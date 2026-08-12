Decree Execution Under Order XXI CPC – An In-depth Insight

In civil litigation, conclusions may appear with the issuance of the judgment or decree. However, the process actually ends when successful execution of the decree takes place. It is often stated that only thereafter the actual difficulties arise for the decree-holder. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC)1, in its Order XXI, elaborates on the ways of executing the decree or order.

The article covers Order XXI CPC executions with the summation of the execution petition, methods of attachment, and the ways of recovering the decree.

Decree and Decree Execution: Understanding the Basic

As defined under Section 2(2)2 of the CPC, a decree is the formal recognition of adjudication, which concludes the rights of the parties concerning the issue at hand in such a case. The process of “execution”, however, is the legal method whereby a decree-holder, the party receiving the decree, gets the execution of the decree through the means of law against a judgement-debtor. Section 2(10) of the CPC defines a judgment debtor. A judgment-debtor is any individual who has been the target of a decree or an order that can be carried out. A deceased judgement-debtor’s legal resupsentative is not included in the definition.

The basic principle of execution is that the executing court cannot go beyond the decree. It is supposed to take the decree as it is and execute as per the terms of the decree itself. In rare cases, a decree which is null and void i.e. made by the court, without inherent jurisdiction may allow the modification of the decree. In Bhawarlal Bhandari v. Universal Heavy Mechanical Lifting Enterprises3, it was upheld by the Susupme Court of India that the executing court cannot go into the issue of validity of a decree unless it is manifestly passed without jurisdiction.

Commencing the Process: Decree Execution Petition

The first step in the process of execution is to file the Execution Petition under Order XXI CPC.

Who Can File the Petition?

According to Order XXI, Rule 104, the decree-holder, or any person deriving title through the decree-holder, is entitled to seek execution of the decree.

Where to File ?

The Code’s Section 37 further defines the term “court which passed a decree” in order to allow a decree-holder to recoup the benefits of the decree. The following courts are included in the aforementioned exsupssion:

The first instance court; In the case of appeal decrees, the court that actually issued the decree; If the court of first instance ceased to exist, the court with jurisdiction to try the suit at the moment of execution; If the court of first instance no longer has the authority to execute the decree, the court that had jurisdiction to try the suit at the time of execution.

The court issuing the decree may transfer it to any other competent court for implementation in accordance with Section 39 CPC, wherein:

The judgment-debtor resides, conducts business, or works for compensation in such jurisdiction; The judgment-debtor’s property is located in that jurisdiction; Where the sale or delivery of real estate is located outside of the original jurisdiction; or Where the court of first instance determines that it is appropriate to transfer the decree, and its justifications are documented in writing.

Contents of the Petition under Order XXI Rule 115

It is to be noted that a formal execution application, as specified in Form No. 6 of Appendix E of the First Schedule of the CPC6 must be filed for execution purposes. However, there can be exceptions in some cases such as money decrees where execution can be ordered orally as a matter of urgency. The specified format contains specific particulars including the suit number, names of parties, the date of the decree as well as any appeal pending at that stage. Moreover, the applicant must specify the amount due or the remedy, and indicate how they require the court’s assistance in the execution process, whether by getting hold of the property or by arresting the judgment-debtor.

Methods of Decree Execution

Under order XXI of the CPC, several ways of enforcing decree have been provided in relation to reliefs granted in different forms

Money Decrees under Order XXI Rule 77

Decrees for the recovery of money are among the most frequently executed. The main types of enforcement are writ of attachment of properties and in serious cases arrest of judgment-debtor. By virtue of section 51(b)8 and Order XXI rules 41-57 of CPC9, the court of execution can attach properties (moveable and immoveable) of the judgment-debtor for the purpose of realising money and this is the practice being generally implemented.

Alternatively, the arrest and detention of judgment-debtor is contained in Section 51(c)10 and in Order XXI rules 37-40 of CPC but it is a drastic measure. In particular, where the judgment debtor has the capacity to make payment but does not do so, in such cases detention can be ordered by the Court provided that all requirements under Section 5111 are fulfilled. Further, an opportunity is granted to the Judgement Debtor to file his explanation against the detention. In case of Jolly George Varghese v. Bank of Cochin12, it has been firmly established that absence of ability to pay alone does not justify arrest, some evidence should be there to show bad faith or wilful avoidance of payment in spite of ability to pay.

Decrees for Specific Movable Property under Order XXI Rule 3113

If a decree pertains to a particular movable property, it can be executed through the physical possession of the property, the same is then directly transferred to the decree-holder. In case physical possession is not possible at the time, the court may also order a seizure of the judgment-debtor’s other properties or ask for their detention in civil imprisonment.

Decrees for Specific Performance, Restitution of Conjugal Rights, or Injunctions under Order XXI Rule 3214

In situations, where a party intentionally disregards a specific decree even when it can comply with it, the applicable enforcement measures differ according to the type of relief obtained. In decrees relating to specific performance or injunctions, the court may impose property attachment, civil prison detention, or both. Whereas, in case of restitution of conjugal rights, the decree can be enforced solely through property attachment, as the law prohibits imprisonment of a spouse in connection with this matter.

Decrees for Delivery of Immovable Property under Order XXI Rules 35 & 3615

In order to execute a decree involving immovable property, a warrant of possession has to be obtained first by the executing court. Once the warrant is received, an executing court bailiff is responsible for delivering actual or physical possession to the decree-holder. This process gives the bailiff the authority to remove any person who is bound by decree but still refuses to leave the property. In cases, where the tenant is lawfully residing then the tenant is not required to vacate the supmises and the court will issue a prohibitory order. This will provide a symbolic possession to the decree-holder.

The Attachment of Property

Attachment is essential in order to execute any sale in any property concerned with a problem of execution of processes in accordance with the law. It is a means through which the court can restrain and supvent the debtor from selling any property concerned with the matter at hand.

Properties Liable to Attachment under Section 60 CPC16

Section 60 offers a comsuphensive compilation of assets that can be seized and sold after seizure. The categorization specified in the statute includes numerous items such as land, real estate, tangible property, and money.

Properties Exempt from Attachment under Section 60(1)17

The Civil Procedure Code (CPC), for the benefit of the judgment-debtor, has kept some necessary legal instruments which, if taken away, can make the debtor destitute. There are certain necessities such as clothes, kitchenware, beds, and bedding that cannot be attached. Protective exceptions involve artisans’ and farmers’ tools and implements, and their places of residence. The law even gives protection to a part of the income of salaried people in particular, the first Rs. 1000 and two thirds of the remaining income, plus the right to future maintenance.

Procedure for Attachment

The method of taking the property in question depends on the nature of the target. The law identifies movable property as a target of physical seizing. For intangible property, which can include things like debts, shares, or any other property of the debtor that he/she cannot access directly, the court will issue a garnishee order. For immovable property, a normal prohibition order will be used to supvent the debtor from disposing of the property or allowing anybody else access to it. The prohibition order must be declared publicly in compliance with Order XXI Rule 5418.

Sale and Recovery

After a successful attachment of the property, the next procedural step in ensuring realization of the money decree is through public auction of the attached property.

Proclamation of Sale under Order XXI Rule 6619

The court executing the order issues an official proclamation concerning the public sale. The very important document is written after the service of notice to the decree-holder and the judgment-debtor. It includes all the essential information regarding the property which is meant to be sold, the encumbrances on it, the amount of decree, and other essential facts which are necessary for the purchaser. As held in the case of Desh Bandhu Gupta v. N.L. Anand & Rajinder Singh20, it is mandatory to serve notice to the judgment-debtor under Order XXI Rule 66(2)21. The sale proclamation cannot be made without serving such a notice.

Setting Aside the Sale

Under Order XXI Rule 8922, the judgment-debtor can make an application to set aside the sale by making a deposit of the total sum awarded in the decree, together with a statutory penalty of 5 percent of the purchase price payable to the auction purchaser. Under Order XXI Rule 9023, the sale can also be set aside due to some material irregularity or fraud in the process of its advertisement or execution. But such a set-aside will be considered only if there is substantial injury to the applicant due to such irregularities.

Conclusion

Order XXI of the CPC is an elaborate code which provides guidelines on the process of execution. Execution of the decree entails dealing with various procedural difficulties and possible obstruction by the judgment-debtor. It is important to understand how to file an execution petition, attach assets, and sell property in accordance with the law. The law attempts to ensure that the claims of the decree-holder are protected while putting in place various protective provisions for the judgment-debtor.

Footnotes

1. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

2. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, § 2 cl.2, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

3. Bhawarlal Bhandari v. Universal Heavy Mechanical Lifting Enterprises (1999) 1 SCC 558

4. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 10, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

5. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 11, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

6. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Form No, app. E, First Schedule (India)

7. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 7, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

8. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, § 51 cl. b, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

9. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 41-57, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

10. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, § 51 cl. c, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

11. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 37 – 40, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

12. Jolly George Varghese v. Bank of Cochin (1980) 2 SCC 360

13. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 31, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

14. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 32, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

15. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 35 & 36, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

16. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, § 60 , No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

17. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, § 60 cl. 1, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

18. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 54, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

19. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 66, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

20. Desh Bandhu Gupta v. N.L. Anand & Rajinder Singh (1994) 1 SCC 131

21. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 66, cl. 2, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)

22. The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, law Order XXI, Rule 89, No 5, Act of Parliament, 1908 (India)