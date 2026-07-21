ARTICLE
21 July 2026

Insight Plus - Q2 2026

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Labuan IBFC Inc

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Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC), Malaysia, through our internationally recognised yet business-friendly legal framework, is the preferred international business and financial centre in Asia. Labuan IBFC is a midshore jurisdiction regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), statutory Regulator under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Malaysia
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Labuan IBFC's Q2 2026 Insight Plus newsletter delivers the latest developments from Asia's premier international financial hub, featuring regulatory updates, market insights, and upcoming industry events. The publication highlights recent policy changes, including clarifications on expatriate employment and new guidelines for trust companies, while showcasing featured articles on emerging trends in Asian e-commerce reinsurance infrastructure.
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FEATURED ARTICLE

Made in Japan, Bought Online, Reinsured in Labuan IBFC: The Hidden Infrastructure Supporting Asia's E-Commerce Wave

RECENT NEWS

Labuan IBFC sees moderate growth in new business incorporations amid Middle East tensions

Labuan FSA unveils five-year plan to strengthen Islamic finance and digital economy from 2027

HIGHLIGHTS

Circular - Clarification of Revised Expatriate Employment Policy by MOHA

Exposure Draft - Guidelines on External Service Arrangements for Labuan Trust Companies

Notification - Beware of Fraudulent Emails using Labuan FSA’s Staff Name

Labuan FSA’s SMS Portal

EVENTS

MARIM International Conference 2026

The Asian Captive Conference 2026

Capital, Confidence & Continuity: Navigating Global Wealth and Investment Opportunities

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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