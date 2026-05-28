Himachal Pradesh Police Orders Statewide POSH Compliance Audit

In a significant move aimed at strengthening workplace safety and ensuring dignity for women within the workforce, the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh has ordered a comprehensive statewide audit to assess compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (commonly referred to as POSH Act) across all police units and establishment in the state.

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Introduction

In a significant move aimed at strengthening workplace safety and ensuring dignity for women within the workforce, the Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh has ordered a comprehensive statewide audit to assess compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (commonly referred to as POSH Act) across all police units and establishment in the state. The directive underscores the state police’s commitment to maintaining a harassment-free environment and reinforcing institutional accountability.1

15 Days Deadline for Full Compliance Review

Under the DGP’s instructions, all police units, district offices, battalions, training centres and specialized wings are required to undergo an audit within a period of 15 days. The review will focus on:2

Ensuring every eligible unit has proper constitution of Internal Committees (ICs) in accordance with the provision of the POSH Act

Verification that ICs are functioning effectively and not merely existing on paper

Ensuring that all mandatory processes including orientation programmes, inquiry procedures and timelines as laid down in the POSH Act are being followed meticulously.

Maintenance of complaint records and documentation

Assessing whether awareness about rights, responsibilities and reporting mechanisms is adequately disseminated among personnel- particularly women officers and trainees.

Compliance with other statutory requirements such as submission of Annual Reports

Senior officers such as Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandants/Company Officers (Cos) have been directed to personally supervise the audit and submit detailed compliance reports to the police headquarters within the stipulated timeframe.

Background

The directive is an approach to make the states in compliance with the POSH Law.

In a recent incident at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College in Dargoh (Kangra district), a female trainee constable alleged sexual harassment by an instructor who reportedly sent her objectionable messages on her mobile phone.3

Acting promptly, the Deputy Inspector, who also serves as the college principal, placed the accused instructor under suspension and referred the complaint to the institution’s Internal Committee (IC) for a formal inquiry. The officer reiterated that ensuring the dignity and safety of women personnel in police training institutions remains a top priority.

The incident highlighted the crucial need for robust systems, stronger institutional redressal mechanism and regular vigilance to ensure a safe working environment for all women personnel, especially those in training institutions where power imbalances are often pronounced..

Further the DGP has emphasized zero tolerance towards harassment at workplace as a non-negotiable principle of Himachal Pradesh Police, clarifying that audit is not merely a procedural exercise but aims to strengthen institutional safeguards, promoting gender sensitivity and building professional and safe work environment.

A clear warning has been issued stating that any lapse-whether in the formation of IC or in their functioning- will be treated with utmost seriousness. Immediate corrective measures must be taken wherever shortcomings are identified. Additionally:

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against officers or units found guilty of non-compliance

Concealment of facts, delayed reporting or failure to enforce required reforms will invite disciplinary consequences

This statewide audit is expected to bring transparency and standardization in how police units handle complaints of sexual harassment. By undertaking this exercise, Himachal Pradesh Police signal its intention to not only comply with statutory mandates but also cultivate a culture where every woman in the force feels safe, respected and empowered.

POSH Oversight Strengthening Nationwide

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has also instructed authorities across the state to conduct a special audit of POSH compliance. The directive specifically requires verification that ICs are duly formed in all workplaces; assessment of whether these committees are operational, trained and regularly reviewing complaints. 4

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has also instructed authorities across the state to conduct a special audit of POSH compliance. The directive specifically requires verification that ICs are duly formed in all workplaces; assessment of whether these committees are operational, trained and regularly reviewing complaints. Karnataka: Reflecting the increasing legal scrutiny, Karnataka’s Labour Department issued a circular in 2025 directing labour officers to verify the constitution of ICs in commercial establishments, scrutinize their functioning and awareness efforts, submit detailed compliance reports. This periodic verification aims to ensure workplaces cannot bypass or dilute statutory obligations. 5

Reflecting the increasing legal scrutiny, Karnataka’s Labour Department issued a circular in 2025 directing labour officers to verify the constitution of ICs in commercial establishments, scrutinize their functioning and awareness efforts, submit detailed compliance reports. This periodic verification aims to ensure workplaces cannot bypass or dilute statutory obligations. Gurugram: In the corporate hub of Gurgaon, authorities mandated organizations to file annual POSH compliance reports accompanied by detailed compliance checklists, verification of ICC activities, records of awareness sessions and training programmes. 6Such measures aim to encourage transparency, strengthen employer accountability, and reduce procedural lapses.

Conclusion

The surge in proactive measures—from Himachal Pradesh to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana—marks a significant shift toward serious enforcement of the POSH Act particularly after the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Aureliano Fernandes vs State of Goa.7

The Supreme Court’s intervention has catalysed states to not only verify compliance but also create systemic mechanisms that empower women to report harassment without fear.8

Himachal Pradesh’s statewide audit is expected to bring greater transparency, reinforce trust among women personnel, and set a benchmark for institutional reform within police forces across the country.9

Footnotes

1 https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/himachal-police-orders-posh-act-compliance-audit-within-15-days-101772481238923.html

2 https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chandigarh/himachal-dgp-orders-statewide-posh-compliance-audit/articleshow/128953709.cms

3 Himachal Pradesh Police Training College, Daroh, trainee alleges harassment; instructor suspended - The Tribune

4 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/news-event/news/call-for-mandatory-posh-audits-maharashtra-state-womens-commission/

5 https://www.scconline.com/blog/post/2025/09/20/posh-act-complaints-guide-shebox-initiative-india-legal-update/

6 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/gurugram-district-officers-notification-on-submission-of-posh-annual-report/

7 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/supreme-court-directs-district-wise-survey-to-ascertain-posh-act-compliance-by-employer/

8 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/supreme-court-flags-gaps-in-posh-compliance-reiterates-statutory-duty-to-ensure-safe-workplaces/

9 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/supreme-court-directs-district-wise-survey-to-ascertain-posh-act-compliance-by-employer/

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