High Court Of Delhi Holds That Writ Court Cannot Re-appreciate Evidence Or Interfere With Findings Of A Domestic Enquiry In The Absence Of Violation Of Principles Of Natural Justice In The Decision-making Process

The High Court of Delhi, through its judgment dated 06.07.2026 in Uday Narayan Shukla v. Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Ors. , while reiterating the limited scope of judicial review under Article 226 of the Constitution, dismissed a writ petition challenging an award of the Labour Court, upholding dismissal of employee from the service.

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The High Court of Delhi, through its judgment dated 06.07.2026 in Uday Narayan Shukla v. Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Ors.1, while reiterating the limited scope of judicial review under Article 226 of the Constitution, dismissed a writ petition challenging an award of the Labour Court, upholding dismissal of employee from the service.

The Hon’ble High Court held that in the absence of any actual bias or prejudice before the Labour Court which returned a categorical finding that the domestic enquiry conducted was fair, proper and not vitiated by any violation of the principles of natural justice, courts while exercising writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution, cannot substitute its own assessment merely because another view may also be possible on the same set of facts.

The High Court held that judicial review unlike an appeal is confined only to examination of the decision-making process and not the merits of the decision.

Footnote

1. 2026 SCC OnLine Del 4971.

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