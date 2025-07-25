Legal Podcast Episode No 2 ( MSME ) (Video)

self

In this episode of the Legal Podcast powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal is joined by Saswata Banerjee, an expert in compliance, ESG, and legal strategy, to unpack the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS)—a game-changer for MSMEs across India.

From persistent payment delays to new government mandates and legal reforms like Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act, we cover how TReDS is driving transparency, liquidity, and accountability in public procurement and corporate payments.

Key highlights:

What is TReDS and how does it work?

Mandatory onboarding of CPSEs and large corporates

Payment disclosure requirements by March 31, 2025

Legal and financial consequences of payment delays

The ESG and compliance angle behind recent reforms

Whether you're an MSME owner, a legal or compliance professional, or part of a CPSE or large enterprise, this episode breaks down everything you need to know about using TReDS as more than just a finance tool, it's a step towards a more inclusive and responsible business ecosystem.

