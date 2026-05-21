Fixed-Term Employment In India: Impact On Employment Laws And Corporate Compliance

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Introduction

The Indian employment landscape has evolved significantly in recent years, with businesses increasingly adopting flexible workforce models to meet operational and economic demands. One such model that has gained considerable attention is Fixed-Term Employment (FTE). Having started from Standing Orders to become a part of Labour Codes, Fixed-term employment allows employers to hire employees for a specific duration based on project requirements, seasonal demand, or business expansion strategies.

Fixed-Term Employment is now formally recognized and regulated under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020, both effective 21 November 2025.

With changing business needs and evolving labour regulations, fixed-term employment has become a practical workforce solution across industries such as manufacturing, information technology, retail, logistics, and e-commerce. However, while FTE offers flexibility to employers, it also raises important questions regarding employment laws, employee rights, and corporate compliance obligations.

Understanding the legal framework surrounding fixed-term employment is essential for businesses to avoid disputes, ensure compliance, and maintain transparent employer-employee relationships.

Understanding Fixed-Term Employment (FTE)

Fixed-term employment refers to hiring an employee for a predetermined period through a written employment contract. Unlike permanent employment, the duration of employment is clearly defined from the beginning, and the employment relationship automatically ends upon completion of the specified term unless renewed.

In India, fixed-term employment has gained formal recognition under labour law reforms, particularly through the Industrial Relations Code and related labour regulations. The objective behind introducing FTE was to provide employers with greater workforce flexibility while ensuring fair treatment and statutory benefits to such employees.

A fixed-term employee is generally entitled to wages, allowances, and statutory benefits similar to those provided to permanent employees performing similar work, subject to applicable laws and service duration.

Growing Adoption of Fixed-Term Employment in India

Businesses today operate in rapidly changing environments where workforce requirements often fluctuate depending on market conditions, project timelines, or seasonal demands. As a result, employers increasingly prefer flexible hiring models that allow them to manage workforce costs and operational efficiency effectively.

Some common reasons for the growing use of fixed-term employment include:

Project-based hiring requirements

Seasonal business demands

Temporary expansion of workforce

Cost optimization and workforce planning

Need for specialized short-term talent

Industries such as manufacturing, infrastructure, media, healthcare, and technology frequently rely on fixed-term employees to manage dynamic operational needs.

While FTE provides practical advantages, businesses must ensure that such employment arrangements comply with applicable labour laws and employment regulations. Also employers need to ensure where FTEs are deployed as engagement may not be seen as an alternative to substitute regular employees that a business/ operation may require.

Key Employment Law Considerations

Employment Contracts and Documentation

One of the most important aspects of fixed-term employment is the employment agreement itself.

The contract should clearly define:

Length of employment

Purpose of engagement

Roles and responsibilities

Compensation and benefits

Working hours and leave policies

Termination conditions including notice and its length

Renewal clauses, if applicable

Poorly drafted contracts could lead to disputes regarding employee rights, compensation, or premature termination. Therefore, employers should ensure that fixed-term employment agreements are legally sound and properly documented.

Employee Benefits and Statutory Rights

A common misconception among employers is that fixed-term employees are not entitled to statutory benefits. However, Indian labour regulations generally require employers to provide fixed-term employees with benefits including working hours, allowances, and statutory benefits (PF, ESI, leave, etc.) similar to permanent employees on a proportionate basis.

Depending on the nature and duration of employment, fixed-term employees may be entitled to:

Provident Fund (PF) benefits

Employee State Insurance (ESI)

Gratuity (subject to applicable provisions)

Paid leave and holidays

Maternity benefits

Bonus and other statutory entitlements

A significant update under the new Codes is that fixed-term employees become eligible for pro-rata gratuity upon completion of one year of continuous service (calculated at 15 days’ wages per completed year, subject to the statutory ceiling). This is lower than the general 5-year threshold applicable to permanent employees. Gratuity must be paid within 30 days of the contract’s expiry, if eligible.

Failure to provide such benefits may result in legal penalties, employee grievances, compliance issues and possible legal disputes.

Termination and Renewal Conditions

Unlike permanent employment, fixed-term employment automatically expires at the end of the agreed term. However, employers must still ensure that termination conditions are fair, transparent, and consistent with labour regulations.

Legal complications may arise when:

Employment is repeatedly renewed without proper justification

Fixed-term roles are used to avoid permanent employment obligations

Termination occurs before completion of the contract period without valid grounds and no or shorter notice

Some of the requisites concerning termination as applicable in case of a ‘worker’ may not be relevant in case of a fixed-term employee.

Employers should maintain proper documentation and follow legally compliant procedures while handling renewals or termination of fixed-term employees.

Equal Treatment and Workplace Policies

Fixed-term employees are expected to receive fair and equal treatment in the workplace. Discriminatory practices related to compensation, benefits, or working conditions may expose businesses to legal disputes and reputational risks.

Companies should ensure that workplace policies related to:

Anti-harassment measures

Health and safety standards

Leave policies

Workplace conduct

Confidentiality obligations

are equally applicable to fixed-term employees wherever required.

Corporate Compliance Challenges

While fixed-term employment offers flexibility, it also increases compliance responsibilities for employers. Many businesses focus primarily on operational efficiency while overlooking employment law obligations.

Some common compliance challenges include:

Improper Documentation

Failure to maintain proper employment records, agreements, payroll details, and statutory registers can lead to legal complications during inspections or disputes.

Non-Compliance with Labour Laws

Businesses must ensure compliance with applicable labour laws related to wages, social security contributions, working hours, and employee benefits.

Payroll and Tax Compliance

Incorrect salary structuring, delayed statutory deductions, or payroll errors can create financial and legal liabilities.

Misclassification of Employees

Improperly categorizing employees as fixed-term workers to avoid legal obligations may attract regulatory scrutiny and litigation risks.

Advantages of Fixed-Term Employment for Businesses

When implemented correctly, fixed-term employment offers several benefits to employers, including:

Workforce Flexibility

Businesses can hire employees based on project timelines or seasonal requirements without long-term employment commitments.

Better Cost Management

Fixed-term employment helps companies optimize workforce costs while managing temporary business demands effectively.

Access to Specialized Talent

Organizations can engage skilled professionals for short-term assignments or specific business requirements.

Improved Operational Efficiency

Businesses can quickly scale their workforce depending on market conditions and operational needs.

Despite these benefits, employers must balance flexibility with legal compliance to avoid future disputes.

Common Mistakes Employers Make

Many legal and compliance issues arise due to avoidable mistakes made by employers while implementing fixed-term employment arrangements.

Some common mistakes include:

Using generic or unclear employment contracts

Denying statutory benefits to fixed-term employees

Repeatedly renewing contracts without proper justification

Ignoring labour law compliance requirements

Failing to maintain employment documentation

Misunderstanding termination obligations

Attempt to engage fixed-term employees as an alternative to permanent workforce

Such mistakes can result in employee disputes, labour claims, penalties, and reputational damage for businesses.

Best Practices for Employers

To ensure legally compliant and effective implementation of fixed-term employment, businesses should adopt proactive legal and compliance measures.

Use Legally Drafted Employment Agreements

Employment contracts should be customized based on the nature of the role, industry requirements, and applicable labour laws.

Ensure Timely Compliance

Employers should regularly review statutory obligations related to wages, social security contributions, employee benefits, and labour law filings.

Maintain Proper Documentation

Accurate records of contracts, payroll, attendance, and statutory compliance should be maintained at all times.

Conduct Periodic Legal Reviews

Regular legal audits and compliance reviews help identify risks and ensure adherence to changing employment regulations.

Promote Transparent Communication

Clearly communicating employment terms and workplace policies helps reduce misunderstandings and disputes.

Anhad Law’s Perspective

Fixed-term employment has emerged as an important workforce strategy for modern businesses in India. It offers operational flexibility, supports project-based hiring, and helps organizations adapt to changing business environments efficiently.

However, the increasing use of fixed-term employment also places significant responsibility on employers to comply with employment laws and corporate compliance requirements. Businesses must ensure fair treatment of employees, maintain proper documentation, and implement legally compliant employment practices.

A proactive approach towards employment law compliance not only minimizes legal risks but also contributes to a transparent and stable work environment. As businesses continue to evolve, adopting structured and compliant fixed-term employment practices will remain essential for sustainable growth and effective workforce management.