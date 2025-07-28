ARTICLE
28 July 2025

Contract Smart: Five Dos And Don'ts For Contractors

We sign contracts routinely, often undervaluing their significance until conflicts occur. Here are five crucial do's and don'ts every contractor must consider.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Pre-signing

Dos

  • Review and understand each project element together, considering their mutual impact.
  • Draft with a "what-if" mindset – anticipate worst-case scenarios, not just ideal conditions.
  • Conduct due diligence, including tax structures and implications.
  • Include a list of pre-approved subcontractors.

Don'ts

  • Accept strict, onerous obligations and unrealistic timelines. Factor in local conditions.
  • Rely on present cordial relationships or project scale to accept arbitrary terms.
  • Accept unrealistic timelines or deliverables, tied to third-party actions, such as regulatory approvals.

Payment terms

Dos

  • Set out payment milestones clearly. Require front-loaded payments to maintain cash flow.
  • Specify supporting documents for invoices and require timely payment within the due date.
  • Define indices/methodologies for variable obligations in non-fixed price contracts.
  • Require bank guarantees to be reduced proportionately with milestone completion.
  • Provide performance bank guarantees post-handover. Insist on deeming provisions.
  • Include default interest and right to suspend or terminate for payment delays.

Don'ts

  • Agree to set-off rights for outstanding amounts.
  • Agree to onerous bank guarantee terms.
  • Allow high retention amounts for punch list items.
  • Link significant payments to uncertain regulatory or right-of-way approvals.

Scope

Dos

  • Clearly delineate scope and responsibilities. Use scope matrices, setting timelines and penalties.
  • Insist on flexibility for third-party obligations, like regulatory approvals.
  • Detail project owner responsibilities and obligations. Avoid limiting to payment defaults alone.

Don'ts

  • Agree to broad, onerous obligations. Do not commit to unrealistic goals.
  • Leave key project owner obligations open-ended – set long-stop dates with penalties.

Termination

Dos

  • Set absolute (not relative) termination fees covering actual losses, including vendor cancellation fees, demobilisation costs and lost profit.
  • Aim for equal termination rights – grounds should mirror those for the owner, not be confined to payment default alone.
  • Incorporate obligation-specific remedies for breach to compartmentalise risk. For instance, specify delay liquidated damages as the sole remedy for delays, excluding any other relief.

Don'ts

  • Agree to immediate termination. Insist on a default cure period.
  • Agree to reimbursement of government penalties on termination
  • Incorporate termination clauses unrelated to contractor's scope.
  • Limitation of liability

Dos

  • Cap liability and delay damages. Include standard exceptions such as fraud, gross negligence and personal injury.
  • Exclude consequential damage.
  • Provide for clear, time-bound and cost-effective (institutional) arbitration clauses.

Don'ts

  • Agree to liability exceeding 100% of contract value.
  • Agree to delay liquidated damages for the entire scope of obligations.
  • Accept overly complex, multi-tiered dispute resolution processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

