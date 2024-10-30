Process Automation And Optimization

The client is an Indian-based company that provides fleet management services to a leading American multinational transportation company.

Overview

At present, the client manages 100+ fleet vehicles with over 1000+ drivers across seven cities in India.

Challenge

From the very beginning, the client managed all its operations manually. However, as the fleet size grew, the daily operational tasks became increasingly complex, leading to a host of critical issues that included:

Difficulty and ambiguity in manually finding and computing weekly settlement and payment reports.

Increased complexity in extracting daily reports of trip details of each driver from the Partner Portal due to the dynamic nature of schemes for drivers.

Long turnaround time to collect data related to GPS reports, payment collection forms from drivers, etc.

Unstructured driver verification processes and procedures.

Non-defined parameters for computing each driver's penalty amount.

To overcome and address these difficulties, the client approached Nexdigm to review its process surrounding these daily activities, including reconciling its partner and driver accounts for multiple platform reports.

Case Highlights

Identification of critical data points across multiple sources while achieving process standardization and simplification

Implementation of standardized process automation scripts ensuring timely evaluation of 1000+ drivers daily

With simplification of the automation process ensured daily reconciliations and computation of the driver-wise payable/receivable against the usual weekly activity

Enhanced turnaround time for getting the final output (including manual adjustments, if any) reduced to 1-2 hours from 1 whole day

Solution

Our team helped the client automate its entire operational process, which was previously managed manually.

Moreover, our agile audit plans and strategies ensured process standardization, enhanced process efficiency, by:

Understanding the Process

Business Understanding

Walkthrough of the current processes

Identification of the available data sources and data points relevant to the process

Identification of relevant data points and critical points across each data source

Development of an Agile Audit Plan

Data analytic techniques were implemented to categorize, consolidate, and streamline data

Process brainstorming sessions were conducted to achieve the desired output

Ensured complete automation of the reconciliation process

Continuous Reporting and Feedback

Conducted continuous system simplification pilot projects

Incorporated changes in the automation scripts to catalyze and simplify the process

Ensured constant assessment of the client's feedback

Impact

Ensured better efficiency, transparency, and simplification of the reconciliation process.

Operational and process loopholes were addressed with automated scripts, significantly reducing the final turnaround time.

With automated scripts, the date in each report was automatically captured, relevant data was mapped from the relevant system, logic was defined for dead run penalty and net payable/receivable from each driver for each day was computed.

