India’s Venture Capital Reset: The New Regulatory Architecture For Angel Funds And Early-Stage Capital

India’s venture-capital ecosystem is entering a new regulatory phase. For much of the last decade, angel investing operated as the bridge between entrepreneurial networks and institutional venture capital.

King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service law firm with 10 offices nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Mangalore, and a team of 150+ professionals.

What SEBI’s 2025-26 reforms mean for fund managers, investors and India’s startup ecosystem

Executive Summary

India’s venture-capital ecosystem is entering a new regulatory phase. For much of the last decade, angel investing operated as the bridge between entrepreneurial networks and institutional venture capital. Successful founders, operators, senior executives, family offices and high-net-worth individuals frequently participated in early-stage rounds alongside organised angel networks and funds. The model was deliberately broad: capital was accompanied by experience, commercial networks and founder-to-founder support.

That architecture is now changing. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has undertaken a substantial recalibration of the Alternative Investment Fund (“AIF”) framework during 2025 and 2026. The reforms have created a more differentiated framework for Accredited Investors, introduced AI-only AIF schemes, revised the regulatory architecture for Angel Funds, expanded operational flexibility and increased emphasis on investor classification, due diligence and reporting.

For Angel Funds, the most consequential development is the move towards an Accredited Investor-only participation model. In September 2026, SEBI extended the transition period for the relevant existing Angel Funds to comply with the Accredited Investor mandate until 31 March 2027.

This development comes against a market backdrop in which angel investment activity has already become more selective. Tracxn data reported by Moneycontrol indicates that the number of angel investment rounds in India fell from 1,495 in 2024 to 834 in 2025, a decline of approximately 44%. Capital deployed fell by approximately 28%, from US$5.35 billion to US$3.85 billion. At the same time, formal Angel Funds remain a significant and growing pool of capital. SEBI’s data for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 records approximately ₹10,987 crore of commitments raised and ₹5,610 crore of investments made by Angel Funds.

The resulting question is therefore not whether India’s angel ecosystem is disappearing. It is whether the ecosystem is being institutionalised. The implications extend well beyond fund compliance. The reforms affect investor onboarding, fund structuring, portfolio allocation, follow-on investments, governance, conflicts, disclosures, diligence and the relationship between angel capital and institutional venture capital. For fund managers and investors, the next twelve months should therefore be treated not merely as a compliance period, but as an opportunity to reassess the architecture of early-stage investment in India.

The Angel Market Is Changing, But Not Disappearing

The regulatory reset is occurring alongside a significant change in market behaviour. According to Tracxn data reported by Moneycontrol, Indian angel investment rounds declined by approximately 44% in 2025, from 1,495 to 834. Capital deployed declined by approximately 28%, from US$5.35 billion to US$3.85 billion. The divergence between deal volume and capital is important. It indicates that the market did not simply experience a proportional withdrawal of capital. Rather, fewer transactions accounted for a larger share of the capital that remained available. The result is a more selective market.

For founders, this means that the first institutional cheque increasingly depends upon evidence of:

product-market fit;

revenue or customer traction;

capital efficiency;

founder capability;

regulatory readiness; and

defensible technology or IP;

a credible pathway to subsequent institutional financing.

For investors, the implication is equally significant. Access to attractive opportunities increasingly depends upon the quality of the investor network, sector expertise and the ability to conduct meaningful diligence. The regulatory reforms should therefore be viewed in the context of an ecosystem already moving towards greater professionalisation.

SEBI Has Rewritten the Architecture of Angel Funds

The 2025 reforms substantially changed the position of Angel Funds within the AIF framework. The current SEBI Master Circular provides that existing Angel Funds are treated as Category I AIF – Angel Funds, rather than as a sub-category under Category I AIF – Venture Capital Funds. That is more than a drafting change.

It reflects a regulatory recognition that Angel Funds have developed into a distinct form of early-stage investment vehicle requiring a differentiated framework. The revised architecture also changes how Angel Funds make investments.

Under the current framework, Angel Funds do not launch separate schemes for individual investment opportunities. Investments are made directly by the Angel Fund at fund level. The earlier requirement to file a term sheet with SEBI for launching a scheme and making an investment has been discontinued, although Angel Funds must maintain records of the relevant term sheets, participating investors and their contributions. This creates a more streamlined investment process while simultaneously placing greater responsibility on the fund manager to maintain robust internal records. Regulatory simplification at the front end is accompanied by greater importance of internal governance at the fund level.

The ₹25 Crore Investment Ceiling Changes the Commercial Role of Angel Funds

One of the most significant changes is the increase in the permitted investment threshold. The revised framework permits an Angel Fund to invest up to ₹25 crore in an investee company, including follow-on investments. This is important because it brings Angel Funds closer to the economics of institutional seed and early-growth investing.

The historical distinction between: angel → seed fund → venture capital is consequently becoming less clear. An Angel Fund can potentially remain involved for longer, subject to the regulatory conditions governing follow-on investment. This is commercially significant because the strongest early-stage companies often require investors to participate through several financing stages.

Follow-On Investments: From First Cheque to Continuing Capital

The revised framework expressly permits Angel Funds to make follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies that are no longer startups, subject to specified conditions. This is an important evolution.

Previously, the regulatory character of an Angel Fund was closely associated with investing in startups at an early stage. The new framework recognises that a successful portfolio company may outgrow its original startup status while still requiring additional capital. The rules place important limitations around this flexibility. Among other requirements:

the Angel Fund’s post-issue shareholding cannot exceed its pre-issue shareholding percentage;

aggregate investment, including follow-ons, cannot exceed ₹25 crore; and

follow-on contributions must generally come from investors who participated in the original investment, on a pro-rata basis, subject to the mechanism specified by SEBI.

This creates an important legal question for fund managers: Who gets the right to continue investing? A fund manager can no longer view follow-on financing simply as a new investment decision.

The manager must consider:

the original investor pool;

contribution histories;

pro-rata rights;

investors declining participation;

allocation of unsubscribed portions;

beneficial ownership;

concentration limits; and

the interaction between the fund’s internal allocation policy and SEBI’s requirements.

The documentation and operational infrastructure supporting each investment therefore become increasingly important.

Accredited Investors: The Central Regulatory Shift

The most consequential change is the move towards an Accredited Investor-based Angel Fund model. The policy direction is part of a broader SEBI strategy. In December 2025, SEBI issued modalities for migration to AI-only schemes and provided additional flexibilities for Large Value Funds for Accredited Investors. The policy premise is that investors who meet specified accreditation criteria can appropriately bear a different regulatory framework because they possess greater financial sophistication and capacity to evaluate risk.

In August 2026, SEBI also issued a consultation paper specifically reviewing the Accredited Investor framework. This is important because it demonstrates that accreditation is not being treated as a one-off Angel Fund reform. It is becoming an important component of the broader AIF regulatory architecture.

The 31 March 2027 Deadline

The September 2026 SEBI circular is therefore particularly significant. SEBI has extended the timeline relating to the Accredited Investor mandate for relevant existing Angel Funds to 31 March 2027. For affected fund managers, this should not be treated as a date on which compliance begins. It should be treated as a date by which the transition should already have been completed.bA prudent compliance programme should begin with:

Step 1 is Investor mapping – Identify:

Accredited Investors;

non-Accredited Investors;

investors who may qualify through applicable deemed-accreditation mechanisms; and

investors whose status requires further verification.

Step 2 is Documentation review:

contribution agreements;

private placement memoranda;

subscription documentation;

investor representations;

side letters; and

internal allocation policies.

Step 3 is Operational changes; Update:

investor onboarding;

KYC;

accreditation verification;

investment allocation;

reporting;

record keeping; and

compliance calendars.

Step 4 is Portfolio implications

Determine whether existing investments and future investments require different treatment depending upon the participation of particular investors.

Step 5 is Governance, Document responsibility between:

sponsor;

manager;

trustee;

investment committee; and

compliance function.

The transition is therefore not simply an investor-relations exercise. It is an operating-model transformation.

The Bigger Question: Who Is an Angel Investor?

The regulatory debate raises a fundamental question. Is an angel investor defined by wealth? experience? investment size? financial sophistication? or entrepreneurial track record?

Historically, India’s angel ecosystem relied heavily on the second and third categories. A founder who had built and exited a company could become an angel investor because of accumulated commercial experience, even if that individual did not operate through a large institutional investment vehicle. The accreditation framework introduces a more formal regulatory concept of sophistication. That has both benefits and trade-offs. The benefit is clearer investor protection and a more institutionally disciplined capital base.

The potential challenge is that some experienced operators may not fall within the formal accreditation architecture even though they may possess substantial knowledge of early-stage businesses. The 2025 market data provides some evidence that this question has commercial consequences. Market participants cited by Moneycontrol have expressed differing views on whether the new framework will improve investment discipline or narrow participation in the early-stage ecosystem. The appropriate policy balance is therefore likely to remain an important issue.

The New Angel Fund Is Becoming a More Institutional Investor

The revised framework also increases the importance of governance, performance reporting and internal controls.

The June 2026 AIF Master Circular provides that Angel Funds with total investments at cost exceeding ₹100 crore are subject to an annual audit of compliance with the terms of the PPM. Angel Funds must also report investment-wise valuation and cash-flow data to benchmarking agencies for performance benchmarking. Where past performance is referred to in the PPM or marketing material, the relevant benchmark information must also be provided.

This has an important consequence. The Angel Fund manager is increasingly expected to operate less like an informal investment club and more like a professional asset manager. That means investment decisions need records, allocations need records, valuation needs support, performance claims need benchmarking, conflicts need processes and investor eligibility needs evidence.

Conflicts Are Becoming a Core Legal Issue

The increasing institutionalisation of venture capital inevitably increases the importance of conflicts.

A fund manager may find itself dealing with:

multiple funds;

multiple portfolio companies;

related investors;

co-investment vehicles;

continuation structures;

secondary transactions;

common directors;

related parties; and

transactions involving entities connected to the sponsor or manager.

SEBI itself issued a consultation paper in June 2026 on rationalising investor-consent requirements and the scope of conflicted transactions under the AIF Regulations. This is an important signal. The next generation of AIF legal work will increasingly involve not merely asking: “Is this transaction permitted?” but: “What process must the manager follow to demonstrate that this transaction was properly considered, disclosed, approved and allocated?” That is a materially more sophisticated legal question.

From Compliance to Institutional Governance

The overall direction of travel is therefore clear.

The Angel Fund manager increasingly needs: A written investment-allocation policy

Who receives an allocation when demand exceeds supply? A conflict-management policy

How are related-party and overlapping investments handled? An accreditation policy

How is Accredited Investor status verified and recorded? A valuation policy

How are portfolio investments valued and reported? A follow-on policy

How are pro-rata rights administered? A disclosure framework

How are performance, conflicts and material events communicated? A records framework

Can the fund demonstrate, years later, why an investment and allocation decision was made? This is where legal advice becomes part of the fund’s operating infrastructure, rather than merely transaction documentation.

What Does This Mean for Venture Capital Managers?

The regulatory reset creates five immediate priorities.

Review the investor base: Managers of existing Angel Funds should not wait until early 2027 to determine which investors remain eligible. Review the PPM and constitutional documents: The fund’s documentation should accurately reflect the current regulatory architecture and the fund’s actual operating model. Rebuild allocation processes: Investor-level contribution and allocation records become particularly important where follow-on investments are involved. Review conflicts: Managers with multiple vehicles or related investment structures should revisit their conflict policies. Institutionalise compliance: The compliance framework should be capable of supporting not just regulatory inspections but also investor DD, fundraising and eventual exit processes.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

For investors, the question is increasingly whether the legal structure of an Angel Fund provides sufficient transparency around:

where their money is invested;

how investment opportunities are allocated;

who else participates;

how conflicts are handled;

how follow-on opportunities are allocated;

how portfolio valuations are determined; and

how the manager is compensated.

Investors should therefore conduct their own legal DD on the fund manager, not only on the portfolio company. This is an important shift. Historically, Angel DD was heavily focused on: “Is this startup worth investing in?” Increasingly, sophisticated investors will also ask: «”Is this fund manager’s investment process itself robust enough for my capital?”

What Does This Mean for Startups?

The impact will ultimately reach founders. A startup raising an Angel Fund round may increasingly encounter:

more formal investment committees;

greater legal diligence;

more sophisticated information requirements;

clearer allocation mechanics;

stronger governance requirements;

more detailed financial reporting; and

more structured follow-on rights.

This can increase transaction costs at the earliest stages. But it can also create benefits. A professionally governed investor can bring:

better institutional credibility;

stronger follow-on support;

more structured governance;

access to larger investors; and

better preparation for Series A and later rounds.

The key will be maintaining proportionality. Early-stage businesses cannot be subjected to the same compliance burden as mature private-equity investments without potentially reducing the efficiency of early-stage capital formation.

The Larger VC Ecosystem Is Being Reconfigured

The Angel Fund reforms should not be viewed in isolation. India’s private-capital ecosystem increasingly contains: individual angels, angel networks, Angel Funds, micro-VCs, seed funds, venture capital, and growth capital / private equity. The boundaries between these categories are becoming less distinct.

The revised Angel Fund framework reinforces that convergence by allowing larger investments and follow-on investments while imposing a more formal investor-eligibility framework. This could ultimately create a more continuous capital pathway for Indian startups.

What Should Fund Managers Do Before March 2027?

We recommend a six-part action plan.

Conduct an Accredited Investor audit: Map every investor against the applicable eligibility criteria. Conduct a regulatory gap analysis: Compare the fund’s current operation against the revised AIF Regulations, applicable SEBI circulars and the current Master Circular. Review fund documentation: Update, where appropriate like PPM, contribution agreements, side letters, investor representations, allocation policies, and internal compliance manuals. Review portfolio processes: Ensure investment-level records capture participating investors, contribution amounts, allocation, valuation, cash flows, and follow-on participation. Review conflicts: Create a documented framework for identifying, escalating and approving conflicted transactions. Build a 2027 compliance calendar: Do not work backwards from the deadline. Work backwards from the operational changes required to meet it.

The KSK Perspective

The significance of the 2025–26 reforms is not limited to the technical interpretation of a new regulation. They mark a broader transition in India’s private-capital ecosystem. The first phase of India’s startup story was about creating access to capital. The next phase is about professionalising the architecture through which that capital is deployed. That means the legal questions are becoming more sophisticated and not merely can this fund invest? But: Who can participate? How should the investment be allocated?

What happens when investors disagree? How should follow-on capital be allocated? How should conflicts be managed? What records must be maintained? How should performance be disclosed? How should the fund transition to the new regulatory framework? These are governance questions as much as regulatory questions.

For fund managers and investors, the next six months therefore present an important opportunity to move from reactive compliance to proactive institutional design.

Conclusion

India’s Angel Fund regime is moving from an ecosystem built primarily around access and participation toward one built around accreditation, governance and institutional accountability. The September 2026 extension of the Accredited Investor transition to 31 March 2027 gives existing Angel Funds additional time, but it should not be interpreted as a reason to defer action.

At the same time, SEBI’s broader 2025-26 reforms including AI-only AIF structures, enhanced operational flexibility, the revised Angel Fund framework, GARUDA and continuing work on conflicts and investor consent show that India’s AIF regime is being redesigned around a more differentiated regulatory philosophy.

The central shift can be summarised simply: «India is not moving away from angel capital. It is moving towards a more institutional model of angel capital.» For fund managers, this means stronger systems. For investors, it means greater attention to manager governance and for founders, it means a more sophisticated early-stage capital market. The Angel Fund of the next decade may look very different from the Angel Fund of the last decade.

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