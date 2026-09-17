The proposal to introduce an Appellate Arbitral Tribunal (AAT) into India’s arbitration architecture, most prominently reflected in the Draft Arbitration & Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has rekindled debate over the proper balance between party autonomy, finality, institutional quality, and judicial supervision. Proponents portray an AAT as an institutional innovation that would enhance the quality of awards, promote consistency, and reduce the burden on courts. Critics warn that an appellate layer risks destroying arbitration’s comparative advantage by permitting merits review, increasing costs and delay, and departing from the international norm of limited judicial interference.

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Assessing The Viability Of An Appellate Arbitral Tribunal In India:

A Step Forward or a Departure from Global Arbitration Standards?

A. Introduction

The proposal to introduce an Appellate Arbitral Tribunal (AAT) into India’s arbitration architecture, most prominently reflected in the Draft Arbitration & Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has rekindled debate over the proper balance between party autonomy, finality, institutional quality, and judicial supervision. Proponents portray an AAT as an institutional innovation that would enhance the quality of awards, promote consistency, and reduce the burden on courts. Critics warn that an appellate layer risks destroying arbitration’s comparative advantage by permitting merits review, increasing costs and delay, and departing from the international norm of limited judicial interference. This article assesses the viability of an AAT in India by: (1) recounting the legislative and jurisprudential context; (2) weighing the theoretical rationales for and against appellate arbitration; (3) comparing international practice; (4) testing practical and institutional constraints in India; and (5) proposing design safeguards that would reconcile appellate review with global arbitration standards.

B. What the Draft Amendment Proposes

The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (the Act) embodies the UNCITRAL Model Law ethos of party autonomy combined with narrow judicial review. Under Section 34, courts may set aside an award on limited grounds; Section 36 respectively governs enforcement. Indian courts, while historically oscillating in approach, have repeatedly emphasised that Section 34 is supervisory rather than appellate in nature. The Supreme Court’s judgments illustrate this tension: ONGC v. Saw Pipes Ltd. expanded the scope of interference to include “patent illegality,” yet the Court cautioned that Section 34 is not an instrument for re-appreciating evidence or substituting judicial views for arbitrators’.1 Later authorities, most notably Associate Builders v. Delhi Development Authority and Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. v. NHAI, responded by narrowing judicial review and reasserting finality as an arbitration hallmark.2

Against this jurisprudential backdrop, the 2024 Draft Amendment contemplates an institutional appellate mechanism where parties may agree to an appellate forum organised by recognised arbitral institutions. The Draft frames the AAT as a contractual opt-in alternative intended to reduce court interference and promote institutionalisation. Whether this innovation preserves the Act’s balance depends on the appellate tribunal’s scope, procedure, and the residual supervisory role accorded to courts.

C. The Rationale for an Appellate Arbitral Tribunal

Three principal arguments animate support for an AAT. First, quality control and consistency: arbitral awards in India, particularly ad hoc awards or awards from less experienced tribunals, occasionally suffer from inconsistent legal reasoning or procedural lacunae. An appellate layer staffed by senior arbitrators might correct serious legal errors and generate predictable precedent within institutional confines. Second, containment of litigation: if parties accept an institutional appeal as their exclusive remedy, courts may see a reduction in Section 34 petitions, thereby lowering judicial caseload and accelerating enforcement. Third, respect for party autonomy and commercial design: sophisticated parties sometimes prefer multilayer dispute resolution (e.g., mediation → arbitration → institutional appeal), and recognising an AAT gives legal effect to such contractual choice.

These rationales rest on two premises: (a) appellate review can be tightly circumscribed to avoid a full merits retrial; and (b) institutional appellate review will, on balance, be faster and more economical than protracted court litigation. Each premise requires institutional discipline to succeed.

D. Tensions with the Finality Principle and Existing Indian Jurisprudence

Finality is the single most important comparative advantage of arbitration; it undergirds commercial predictability and enforcement. The Indian judiciary has guarded this principle. Associate Builders reaffirmed that courts should not convert a Section 34 hearing into an appeal on merits, and Ssangyong emphasised that judicial interference must be limited to instances of patent illegality or jurisdictional infirmity.3 A poorly designed AAT that permits de novo merits review would effectively replicate the very appellate processes arbitration aims to avoid, thereby eroding finality.

The legal question thus becomes one of scope: can appellate review be limited to legal errors of principle and procedural vitiations so as to remedy only serious defects, while leaving factual appreciation primarily within the arbitral tribunal’s domain? If yes, an AAT can be aligned with finality; if no, it risks departing from both Indian jurisprudence and global expectations.

E. Comparative Practice: What the World Teaches

Appellate arbitration exists in limited, largely consensual forms internationally. The American Arbitration Association (AAA) offers Optional Appellate Arbitration Rules permitting review for material errors of law or manifest factual mistakes, but the procedure is consensual and rarely invoked.4 Institutional giants such as the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) do not provide appellate tiers and adhere to a single-award model. Singapore and Hong Kong, major arbitration seats, also follow the Model Law approach without internal appellate mechanisms, although both encourage institutional governance and quality control.5 ICSID’s annulment process, while sometimes analogised to appeal, is narrowly circumscribed and does not constitute merits review.6

Comparative practice suggests a middle path: appellate mechanisms can be compatible with international standards only when they are optional, narrowly framed (legal or procedural errors), expedited, and subject to constrained evidentiary rehearing. Anything broader tends to reproduce multi-tier litigation.

F. Practical Concerns: Costs, Capacity, and Court Interaction

Beyond doctrinal concerns, practical obstacles must be addressed. First, the cost/time trade-off: an appellate layer inevitably increases costs and potentially extends final resolution unless uncompromising timelines and restrictions on fresh evidence are enforced. Second, institutional capacity: India requires a robust roster of senior arbitrators, transparent appointment and conflict-of-interest rules, and institutional governance standards to staff appellate panels credibly. Third, interaction with domestic courts: unless the statute and courts treat appellate awards as final and enforceable, parties may still invoke Section 34 or other remedies on public policy grounds, thereby undermining the appellate layer’s utility. Ensuring uniform judicial treatment of appellate awards is therefore essential.

G. Design Safeguards to Align AATs with Global Standards

If India proceeds, a principled design can reconcile the AAT with international norms. The following safeguards are recommended:

Explicit Opt-In and Informed Waiver. An appellate forum must be available only by clear, informed party agreement—no default appellate right. Parties should expressly waive Section 34 remedies where they opt for an AAT, and the statute should require clear language to that effect. Narrow Grounds of Review. The appellate remit should be confined to (a) serious errors of law affecting the award’s legality, (b) procedural irregularities that materially prejudice a party, and (c) fundamental public policy issues—expressly forbidding full merits rehearing. Compressed Procedure and Evidence Limits. Strict filing windows, page limits, document-only review except in exceptional circumstances, and short oral hearings will guard against protracted appeals. Statutory Clarity on Finality and Enforceability. Amendments should state that a final decision of an AAT (where parties have validly opted in) constitutes an award for the purposes of enforcement under Section 36, subject only to narrowly defined court supervision on public policy. Institutional Standards and Transparency. Designated institutions should publish anonymised appellate decisions and maintain clear codes of conduct for appellate arbitrators to build jurisprudential predictability.

H. Policy Alternatives and Strategic Considerations

Policymakers must ask whether an AAT is the best instrument to achieve the reform objectives. Other reforms, mandating time limits for Section 34 adjudication, strengthening commercial divisions of courts, encouraging emergency arbitration, and promoting institutional training and accreditation, may deliver similar gains with less systemic disruption. If the goal is to make India a competitive seat offering institutional appellate review as a differentiator, the AAT could be a calibrated innovation. If the aim is merely to reduce court dockets, narrower procedural reforms to existing mechanisms may suffice.

I. Conclusion

The Appellate Arbitral Tribunal proposal is neither inherently salutary nor inherently pernicious. Its value will be determined not by the name but by the discipline of its design. Where the AAT is strictly optional, narrow in scope, expedited, and supported by transparent institutional governance, it can enhance quality and predictability without abandoning finality. Conversely, an open-ended appellate forum that allows merits rehearing will depart from global standards and undermine the efficiency that arbitration promises. India’s challenge, and opportunity, is to craft an appellate framework that preserves arbitration’s core virtues while addressing genuine quality and consistency concerns. With careful statutory drafting, institutional capacity building, and judicial cooperation, an AAT may become a step forward rather than a departure.

Footnotes

1 Oil & Natural Gas Corp. v. Saw Pipes Ltd., (2003) 5 S.C.C. 705.

2 Associate Builders v. Delhi Development Authority, (2015) 3 S.C.C. 49; Ssangyong Eng’g & Constr. Co. Ltd. v. National Highways Auth. of India, (2019) 15 S.C.C. 131.

3 Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, §§ 16, 34, 36 (India); Draft Arbitration & Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (India) (as released by the Ministry of Law & Justice).

4 Am. Arbitration Ass’n, Optional Appellate Arbitration Rules (2013).

5 Int’l Chamber of Commerce, ICC Arbitration Rules (2021); Singapore Int’l Arbitration Centre, SIAC Rules (2016).

6 Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes Between States and Nationals of Other States art. 52, Mar. 18, 1965, 575 U.N.T.S. 159.

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