EU Leading The ESG Policy Landscape (Podcast)

Welcome back to another engaging episode of the ESG Decibel Podcast Series! In this installment, we are thrilled to host Mr. Richard Howitt, a distinguished Strategic Advisor on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability, as well as Business and Human Rights. With a wealth of experience as a former Member of the European Parliament for an impressive 22 years, Mr. Howitt brings unparalleled insights into the realm of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues. Currently serving as a member of various advisory councils and boards, including Amfori and EIRIS Foundation, Mr. Howitt continues to be a prominent voice in driving responsible business practices and advocating for sustainability across diverse sectors. Join us as we delve into his extensive expertise and glean valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of ESG and corporate sustainability.
Originally published April 15. 2024
