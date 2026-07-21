Insight Plus - Q2 2026

- within Tax and International Law topic(s)
- in Asia
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
FEATURED ARTICLE
Made in Japan, Bought Online, Reinsured in Labuan IBFC: The Hidden Infrastructure Supporting Asia's E-Commerce Wave
RECENT NEWS
Labuan IBFC sees moderate growth in new business incorporations amid Middle East tensions
Labuan FSA unveils five-year plan to strengthen Islamic finance and digital economy from 2027
HIGHLIGHTS
Circular - Clarification of Revised Expatriate Employment Policy by MOHA
Exposure Draft - Guidelines on External Service Arrangements for Labuan Trust Companies
Notification - Beware of Fraudulent Emails using Labuan FSA’s Staff Name
EVENTS
MARIM International Conference 2026
The Asian Captive Conference 2026
Capital, Confidence & Continuity: Navigating Global Wealth and Investment Opportunities
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]