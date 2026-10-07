Beyond Rescue: Constitutionalising Rehabilitation For Trafficking Survivors

Examination of fundamental right to rehabilitation for trafficking survivors, analyzing Victim Protection Plan’s seven-stage framework and constitutional foundations.

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Introduction

India’s anti-trafficking framework has long operated on a rescue-centric paradigm, treating survivors as objects of state protection rather than rights-bearing individuals entitled to comprehensive rehabilitation. The Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Prajwala v. Union of India fundamentally reorients this approach, recognizing rehabilitation as a fundamental right flowing from Articles 21 and 23 of the Constitution. The judgment issues a binding Victim Protection Plan spanning seven stages from pre-rescue to reintegration, filling legislative vacuums until Parliament enacts comprehensive anti-trafficking legislation.

Reading Rehabilitation into Fundamental Rights

The Court’s reasoning rests on a combined reading of Articles 21 and 23. Article 21 guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, interpreted expansively since Maneka Gandhi to include dignity, privacy, and meaningful existence. Article 23 prohibits traffic in human beings and forced labour, imposing positive obligations on the State to prevent exploitation and restore victims.

The judgment holds that trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation constitutes a grave assault on human dignity, bodily autonomy, and personal liberty. Mere rescue without rehabilitation leaves survivors in limbo, physically freed but socially and economically incapacitated from rebuilding lives. The Court reasons that constitutional guarantees would be hollow if the State could rescue victims yet abandon them to destitution, potentially forcing return to exploitation. Rehabilitation thus becomes an integral component of Article 21’s life-with-dignity guarantee, not discretionary welfare.

This doctrinal move transforms rehabilitation from policy choice to constitutional mandate. The State’s failure to provide robust rehabilitation infrastructure violates Articles 21 and 23, enabling judicial enforcement through writ jurisdiction under Article 32. The Court invokes Article 142 to issue binding guidelines operating as law until parliamentary intervention, acknowledging that constitutional rights cannot await legislative convenience.

The Victim Protection Plan

Victim Protection Plan, structured across pre-rescue, rescue, post-rescue, rehabilitation, repatriation and reintegration, prosecution and trial, and prevention and training stages. Each stage contains specific, actionable directives designed to centre survivor agency while ensuring state accountability.

The pre-rescue phase mandates victim verification through multi-agency coordination, police, Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), and civil society, collecting information while preventing re-victimization during investigation. AHTUs must be notified as specialized police stations with multidisciplinary composition including social workers and counsellors, addressing the insensitivity that often deters survivors from reporting.

Rescue operations require informed consent from adult survivors, distinguishing between trafficking victims and voluntary sex workers, a critical departure from paternalistic frameworks that conflate all sex work with exploitation. Child victims must be immediately produced before Child Welfare Committees under the Juvenile Justice Act, overriding ITPA court procedures that previously subjected children to criminal justice processes. Medical assistance, legal aid, and psychological counselling accompany rescue, ensuring survivors are not merely extracted but supported.

Post-rescue rehabilitation encompasses safe housing, education, vocational training, and continuous financial assistance. Individual care plans replace one-size-fits-all institutionalization, recognizing diverse survivor needs. The Plan mandates protection from re-trafficking through monitoring and community-based support, acknowledging that rescue without reintegration risks cyclical exploitation.

Consent and Autonomy as Governing Principles

The judgment’s most transformative aspect lies in its two governing principles: minimizing unnecessary state interference and grounding protective measures in informed survivor consent. This dismantles the paternalistic model under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, which authorized indefinite detention in protective homes without survivor input.

The Court distinguishes trafficking victims from voluntary adult sex workers, requiring authorities to determine at intervention stages whether individuals are coerced or exercising agency. Voluntary sex workers should not ordinarily face placement in protective homes, respecting bodily autonomy and livelihood choices. For trafficking survivors, rehabilitation decisions, housing, vocational training, repatriation, must substantially weight expressed preferences rather than impose bureaucratic determinations.

This consent-based approach addresses decades of rights violations where protective homes functioned as detention centres. The Bombay High Court’s 2026 ruling, cited with approval, clarified that protective homes under ITPA Section 2(g) serve rehabilitation, not confinement, limiting detention to necessary periods with magistrate findings on care needs. The Supreme Court extends this, requiring survivor consultation at every decision point, transforming beneficiaries into participants.

Implementation Gaps

Despite comprehensive guidelines, implementation faces structural hurdles. National Crime Records Bureau data shows 2,135 trafficking cases in 2024, a marginal decline from 2,183 in 2023, yet rehabilitation infrastructure remains inadequate. Only 2,301 female victims were reported under ITPA in 2024, suggesting vast underreporting given civil society estimates of far higher prevalence.

AHTU notification as specialized police stations proceeds slowly. Many states lack multidisciplinary teams, leaving police as sole responders without social work or psychological expertise. This perpetuates insensitivity, survivors report hostile questioning, victim-blaming, and evidence destruction during initial contacts. The Plan’s requirement for trained personnel remains aspirational without dedicated budgetary allocations.

Protective home capacity falls short. Section 21 of ITPA authorizes state governments to establish homes, yet many rely on NGOs without adequate funding or oversight. Overcrowding, poor conditions, and lack of vocational facilities undermine rehabilitation goals. The Plan’s individual care plans require resources, counsellors, trainers, placement officers, that most homes lack.

Cross-border trafficking compounds challenges. Repatriation of foreign nationals demands diplomatic coordination, documentation, and transit support often unavailable. The Plan’s repatriation stage presumes inter-country agreements and consular cooperation that remain underdeveloped, leaving survivors stranded in legal limbo.

Legislative Vacuum

The judgment emerges against decades of legislative inertia. The ITPA, enacted in 1956, focuses on penalizing traffickers and brothel-keepers while offering minimal rehabilitation provisions. Protective homes under Section 21 operate at state discretion, creating geographic inequities. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, introduced in 2018, lapsed without enactment despite civil society advocacy.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, replaced IPC Section 370 with Section 143 on trafficking but retains punitive focus over survivor support. No comprehensive central legislation addresses prevention, protection, and rehabilitation holistically. The Ministry of Women and Child Development’s anti-trafficking schemes operate through state-level implementation, varying widely in capacity and commitment.

This vacuum forced judicial intervention. The Court notes that existing frameworks “seriously impair” fundamental rights under Articles 21 and 23, necessitating binding guidelines until Parliament legislates. The Victim Protection Plan operates as interim law, filling gaps while recommending specific reforms, ITPA amendments decriminalizing survivors, BNS provisions enhancing victim compensation, and dedicated anti-trafficking legislation with rehabilitation mandates.

Rehabilitation as Transformative Justice

The judgment situates trafficking rehabilitation within broader transformative justice frameworks. Survivors face compounded vulnerabilities, social stigma, economic exclusion, psychological trauma, that rescue alone cannot address. Meaningful rehabilitation requires legal aid for compensation claims, livelihood support for economic independence, and community reintegration to counter ostracization.

The Plan’s emphasis on continuous financial assistance recognizes that short-term aid fails to overcome structural barriers. Vocational training must align with market demand, not stereotypical “women’s work” like tailoring or beauty services. Education for child survivors requires bridge courses addressing trauma-induced learning gaps. These specifics transform rehabilitation from charity to rights-based empowerment.

Cyber-enabled trafficking presents emerging challenges. The judgment recommends focused responses to online recruitment, digital evidence preservation, and platform accountability. As trafficking migrates to encrypted channels, traditional rescue models require technological adaptation. The Plan’s prevention and training stage mandates capacity-building for investigating digital trafficking, anticipating evolving modus operandi.

Conclusion

The Victim Protection Plan’s binding force creates immediate accountability. States must report compliance, courts can monitor implementation through continuing mandamus, and survivors can enforce rights through writ petitions. However, sustainable transformation requires institutional anchoring beyond judicial supervision.

Parliament must enact comprehensive anti-trafficking legislation codifying the Plan’s principles. This includes statutory rehabilitation funds, mandatory AHTU composition, survivor consultation mechanisms, and time-bound repatriation protocols. The recommended Organised Crime Investigation Agency should incorporate trafficking as priority focus, coordinating inter-state and cross-border operations.

Budgetary commitments must match rhetorical support. The Ministry of Home Affairs investigated 316 trafficking cases between April 2023 and March 2024, yet rehabilitation allocations remain negligible. Dedicated funding for protective homes, vocational training, and legal aid would operationalize constitutional guarantees. State governments must prioritize trafficking in annual plans, moving from ad-hoc responses to systematic interventions.

Civil society partnerships remain crucial. NGOs possess grassroots reach and survivor trust that state agencies lack. Formalizing partnerships, through memoranda of understanding, capacity-sharing, and joint monitoring, would leverage complementary strengths while ensuring accountability.

The Prajwala judgment represents a paradigm shift from rescue to restoration, recognizing trafficking survivors as rights-holders entitled to constitutional guarantees. Its success depends on translating judicial vision into legislative and administrative reality, ensuring that rescued truly means rehabilitated.

References

Prajwala v. Union of India, 2026 INSC 609. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 21. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 23. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 32. Constitution of India, 1950, Article 142. Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, Section 2(g). Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, Section 21. National Crime Records Bureau, ‘Crime in India 2024’ (Ministry of Home Affairs, May 2026). Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Section 143. US Department of State, ‘Trafficking in Persons Report 2025: India’ (September 2025) https://www.state.gov/reports/2025-trafficking-in-persons-report/india/ Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Ministry of Home Affairs, ‘Anti-Human Trafficking Units Operational Guidelines’ (2025) https://www.mha.gov.in/en/commoncontent/anti-trafficking-section Times of India, ‘Trafficking, Rescue, Rehabilitation: What NCRB’s Data Hides’ (June 2026) https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/trafficking-rescue-rehabilitation-what-ncrbs-data-hides-beneath-the-decline/articleshow/132052634.cms

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