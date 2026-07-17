How To Avoid A Trade Reporting Fine In 6 Steps

During the relevant period, Westpac failed to report information about 112,556 Reportable Transactions as required by the ASIC Rules. ASIC identified 398 alleged contraventions of subrule 2.1.1(1), being one alleged contravention for each Business Day during the relevant period.

ASIC recently issued an infringement notice to Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Deutsche Bank), which paid a penalty of $2 million for misreporting more than 260,000 over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions. This is a step-change in scale for ASIC trade reporting enforcement – roughly four times the combined AMP Life/AMP Capital penalties ($526,000, 2020) and more than fifteen times the Westpac penalty ($127,250, 2017), both issued under the earlier reporting rules regime.

What can we learn from ASIC’s fines?

Lesson 1 – Scale multiplies the fine

Deutsche Bank’s error sat in a single data field – ‘direction’ – but because that field was wrong on 264,574 transactions, it became a $2 million matter instead of a modest infringement notice. A narrow, mechanical error in your reporting logic (a mapping error, a bad default value, a system bug) can silently apply to every transaction that flows through the same process. The size of the fine tracks the number of transactions affected, not just the nature of the underlying mistake. So small logic errors deserve the same urgency as large ones.

Lesson 2 – Fix the mistakes in a timely manner

The breach period ended in August 2025 and the infringement notice was issued in July 2026. That’s a noticeably shorter gap than the 18 months between the conduct and the AMP fine in 2020, suggesting ASIC’s enforcement timelines are compressing. Entities can no longer assume a long runway to remediate before a notice lands.

Lesson 3 – Trade reporting is more than just reporting trades

The ‘direction’ field which was the core issue in Deutsche Bank’s care isn’t a headline field like price or notional, but ASIC treats it as core, mandatory data. This echoes ASIC’s past findings against AMP over unreported collateral information: the ancillary and structural fields matter just as much as the primary trade details. Getting them wrong at scale is treated just as seriously as missing the trade itself.

Lesson 4 – Rely on yourself

Whether you report in-house or through a delegate, the obligation to take all reasonable steps sits with you. ASIC put Deutsche Bank’s failures down to deficiencies in its own internal reporting framework, a reminder that scale and in-house resourcing alone don’t guarantee accuracy. The framework has to be actively designed, tested and monitored, regardless of who executes the reporting day to day.

Lesson 5 – Check your work

ASIC’s finding that the failures were “systemic” points to the same root cause it identified in AMP’s case: inadequate processes for monitoring the accuracy of reporting. You need systems and procedures in place to identify and rectify both individual errors and the fundamental issues inherent in the system before they compound into hundreds of thousands of misreported transactions.

Lesson 6 – Be a team player

If a global, systemically important bank’s in-house compliance function can produce a $2 million systemic reporting error, smaller entities relying on ad hoc processes are exposed too. If you are not using a delegated reporting provider like TRAction, you should at least be getting someone with real world experience of trade reporting and building independent quality checks into your process, rather than assuming size or resourcing alone will keep you out of ASIC’s sights.