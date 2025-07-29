Amplifying ESG: Navigating The Global Landscape For Sustainable Impact (Podcast)

Welcome back yet again to another episode of the ESG Decibel series! This time, get ready for something big and different as we welcome a true leader in the field, Ms. Mardi McBrien.

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm works closely with clients and partners across India, offering legal expertise across diverse sectors. Key practice areas include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, AI & Tech Governance, TMT, Infrastructure & Energy, White Collar Crime, ESG, Labour & Employment, and more. Its clients span business houses, MNCs, banks, PSUs, NGOs, and government bodies. Dhir & Dhir has been recognized for excellence in Restructuring & Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, TMT, Environment, and Private Equity by leading publications like Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, India Business Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and more.

Welcome back yet again to another episode of the ESG Decibel series! This time, get ready for something big and different as we welcome a true leader in the field, Ms. Mardi McBrien. With an impressive portfolio, Mardi currently serves as the Chief of Strategic Affairs & Capacity Building at the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) Foundation. As a member of the xBRL International Board of Directors and the Sustainability Committee at the ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales), Mardi brings a wealth of expertise to the table. She is also a trusted executive and Board Member at the Trusted Executive Fellowship (TEFB3) and contributes to the RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce).

Join us as Mardi shares insights and perspectives on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and Sustainability, Navigating the Complexities and Driving Positive Change in the Global Landscape.

self

Originally published February 27, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.