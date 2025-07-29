EU Leading The ESG Policy Landscape (Podcast)

Welcome back to another engaging episode of the ESG Decibel Podcast Series! In this installment, we are thrilled to host Mr. Richard Howitt, a distinguished Strategic Advisor on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, as well as Business and Human Rights.

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm works closely with clients and partners across India, offering legal expertise across diverse sectors. Key practice areas include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, AI & Tech Governance, TMT, Infrastructure & Energy, White Collar Crime, ESG, Labour & Employment, and more. Its clients span business houses, MNCs, banks, PSUs, NGOs, and government bodies. Dhir & Dhir has been recognized for excellence in Restructuring & Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, TMT, Environment, and Private Equity by leading publications like Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, India Business Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and more.

Welcome back to another engaging episode of the ESG Decibel Podcast Series! In this installment, we are thrilled to host Mr. Richard Howitt, a distinguished Strategic Advisor on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, as well as Business and Human Rights. With a wealth of experience as a former Member of the European Parliament for an impressive 22 years, Mr. Howitt brings unparalleled insights into the realm of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues. Currently serving as a member of various advisory councils and boards, including Amfori and EIRIS Foundation, Mr. Howitt continues to be a prominent voice in driving responsible business practices and advocating for sustainability across diverse sectors. Join us as we delve into his extensive expertise and glean valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of ESG and corporate sustainability.

self

Originally published April 15. 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.