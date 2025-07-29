ESG Visionary: Dr. Somnath Singh On Transforming Corporate Landscapes (Podcast)

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm works closely with clients and partners across India, offering legal expertise across diverse sectors. Key practice areas include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, AI & Tech Governance, TMT, Infrastructure & Energy, White Collar Crime, ESG, Labour & Employment, and more. Its clients span business houses, MNCs, banks, PSUs, NGOs, and government bodies. Dhir & Dhir has been recognized for excellence in Restructuring & Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, TMT, Environment, and Private Equity by leading publications like Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, India Business Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and more.

Guest - Dr. Somnath Singh Deputy Director, UN Global Network India Pioneer in sustainable development & corporate responsibility

We are delighted to welcome Dr. Somnath Singh, Deputy Director at UN Global Network India, as a distinguished speaker in our ESG Decibel Podcast Series. Dr. Singh brings invaluable insights to the table with a wealth of experience and expertise in various domains, including ESG & sustainability, Business Integrity, Corporate Governance, and Health Initiatives. His leadership in heading four major verticals of UN GCNI, encompassing Resource Mobilization, Project Execution and Management, Strategic Engagement, and Communication and Branding, underscores his multifaceted contributions towards achieving organisational objectives. Dr. Singh's commitment to driving positive change and ensuring organisational sustainability through financial growth and enhanced visibility among diverse stakeholders nationally and globally exemplifies his profound dedication to the field. We look forward to his enlightening perspectives and enriching discussions that will undoubtedly inspire and empower our audience in sustainability and corporate responsibility.

