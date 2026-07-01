Hong Kong’s Debt Markets Come Into Their Own

Hong Kong has dominated Asia's international bond market for nearly a decade, arranging over US$130 billion in international bonds in 2024 alone. What structural advantages, policy decisions, and legal frameworks have positioned this city to capture 30% of the regional market and establish itself as the world's premier offshore gateway to Chinese capital markets?

Timothy Loh LLP is a Hong Kong based law firm that is internationally recognized for its expertise in M&A, dispute resolution, tax, insolvency, asset management and other financial services. The firm regularly represents some of the world’s most sophisticated and discerning clients in matters of strategic or reputational importance. The firm's clients include Fortune Global 500 companies, private equity firms, hedge fund managers, family offices, exchanges and clearing houses, banks, insurance companies and other business enterprises.

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For nearly a decade, Hong Kong has occupied the top position in Asia's international bond market. In 2024 alone, issuers chose Hong Kong to arrange more than US$130 billion of international bonds, capturing approximately 30% of the regional market.

That dominance is set to spillover from the region into the world at large. What distinguishes Hong Kong from other Asian hubs is its ability to support issuance across multiple currencies within a single, internationally recognised legal and regulatory framework. Transactions span bilateral and syndicated loans, bond and debenture issuances, and other financing structures. Issuers can access Hong Kong dollars, U.S. dollars, euros, and offshore renminbi through the city's dim sum bond market.

The Foundation

At the heart of Hong Kong's appeal to debt issuers and investors are deep liquidity pools, sophisticated financial market infrastructure and global connectivity combined with a legal system that international capital markets practitioners regard as among the most credible in the world. Hong Kong's common law framework, inherited from English law and preserved under the Basic Law, provides the contractual certainty that sophisticated bond documentation demands.

“Through recent insolvency cases involving Chinese based bond issuers, we are seeing strong interest in Hong Kong law and the selection of Hong Kong itself as a venue for the resolution of disputes within the more sophisticated client base,” said Timothy Loh, Managing Partner.

That credibility is tested and demonstrated in practice. Among its most significant features for debt markets is the courts' approach to offshore bonds issued by mainland Chinese companies. Chinese corporates have long used keepwell deed structures to provide quasi-credit support for subsidiaries issuing offshore bonds, given historical repatriation constraints on overseas proceeds, and Hong Kong's courts have developed a body of jurisprudence that gives market participants a degree of certainty when those structures are tested.

A Market Built by Policy

Developing world-class bond and currency trading markets is an explicit government objective, and the authorities have backed that ambition with sustained policy action. Tax concessions for eligible issuers and investors cover a wide range of debt instruments, and targeted programmes have been introduced to stimulate specific segments of the market. A green bond financing scheme launched in 2021 positioned Hong Kong as Asia's leading sustainable finance hub, and the results are visible in the data: the city now captures around 70% of debt issuances across the region and approximately 45% of green and sustainable bond transactions.

Offshore renminbi bond issuance hit RMB1.07 trillion (US$160 billion) in 2024, a 37% year-on-year increase. More surprising has been a jump in Hong Kong dollar denominated bond issuance. Global and local entities raised a record US$9.4 billion in local currency issuances in the first four months of 2026 alone, according to Bloomberg, as tighter yields compared to U.S. dollar rates drew opportunistic issuers to the market. By comparison, annual Hong Kong dollar denominated issuances averaged around US$1.5 billion between 2018 and 2025.

The China Gateway

Perhaps no structural advantage is more distinctive than Hong Kong's role as the world's premier offshore gateway both to mainland Chinese capital markets and to mainland Chinese issuers. Under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework, Hong Kong operates as part of China yet functions under a separate regulatory and monetary regime, a combination that makes it uniquely attractive for both Chinese issuers accessing international investors and international investors seeking China exposure.

The global environment of recent years has reinforced rather than diminished this role. As US-China tensions and the broader fragmentation of global trade have made direct access to mainland markets more complex for many international investors, Hong Kong's position as a trusted intermediary has become more valuable. At the same time, as trade with China continues to grow in many countries, pressure to settle in renminbi rises and along with it, the need for reniminbi denominated fixed income instruments to hold the currency.

Bond Connect, launched in 2017 and steadily expanded since, has cemented Hong Kong’s position as an intermediary. By the end of 2025, 839 global institutional investors were accessing China's interbank bond market via Hong Kong, with annual trading turnover reaching RMB27.8 billion (US$4.1 billion)

"Hong Kong is the Asian centre for debt capital issurance for good reason,” said Gavin Cumming, Partner and Head of London at Timothy Loh. “It is the result of decades of incremental policy and judicial decisions that gives investors confidence this is the preferred hub for issuing and trading debt instruments.”

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