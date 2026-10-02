How Are Foreign Portfolio Investors Regulated In Indian Markets?

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Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) form a critical channel for overseas capital into India’s equity, debt, and increasingly commodity markets. Their participation supports liquidity, price discovery, and market depth while remaining subject to a clear regulatory framework designed to protect market integrity, prevent money laundering, and manage systemic risks. As of September 2026, the regime continues to evolve toward greater ease of access without compromising oversight.

The primary regulator is the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investment conditions, foreign exchange aspects, and debt limits fall under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), specifically the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, as amended. The core legislation remains the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, which have been amended multiple times through 2025 and 2026 to simplify compliance and expand product access.

Eligibility and Registration Proces

An applicant must not be a resident Indian, Non-Resident Indian (NRI), or Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) in most cases for direct FPI registration (though these groups can be constituents under strict limits). Eligible entities include government-related investors, regulated funds, pension funds, university funds, and other appropriately regulated or unregulated institutional investors from FATF-compliant or non-blacklisted jurisdictions.

SEBI classifies FPIs into two categories based on risk profile:

Category I : Lower-risk entities such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral agencies, pension funds, university funds, and regulated entities (banks, insurers, asset managers) from FATF member countries. These enjoy lighter KYC and ongoing compliance requirements.

: Lower-risk entities such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral agencies, pension funds, university funds, and regulated entities (banks, insurers, asset managers) from FATF member countries. These enjoy lighter KYC and ongoing compliance requirements. Category II: All other eligible applicants, including regulated funds from non-FATF jurisdictions (that are not blacklisted), unregulated funds, and family offices. These face higher scrutiny.

Registration occurs through Designated Depository Participants (DDPs). Applicants submit a common application form along with KYC documents, proof of regulatory status, and beneficial ownership details. Once approved, the FPI receives a registration certificate. SEBI has introduced the Single Window Automatic and Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework, allowing eligible trusted investors longer registration cycles (up to 10 years) and simplified fee and KYC review processes. Fees are now payable in Indian rupees.

FPIs must maintain a demat account with a depository participant and a bank account with an authorised dealer for settlement. Securities are generally held in the name of the FPI as beneficial owner.

Permitted Investments and Key Limits

Equity shares, debentures, and warrants of listed or to-be-listed Indian companies.

Units of mutual funds, including certain specialised schemes.

Government securities, state development loans, and corporate debt (subject to overall ceilings).

Derivatives, including equity derivatives and, following the September 2026 SEBI board decisions, non-agricultural index derivatives and non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives (with safeguards requiring positions to be squared off before physical delivery periods).

Equity limits: The holding of a single FPI (including its investor group) in any listed company must remain below 10% of the total paid-up equity capital on a fully diluted basis. Aggregate FPI holdings are subject to sectoral caps under the FDI policy or a default 24% limit in certain cases. Crossing the 10% threshold triggers reclassification as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with corresponding compliance requirements and restrictions on further portfolio purchases in that company.

Debt limits: (General Route for FY 2026-27): 6% of outstanding stock of Central Government securities, 2% for State Government securities, and 15% for corporate bonds. Absolute limits rise with the stock of outstanding securities. Under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), specified securities (expanded in 2026 to include new issuances in 15-, 30-, and 40-year tenors and eligible Sovereign Green Bonds) face no quantitative ceilings for eligible investors. In June 2026, RBI removed the short-term investment limit, security-wise limit, and concentration limit for G-Sec investments under the General Route to ease participation.

A parallel route under Schedule III of the FEMA Non-debt Instruments Rules now allows any individual person resident outside India (PROI), not only NRIs and OCIs, to invest in listed equity on a repatriation basis without SEBI FPI registration. Individual PROI holdings must stay below 10%, with an aggregate ceiling of 24% for all such investors. Breaches require divestment within five trading days or full reclassification as FDI.

Compliance, Reporting, and Ongoing Obligations

Report material changes in ownership, control, or structure to the DDP and SEBI within prescribed timelines (Type I changes promptly, others as soon as possible).

Comply with KYC, beneficial ownership disclosure, and anti-money laundering norms.

Adhere to position limits in derivatives and end-use restrictions (for example, no investment for real estate business in certain debt instruments).

File periodic reports through DDPs and depositories.

Additional disclosure requirements apply to large FPIs once assets under custody cross thresholds (raised in recent years to Rs 50,000 crore for certain size-based triggers). FPIs investing solely in Government securities enjoy simplified compliance, including exemptions from some investor-group disclosures and lighter renewal formalities.

Land-border country restrictions continue to apply: investments that transfer ownership or control to entities or citizens of countries sharing a land border with India require prior government approval, aligning portfolio rules with FDI policy.

Recent Regulatory Updates (2025–2026)

India has pursued calibrated liberalisation. Key changes include:

June 2026 FEMA amendments opening the Portfolio Investment Scheme to all individual PROIs with raised limits (individual below 10%, aggregate 24%).

Removal of micro-prudential limits on G-Sec investments under the General Route and expansion of the FAR universe.

SEBI amendments easing compliance for Government securities-only FPIs and introducing digital Power of Attorney options.

September 2026 SEBI board approval for broader FPI access to non-agricultural commodity derivatives, both cash-settled index products and non-cash-settled contracts (with delivery safeguards).

Shift to rupee-denominated fee payments and longer registration cycles under SWAGAT-FI for trusted investors.

These measures aim to attract stable capital, deepen markets, and respond to earlier periods of outflows while retaining robust safeguards.

FPI Route vs Individual PROI Portfolio Investment Scheme

Aspect SEBI-Registered FPI Individual PROI (Schedule III PIS) Registration required Yes, with SEBI via DDP No SEBI FPI registration needed Eligible investors Institutional / regulated entities (Cat I/II) Any individual person resident outside India Individual equity limit Below 10% of paid-up capital (fully diluted) Below 10% of paid-up capital (fully diluted) Aggregate equity limit Sectoral FDI cap or default rules 24% for all individual PROIs combined Debt market access Yes (G-Secs, SGSs, corporate bonds) Limited / primarily equity-focused under this route Commodity derivatives (2026) Expanding access to non-agri products Generally not applicable without FPI registration KYC & ongoing compliance Full SEBI/DDP framework Bank/depository monitoring aligned with NRI norms Breach of 10% limit Reclassification as FDI Divest within 5 trading days or full FDI treatment

This table highlights the complementary nature of the two routes: institutional scale and product breadth via FPI registration versus simpler individual access under the expanded PIS.

Taxation and Practical Considerations

Interest and capital gains on Government securities for FPIs received certain exemptions effective from April 2026 in line with broader efforts to deepen the G-Sec market. Equity taxation follows the standard framework for non-residents, with treaty benefits available where applicable. Investors typically appoint custodians, brokers, and tax advisors familiar with Indian requirements. Operational frictions have reduced through digital documentation, net settlement frameworks, and simplified renewals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can register as an FPI in India?

Eligible entities include government-related investors, regulated funds and institutions from acceptable jurisdictions, pension funds, and other institutional investors meeting SEBI criteria. Individuals generally invest either through an FPI structure or the separate individual PROI Portfolio Investment Scheme.

What is the maximum holding an FPI can have in one listed company?

A single FPI including its investor group must keep its holding below 10% of the company’s total paid-up equity capital on a fully diluted basis. Crossing this level requires treatment as FDI.

Can FPIs invest in commodity derivatives?

Yes. Following SEBI’s September 2026 decisions, FPIs may trade non-agricultural index derivatives and non-cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives, subject to position management rules that prevent unwanted physical delivery obligations.

Do individual foreign investors need FPI registration to buy Indian listed shares?

No. Since the June 2026 FEMA amendments, any individual person resident outside India can invest in listed equity under the Portfolio Investment Scheme subject to the below-10% individual and 24% aggregate limits, without obtaining SEBI FPI registration.

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