How To Avoid A Trade Reporting Fine In 6 Steps

- with readers working within the Insurance industries
Background
ASIC recently issued an infringement notice to Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (Deutsche Bank), which paid a penalty of $2 million for misreporting more than 260,000 over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions. This is a step-change in scale for ASIC trade reporting enforcement – roughly four times the combined AMP Life/AMP Capital penalties ($526,000, 2020) and more than fifteen times the Westpac penalty ($127,250, 2017), both issued under the earlier reporting rules regime.
Deutsche Bank – Summary of alleged contraventions
Between 21 October 2024 and 15 August 2025, across 208 separate business days, Deutsche Bank:
- failed to take all reasonable steps to accurately report the mandatory ‘direction’ field which identifies whether the reporting entity is the effective buyer or seller of a transaction at a specified price for 20,483 outstanding transactions and 244,091 terminated or matured transactions, relating to foreign exchange and commodities OTC derivatives; and
- as a result, contravened rule 2.2.6 of the ASIC Rules, which requires reporting entities to take all reasonable steps to ensure the information they report is, and remains at all times, complete, accurate and current.
ASIC considered the failures systemic, reflecting deficiencies in Deutsche Bank’s internal reporting framework. Deutsche Bank cooperated with the investigation and has paid the penalty.
AMP Life/AMP Capital – Summary of alleged contraventions
For periods between 2015 and 2018, both entities:
- failed to correctly report, or report at all, core information and/or collateral information for Reportable Transactions; and
- failed to take all reasonable steps to ensure it was reporting information under the ASIC rules, whether reported by AMP or its delegate, that was and remained at all times complete, accurate and current,
to a Licensed Repository or a Prescribed Repository within the specified timeframe.
Westpac – Summary of alleged contraventions
During the relevant period, Westpac failed to report information about 112,556 Reportable Transactions as required by the ASIC Rules. ASIC identified 398 alleged contraventions of subrule 2.1.1(1), being one alleged contravention for each Business Day during the relevant period.
What can we learn from ASIC’s fines?
Lesson 1 – Scale multiplies the fine
Deutsche Bank’s error sat in a single data field – ‘direction’ – but because that field was wrong on 264,574 transactions, it became a $2 million matter instead of a modest infringement notice. A narrow, mechanical error in your reporting logic (a mapping error, a bad default value, a system bug) can silently apply to every transaction that flows through the same process. The size of the fine tracks the number of transactions affected, not just the nature of the underlying mistake. So small logic errors deserve the same urgency as large ones.
Lesson 2 – Fix the mistakes in a timely manner
The breach period ended in August 2025 and the infringement notice was issued in July 2026. That’s a noticeably shorter gap than the 18 months between the conduct and the AMP fine in 2020, suggesting ASIC’s enforcement timelines are compressing. Entities can no longer assume a long runway to remediate before a notice lands.
Lesson 3 – Trade reporting is more than just reporting trades
The ‘direction’ field which was the core issue in Deutsche Bank’s care isn’t a headline field like price or notional, but ASIC treats it as core, mandatory data. This echoes ASIC’s past findings against AMP over unreported collateral information: the ancillary and structural fields matter just as much as the primary trade details. Getting them wrong at scale is treated just as seriously as missing the trade itself.
Lesson 4 – Rely on yourself
Whether you report in-house or through a delegate, the obligation to take all reasonable steps sits with you. ASIC put Deutsche Bank’s failures down to deficiencies in its own internal reporting framework, a reminder that scale and in-house resourcing alone don’t guarantee accuracy. The framework has to be actively designed, tested and monitored, regardless of who executes the reporting day to day.
Lesson 5 – Check your work
ASIC’s finding that the failures were “systemic” points to the same root cause it identified in AMP’s case: inadequate processes for monitoring the accuracy of reporting. You need systems and procedures in place to identify and rectify both individual errors and the fundamental issues inherent in the system before they compound into hundreds of thousands of misreported transactions.
Lesson 6 – Be a team player
If a global, systemically important bank’s in-house compliance function can produce a $2 million systemic reporting error, smaller entities relying on ad hoc processes are exposed too. If you are not using a delegated reporting provider like TRAction, you should at least be getting someone with real world experience of trade reporting and building independent quality checks into your process, rather than assuming size or resourcing alone will keep you out of ASIC’s sights.
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