have equal employer and worker representation, not exceeding 10 members in total, and must include women representatives in proportion to their share of the workforce. Grievance Redressal Committees:

Grievance Redressal Committees: The Model Standing Orders 2026 for the manufacturing sector classify workers into categories including permanent, temporary, apprentice, probationer, badli, fixed-term, and casual workers. They prescribe rules on attendance, leave, shift work, misconduct, and disciplinary proceedings. Compared to the 1946 framework, they incorporate provisions for fixed-term employment, electronic notices and wage records, Internal Complaints Committees for sexual harassment, and grievance redressal committees under the IR Code. Model Standing Orders - Manufacturing Sector:

Model Standing Orders - Manufacturing Sector: The new standing orders require workers' records to include mobile number, email address, ESI number, gratuity nominee, and training history — reflecting a shift to digitised employment records. Digital worker records:

Digital worker records: The Rules delegate authority to Joint Secretary-level officers to examine applications for lay-off, retrenchment, and closure in establishments where the Central Government is the appropriate government. Lay-off and retrenchment applications:

Lay-off and retrenchment applications: Digital processes are prescribed for conciliation proceedings, notices, and election procedures for worker representatives. Union recognition and election procedures:

Union recognition and election procedures: Provisions for the form and binding nature of collective agreements, effective for up to three years, are set out in the Rules. Settlement agreements:

Settlement agreements: The Rules operationalise the National Worker Re-Skilling Fund, prescribing the manner and timeline for employer contributions of 15 days' last-drawn wages per retrenched worker. Worker Re-Skilling Fund:

Karnataka Manufacturers' Action Point - IR Code Both the Central Rules and Karnataka's State IR Code Rules are now in force. Establishments with 300 or more workers must frame standing orders aligned with the Model Standing Orders 2026 for the manufacturing sector within the prescribed six-month window. Establishments with 20+ workers must constitute Grievance Redressal Committees immediately. Update employment contracts to incorporate FTE norms. Review and formalise your trade union recognition strategy.

3. The Code on Social Security, 2020

Overview

The SS Code consolidates nine statutes, most notably the EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952, the ESI Act 1948, the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972, and the Maternity Benefit Act 1961. It is the Code with the broadest structural ambition: extending social security coverage to gig and platform workers, unorganised sector employees, inter-state migrants, and other categories previously excluded from the formal social security net. For manufacturers, its most immediate implications flow from the redefined wage base and the new gratuity rules.

Key Provisions

Wage Redefinition - Cascading Impact on PF, ESI, and Gratuity

The SS Code adopts the same definition of 'wages' as the Wage Code. This has cascading implications for statutory contributions. The ESIC clarified through circulars in December 2025 that the new wage definition must be applied in computing ESI contributions, and that employees previously excluded from ESI coverage due to artificially structured salaries may now fall within the scheme. Employers must reassess their entire workforce database for contribution recalculation.

Gratuity - Extended to Fixed-Term Workers and New Categories

Gratuity is now payable to fixed-term employees on a pro-rata basis after one year of continuous service, eliminating the five-year continuous service requirement that previously applied to this category. The SS Code also extends gratuity eligibility to piece-rate workers, seasonal workers, and disabled workers. The current ceiling of ₹20 lakhs continues to apply until modified by the Central Government.

Under the SS Code, employers (other than government-controlled establishments) are required to obtain compulsory gratuity insurance - the date for this obligation is yet to be notified by the appropriate government, but manufacturers should begin identifying and engaging approved insurers now.

Maternity Benefits

The SS Code carries forward the protections of the Maternity Benefit Act 1961. Women employees who have worked for at least 80 days in the previous 12 months are entitled to maternity benefits including paid leave, creche access, and nursing breaks. The expanded definition of 'wages' under the Wage Code increases the monetary value of maternity benefits, as these are calculated on the basis of average daily wages.

Principal Employer Liability for Contract Labour

The SS Code retains and strengthens principal employer liability. Where a contractor fails to make PF or ESI contributions for its contract workers, the principal employer is jointly and severally liable. In the event of a business transfer, the transferee employer is also jointly liable with the transferor for unpaid social security dues, a provision highly relevant for manufacturers engaged in mergers, acquisitions, or plant transfers.

Gig and Platform Workers

For the first time, gig and platform workers have formal legal recognition under the SS Code. Aggregators must contribute 1–2% of their annual turnover (capped at 5% of total payments to gig workers) toward a dedicated Social Security Fund for such workers. This provision is primarily relevant to manufacturers engaging technology-platform-based logistics or delivery services, and to establishments that classify portions of their workforce through digital platforms.

The Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026 - Notified 8 May 2026

The final SS Code Central Rules, notified on 8 May 2026 as G.S.R. 344(E), were developed under Sections 154, 155, 158, and 159 of the Code on Social Security. They operationalise procedures across multiple areas:

The Rules prescribe procedures for the registration of gig and platform workers with social security organisations. Minimum engagement thresholds are specified for eligibility. The rate and manner of aggregator contributions remain to be notified separately by the Central Government. Gig and platform worker registration:

Gig and platform worker registration: The Rules clarify procedures for computing and depositing Employees' State Insurance contributions under the new wage definition, aligning with ESIC's December 2025 circulars. ESI contributions:

ESI contributions: The Rules clarify that gratuity for fixed-term employees accrues on a pro-rata basis after one year's service. Any subsequent period in excess of six months is rounded up to a full year for the purpose of gratuity calculation. Annual performance-linked payments not forming part of regular remuneration are excluded from the gratuity wage base. Gratuity:

Gratuity: Establishments with 50 or more employees must provide and maintain a crèche for children under six within one kilometre of the workplace, or pay a monthly crèche allowance of at least ₹500 per child for up to two children per employee. The Ministry's March 2026 FAQs confirmed that the crèche obligation applies regardless of the gender composition of the workforce. Crèche facilities:

Crèche facilities: The Rules permit advance submission of gratuity applications where the date of retirement or cessation of employment is known in advance, removing the need for employees to claim retrospectively. Advance gratuity applications:

Advance gratuity applications: All establishments, regardless of workforce size, must register electronically with the Central Government's unified social security registration portal. Existing EPF and ESI registrations remain valid during the transition. Unified registration:

Unified registration: The Rules set out procedures for joint liability of transferor and transferee employers for unpaid social security dues in business transfers. Business transfer liability:

Business transfer liability: The Rules confirm that actions validly taken under the previously repealed legislation - including registrations, filings, and contribution payments - remain valid and effective. Actions under previous rules:

Karnataka Manufacturers' Action Point - SS Code Recompute all PF and ESI contributions under the new wage definition for the entire workforce. Identify fixed-term workers who have completed one year and calculate pro-rata gratuity accruals. Ensure the crèche obligation is assessed - any establishment with 50 or more employees must provide a crèche or pay the ₹500 monthly allowance. Begin exploring compulsory gratuity insurance products with approved insurers in anticipation of the date of notification by the appropriate government. Audit all contractor agreements for principal employer liability exposure.

4. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020

Overview

The OSH Code is the Labour Code with the most direct operational impact on factory floors. It consolidates 13 statutes - most notably the Factories Act 1948, the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act 1970, the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act 1979, the Building and Other Construction Workers Act 1996, and eight others - into a single, unified compliance framework. It reduces 622 sections across those 13 laws to 134 sections, with a corresponding simplification of registrations, licences, returns, and inspection obligations.

Key Provisions

Revised Factory Thresholds

The threshold for coverage as a 'factory' is raised from 10 workers (power-using premises) and 20 workers (non-power premises) under the Factories Act 1948, to 20 workers (power-using) and 40 workers (non-power) under the OSH Code. This removes a significant number of smaller manufacturing units from the full scope of factory regulation. Establishments newly crossing these thresholds must implement all applicable safety and welfare requirements.

Single Registration, Licence, and Annual Return

The OSH Code's most operationally significant ease-of-doing-business reform is the replacement of multiple registrations and licences with a single unified framework: one common registration for the establishment, one common licence covering both factory operations and contract labour engagement, and one consolidated annual return. The licence is valid for five years. This is already being implemented through Karnataka's Karmika Spandana portal for establishments where Karnataka is the appropriate government.

Core Activity Restrictions on Contract Labour

The OSH Code introduces a clear definition of 'core business activities' and generally prohibits the use of contract labour for those activities. Three exceptions apply: where the work is customarily done by contractors in that industry; where the activity does not require full-time workers for the major portion of working hours; or where a sudden increase in workload of the core activity must be handled within a specified time. Karnataka's manufacturers, particularly in sectors with deep contract labour dependencies, must carefully map their workforce arrangements against this framework.

The contractor licence threshold has also been raised: contractors employing fewer than 50 contract workers no longer require a licence under the OSH Code, up from the earlier threshold of 20 workers under the Contract Labour Act. This provides relief for smaller sub-contractors engaged by manufacturers.

Women Workers - Night Shifts

The OSH Code removes the blanket prohibition on women working night shifts that existed under the Factories Act. Women may now work before 6 AM and after 7 PM in any establishment, subject to their written consent, and provided the employer has put in place documented safety measures including secure transport arrangements, adequate lighting, CCTV surveillance in specified areas, security personnel on site, well-lit washrooms, and drinking water facilities. For Karnataka's garment, electronics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors, which employ large numbers of women, this enables 24-hour operations with corresponding safety infrastructure obligations.

Annual Health Check-ups

Annual medical examinations are mandated for workers in specified categories. Karnataka's draft OSH rules specify that these examinations apply to workers over 40 years of age. The March 2026 Ministry FAQs clarified that where Central and State rules differ on the age threshold, the applicable rules depend on whether the Central or State Government is the appropriate government for the establishment in question.

Inter-State Migrant Workers

Inter-state migrant workers are entitled to a journey allowance for round-trip travel to their home state once every 12 months, after completing 180 days of work. This is particularly relevant for Karnataka's construction and manufacturing sectors, which rely significantly on migrant labour from other states.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2026 -Notified 8 May 2026

The final OSH Code Central Rules, notified on 8 May 2026, address the procedural machinery for the Code's provisions. For manufacturing companies, the most significant elements are:

Mandatory issuance of appointment letters to all workers is prescribed. Workers who have not previously received appointment letters must be issued them within three months of commencement of the OSH Code Central Rules. The format and prescribed particulars for appointment letters are set out in the Rules. Appointment letters:

Appointment letters: Forms for registration of establishments and cessation of operations are prescribed. The Rules also operationalise the single-licence framework covering both factory operations and contract labour. Registration and cessation:

Registration and cessation: The Rules retain the 48-hour weekly cap. Daily working hours, intervals, and spread-over periods for different classes of establishments and workers are to be notified separately by the appropriate government. Consent for overtime work is mandatory. The OSH Code permits flexible daily working-hour structures — including four 12-hour days or five 9.6-hour days - provided total weekly hours do not exceed 48 without overtime payment. Working hours and overtime:

Working hours and overtime: Where contract workers are engaged at the principal employer's premises, the principal employer must provide basic facilities including toilets, washrooms, drinking water, first aid, canteen, and crèche. Other entitlements remain the contractor's responsibility. Contract labour grievances relating to health, working conditions, or wages must be addressed by the principal employer within one month, failing which they must be escalated to the Inspector-cum-Facilitator. Principal employer obligations for contract labour:

Principal employer obligations for contract labour: The Rules prescribe mandatory employer duties for women working night shifts, including obtaining prior written consent, providing safe transportation, ensuring CCTV surveillance in specified areas, and providing washroom and drinking water facilities. These requirements must be documented. Night shift duties for women employees:

Night shift duties for women employees: The Rules operationalise the constitution and functioning of the National OSH Advisory Board, which sets mandatory national standards for occupational safety. A single Board replaces the multiple sector-specific advisory boards that existed under the 13 repealed statutes. National Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Board:

National Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Board: The Rules operationalise a dedicated portal for registration and tracking of inter-state migrant workers, facilitating the journey allowance and social security entitlements of this workforce. Inter-state migrant worker portal:

Inter-state migrant worker portal: The traditional 'Inspector Raj' is replaced by an Inspector-cum-Facilitator model under a web-based, randomised inspection scheme. Inspectors are expected to advise on compliance before initiating enforcement proceedings. First-time non-compliances may be subject to advisory action and an opportunity to rectify before penalties are imposed. Inspector-cum-Facilitator framework:

Inspector-cum-Facilitator framework: Safety Committees are mandatory for establishments with 500 or more workers. Qualified Safety Officers must be appointed in specified categories of establishments, with their qualifications, duties, and service conditions prescribed in the Rules. Safety Committees:

Safety Committees: Procedures for prompt reporting of accidents, dangerous occurrences, and occupational diseases to the prescribed authorities are set out in the Rules. Employers must take immediate corrective action upon being notified of unsafe conditions. Accident and disease reporting:

Karnataka Manufacturers' Action Point - OSH Code Draft Karnataka OSH Code Rules were published in January 2026; final State rules are pending. In the interim, the Central OSH Rules provide the operative framework for most substantive compliance obligations. Issue appointment letters to all workers within three months. Verify factory registration status and consolidate into the single-licence framework. Implement night shift safety protocols for women workers. Constitute Safety Committees for establishments with 500+ workers. Begin annual health check-up programmes for workers over 40.

5. Karnataka's Position - Early Mover with Ongoing Obligations

Karnataka was among the first states to notify final rules under the Wage Code and IR Code, making those rules immediately operative in the state from 21 November 2025. This places Karnataka's manufacturers in a clearer compliance position than many other states, where rules remain in draft. Karnataka's rules under the Wage Code and IR Code are now supplemented by the final Central Rules notified on 8 May 2026.

Karnataka's draft OSH Code rules - published in January 2026 - include state-specific provisions including annual health examinations for workers over 40, online registration and licensing through the Karmika Spandana portal, and consolidated safety standards across factory, construction, and plantation sectors. The State Safety Committee and Safety Officer requirements are set out in the draft rules. Final Karnataka OSH Code rules and SS Code rules are expected to follow the Central Rules as a template, with possible state-specific modifications.

Karnataka's manufacturing hubs, Bengaluru, Tumkuru, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Hubballi-Dharwad, are home to diverse industrial clusters operating under different sector-specific minimum wage notifications, and manufacturers must track both central and state notifications closely. Karnataka's zone-wise minimum wage structure (Zones I through IV) and bi-annual VDA revisions continue to apply under the new framework.

Manufacturers with operations across multiple states should note that the Central Rules now provide a clear national baseline, but state-specific procedural rules may vary. A factory in Bengaluru and one in Chennai may, for some months in 2026, operate under differing procedural regimes even where substantive Code provisions are identical.

6. Enhanced Penalties Under the Labour Codes

All four Labour Codes prescribe significantly higher penalties for non-compliance compared to the repealed legislation. Fines range from ₹50,000 to ₹10,00,000 depending on the nature and gravity of the violation. Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties and may, in serious cases, attract imprisonment. In business transfers, transferor and transferee are jointly liable for unpaid social security dues, a provision relevant for manufacturers pursuing M&A activity.

The Inspector-cum-Facilitator model introduced under the Codes is designed to prioritise compliance guidance over punitive enforcement, particularly for first-time violations. However, the higher penalty ceiling means that deliberate or repeated non-compliance carries substantially greater financial risk than under the old framework.

7. Compliance Priorities - A Practical Checklist for Karnataka Manufacturers

In light of the four Codes and the final Central Rules notified on 8 May 2026, King Stubb & Kasiva recommends that manufacturing companies in Karnataka undertake the following steps as a matter of priority:

Conduct a full payroll review to ensure basic wages (basic + DA + retaining allowance) constitute at least 50% of total remuneration for every worker category. Account for in-kind benefits in the calculation. Recompute PF, ESI, gratuity, bonus, and overtime bases accordingly. Payroll and wage structure audit:

Payroll and wage structure audit: Assess whether your establishment employs 300 or more workers. If so, frame and certify updated standing orders aligned with the Model Standing Orders 2026 for the manufacturing sector within the prescribed six-month window. Ensure digital worker records include all newly required fields. Standing orders review:

Standing orders review: Establish or review GRCs for all establishments employing 20 or more workers, ensuring proportionate women's representation and a maximum of 10 members. Grievance Redressal Committees:

Grievance Redressal Committees: Establish Works Committees for all establishments with 100 or more workers, with balanced employer-worker representation and no more than 20 members in total. Works Committees:

Works Committees: If engaging or planning to engage workers on FTE terms, ensure written contracts comply with IR Code requirements, that benefit parity is in place, and that pro-rata gratuity accruals after one year of service are provisioned for in your books. Fixed-term employment contracts:

Fixed-term employment contracts: Issue written appointment letters to all workers. Workers who have not previously received letters must receive them within three months of commencement of the OSH Code Central Rules. Use the prescribed format and include all required particulars. Appointment letters:

Appointment letters: Verify your establishment's factory registration status under the new thresholds. Move toward the consolidated single-licence framework covering factory and contract labour operations through the Karmika Spandana portal. Factory registration consolidation:

Factory registration consolidation: Map all existing contract labour arrangements against the OSH Code's core activity restrictions. Regularise or restructure arrangements in core activities that do not qualify for an exception. Note the raised contractor licence threshold of 50 workers. Contract labour mapping:

Contract labour mapping: Ensure basic welfare facilities (toilets, washrooms, drinking water, first aid, canteen, crèche) are available to contract workers at your premises. Establish a one-month contract labour grievance escalation procedure. Principal employer obligations for contract labour:

Principal employer obligations for contract labour: For any establishment deploying women before 6 AM or after 7 PM, implement and document the full suite of required safety measures: written consent, secure transport, CCTV, security personnel, lighting, and washroom facilities. Night shift safety protocols for women:

Night shift safety protocols for women: Implement annual medical examination programmes for workers over 40 years of age, in alignment with the Karnataka draft OSH Code rules. Annual health check-ups:

Annual health check-ups: Assess whether your establishment crosses the 50-employee threshold. Either provide a crèche within one kilometre of the workplace or pay the ₹500 monthly crèche allowance per child for up to two children per eligible employee. Crèche obligations:

Crèche obligations: Recompute EPF and ESI contributions under the revised wage definition for all workers. Address historical under-contributions in consultation with legal counsel. Issue updated ESIC coverage notifications where newly eligible employees are identified. Social security contribution recalculation:

Social security contribution recalculation: Begin the process of identifying and engaging approved gratuity insurance providers in anticipation of the compulsory gratuity insurance obligation under the SS Code. Gratuity insurance:

Gratuity insurance: Where retrenchments are planned, ensure timely deposits of 15 days' last-drawn wages per retrenched worker to the National Worker Re-Skilling Fund within 45 days. Worker Re-Skilling Fund:

Worker Re-Skilling Fund: Constitute Safety Committees for establishments with 500 or more workers. Appoint qualified Safety Officers in categories of establishments prescribed by the Rules. Safety Committees:

Safety Committees: Transition wage registers, muster rolls, attendance records, overtime records, and notices to electronic formats. Ensure records retention systems can preserve data for five years. Digital compliance systems:

Digital compliance systems: Monitor the Karnataka Labour Commissioner's Karmika Spandana portal for final notification of Karnataka OSH Code rules and SS Code rules. Adjust compliance frameworks when State rules are finalised. State rules monitoring:

State rules monitoring: Register inter-state migrant workers on the Central Government's migrant worker portal and ensure journey allowance entitlements are factored into HR processes. Inter-state migrant worker registration:

Conclusion

The notification of all four Labour Code Central Rules on 8 May 2026 marks the effective completion of India's legislative labour reform architecture. The substantive framework is now fully in place at the Central level, and Karnataka's manufacturers, already operating under final State rules for the Wage Code and IR Code, must treat compliance as an immediate, not future, obligation.

The challenge for manufacturers is real: payroll systems, employment contracts, standing orders, contractor agreements, factory registrations, and safety protocols must all be reviewed against a substantially new framework. The financial implications alone, from recalculated PF, ESI, gratuity, and bonus bases, can be significant, particularly for companies that have historically maintained low basic-wage structures.

The opportunity, however, is equally real. Single licences instead of multiple registrations. Digital compliance instead of paper-based registers. Structured FTE arrangements instead of informal contract labour. Clearly defined rules on trade union recognition, collective bargaining, and dispute resolution. For manufacturers making long-term investment decisions in Karnataka, a simplified and predictable regulatory environment is a material competitive advantage.

Authored by Ankit Chandra, Associate Partner & Priyanka Kwatra, Director – Legal., King Stubb and Kasiva

https://ksandk.com/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.