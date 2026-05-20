Understanding The New Labour Codes And Compliance Burden For Employers

India’s labour law framework has undergone significant transformation with the introduction of the new labour codes having been brought into force effective 21 November 2025 and relevant Rules from May 08, 2026.

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Introduction

India’s labour law framework has undergone significant transformation with the introduction of the new labour codes having been brought into force effective 21 November 2025 and relevant Rules from May 08, 2026. While Labour Codes have repealed 29 prior central labour laws, many State-specific Rules are still being finalized or notified. These labour codes aim to simplify and consolidate multiple labour laws into a more structured and unified legal system. For employers, however, the transition also brings increased compliance responsibilities, operational changes, and legal considerations that require careful attention.

Businesses across industries must understand how these labour codes impact employment practices, workplace policies, employee benefits, and statutory compliance obligations. Failure to comply with updated regulations may expose organizations to penalties, disputes, and reputational risks.

As employment regulations continue to evolve, businesses are increasingly seeking legal guidance to navigate the complexities of labour law compliance effectively.

Understanding the New Labour Codes

The Government of India introduced four labour codes to consolidate numerous existing labour laws:

Code on Wages,2019

Industrial Relations Code,2020

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code,2020

Code on Social Security,2020

These codes aim to simplify labour regulations, improve ease of doing business, and strengthen employee protections. However, employers must adapt their internal policies, employment contracts, payroll structures, and compliance procedures in accordance with the new legal framework.

Key Changes Impacting Employers

Wage Structure and Salary Compliance

One of the major changes introduced under the Code on Wages, 2019 is the uniform definition of “wages”. Wages include basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance. Exclusions (such as HRA, special allowances, etc.) cannot exceed 50% of total remuneration. If they do, the excess is added back to “wages” which becomes relevant for calculations of provident fund, gratuity, bonus, overtime, etc. Gratuity itself is excluded from the 50% cap.

Employers may need to restructure salary components to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

This can impact:

Provident Fund contributions

Gratuity calculations

Bonus eligibility

Overall employee compensation structures

Businesses must carefully review payroll practices to avoid compliance issues.

Employment Contracts and HR Policies

The labour codes place greater emphasis on formal employment documentation and workplace transparency.

Employers should review:

Appointment letters

Employment agreements

Leave and attendance policies

Employee handbooks

Workplace conduct policies

Clear documentation helps minimize disputes and ensures better compliance management.

Social Security Obligations

The Code on Social Security expands social security coverage and introduces broader compliance requirements for employers.

Depending on the nature of employment and workforce structure, employers may need to address:

Provident Fund contributions

Employee State Insurance (ESI)

Gratuity obligations

Maternity benefits

Gig and platform worker considerations

Timely compliance with social security laws is essential to avoid legal liabilities.

Industrial Relations and Workforce Management

The Industrial Relations Code introduces changes related to:

Layoffs and retrenchment procedures

Standing orders

Trade unions

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Now, under the IR Code, the threshold for government permission for retrenchment of workers has been raised to 300 workers (from 100 earlier) . Further, there has been introduction of the new re-skilling fund contribution (15 days’ wages per retrenched worker) and mandatory recognition of trade unions.

Employers must ensure that workforce management practices align with the updated legal framework to reduce the risk of industrial disputes.

Occupational Safety and Workplace Compliance

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code introduces compliance requirements related to employee welfare and workplace safety. Now there are legal requirements of mandatory appointment letters for all employees, grievance redressal committees (20+ workers), safety committees (500+ workers), and provisions for women’s night shifts with safeguards.

Businesses may need to review:

Health and safety standards

Working conditions

Employee welfare facilities

Working hours and leave policies

Maintaining a safe and compliant workplace is critical for both legal compliance and employee well-being.

While the labour codes aim to simplify regulations, they also increase the need for structured compliance systems within organizations.

Some common compliance aspects include:

Frequent Regulatory Updates

Employers must stay updated with notifications, rules, and implementation timelines issued by authorities.

Documentation and Record Maintenance

Businesses are required to maintain proper employment records, registers, payroll documentation, and compliance filings.

Payroll and Wage Restructuring

Changes in wage definitions may require businesses to redesign salary structures and compensation models.

Increased Risk of Penalties

Non-compliance with labour laws may result in financial penalties, employee disputes, and legal proceedings. Penalties for non-compliance can range from INR 50,000 to INR 1,00,000 or more, with possible imprisonment for repeat or serious offences.

Multi-State Compliance Challenges

Companies operating across multiple states may face additional complexities due to varying state-level implementation rules.

Many businesses struggle with labour law compliance due to avoidable errors such as:

Delayed policy updates

Improper wage structuring

Lack of employment documentation

Ignoring statutory obligations

Inadequate workplace policies

Failure to conduct compliance audits

Such mistakes can create operational disruptions and increase legal exposure for organizations.

Importance of Legal Guidance for Employers

Given the evolving nature of labour laws, businesses increasingly require legal support to manage compliance effectively.

A specialist labour law firm can assist employers with:

Reviewing employment policies and contracts

Conducting labour law compliance audits

Advising on wage restructuring

Handling employee disputes

Ensuring statutory compliance

Assisting during inspections and legal proceedings

Proactive legal guidance helps businesses minimize risks and maintain compliant workplace practices.

Best Practices for Businesses

To effectively manage labour law compliance under the new labour codes, employers should:

Regularly review HR and employment policies

Maintain accurate compliance records

Conduct internal compliance audits

Ensure timely statutory filings

Train HR and management teams on labour law updates

Seek legal advice before implementing major policy changes

Adopting a proactive compliance strategy can help organizations avoid legal complications and operational disruptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.