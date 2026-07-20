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A possession claim is a court proceeding brought by a lender seeking possession of mortgaged property after a borrower defaults on their loan obligations.

In Queensland, possession proceedings are governed by a combination of the mortgage contract, the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), the Property Law Act 2023 (Qld), and, for regulated consumer loans, the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 (Cth) and National Credit Code.

A borrower can defend a claim to possession, but only on recognised legal grounds. Common defences include defective default notices, incorrect debt calculations, procedural irregularities, failure to comply with statutory preconditions, unconscionable conduct, and other breaches of lending laws.

Courts will generally enforce a lender’s rights where default is established unless a genuine legal defect or defence exists.

Strict deadlines apply once court proceedings are commenced. In most cases, a defendant must file a Notice of Intention to Defend within 28 days of being served.

Failure to respond may allow the lender to obtain judgment and possession orders, followed by enforcement action, including a warrant for possession, eviction, sale of the property, and potentially recovery of any remaining shortfall debt.

Borrowers should act immediately upon receiving a possession claim. Early legal advice, careful review of default notices, verification of the amount claimed, and compliance with court procedures can significantly affect the outcome.

While some possession claims can be successfully challenged or delayed, courts will generally prioritise the enforcement of valid mortgage rights where the borrower remains in default and no substantive defence is established.

How to Defend a Possession Claim in Queensland: Introduction

A possession claim in Queensland is a court proceeding brought by a lender, usually a mortgagee, seeking to recover possession of secured property following a borrower’s default. There are important steps to consider if you need to defend a possession claim in these circumstances.

These claims most commonly arise where a borrower has failed to comply with repayment obligations under a mortgage, including failure to make interest payments or repay the principal when due.

Once default occurs, lenders may rely on contractual rights and statutory powers to enforce the mortgage, including exercising a power of sale or seeking possession through the courts.

The progression from default to enforcement is often rapid, and strict compliance with procedural rules is required at each stage.

As observed in Boston Peak Pty Ltd v Houghton [1999] QSC 48 , the Court considered a situation where the mortgagor had failed to comply with its obligations and the mortgagee sought to enforce its rights under the mortgage.

The Court stated at [24]:

It is clear beyond argument that there is a very significant sum owing – indeed the mortgagor has failed very substantially to meet its obligations under the mortgage to make timely payments of interest and has failed entirely to repay the capital advanced which should have been repaid on 5 December 1998.

This reflects the practical reality that possession proceedings are typically grounded in clear evidence of default and outstanding indebtedness.

Importantly, a possession claim is not merely administrative or automatic.

It is a formal court process governed by the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld) (the UCPR), and borrowers retain the right to respond, defend, and in some cases challenge the lender’s entitlement to possession.

However, those rights are tightly constrained by both procedural rules and the substantive law governing mortgages and secured lending.

Failure to act promptly can result in judgment and possession orders being made, followed by enforcement steps including eviction and sale of the property.

Conversely, where a borrower identifies a legitimate legal issue, such as non-compliance with notice requirements or procedural irregularity, the Court may intervene.

The purpose of this guide is to explain how possession claims operate in Queensland, the legal grounds on which they may be defended, and the procedural steps that must be followed to raise a defence effectively.

It also addresses the limits of available defences and the risks associated with failing to comply with court processes.

What Is a Possession Claim and How to Defend a Possession Claim in Queensland?

In Queensland, possession claims most commonly arise in the context of mortgage enforcement, where a lender seeks to recover secured property following a default. Understanding how these claims fit within the broader enforcement process is critical to assessing your legal position, identifying available defences, and determining what steps can be taken to delay or prevent repossession. Defending a possession claim is often only one stage of a broader mortgage enforcement process. Borrowers should also understand mortgage sale debt and liability after repossession, because losing possession of the property does not necessarily mean the debt has been fully resolved.

Mortgage enforcement and possession proceedings explained

A possession claim is the mechanism by which a lender enforces its security interest over property following a borrower’s default. The following infographic details a step-by-step timeline for the advancement of a Queensland possession claim.

In most cases, a possession claim arises under a registered mortgage where the borrower has failed to meet repayment obligations.

Once default occurs, the lender may rely on contractual rights in the mortgage and statutory powers to take enforcement action.

The process typically follows a structured progression.

Default occurs when the borrower fails to make required payments or breaches another term of the mortgage.

A default notice is then issued, specifying the breach and providing an opportunity to remedy it within a prescribed period.

If the default is not remedied, the lender may commence court proceedings seeking judgment for the debt and an order for possession of the property.

If the borrower does not defend the claim, the lender may seek default judgment, although a claim for delivery of possession under a mortgage may require an application to the Court rather than a registrar’s default judgment process.

Following judgment, the lender may apply for enforcement, including the issue of a warrant for possession authorising recovery of the property.

This progression reflects the broader legal principle that a mortgagee is entitled to enforce its security where default persists.

As recognised in Boston Peak Pty Ltd v Houghton [1999] QSC 48 , the Court emphasised the significance of ongoing default and unpaid indebtedness in determining whether enforcement should proceed.

The Court stated at [24]:

It is clear beyond argument that there is a very significant sum owing – indeed the mortgagor has failed very substantially to meet its obligations under the mortgage to make timely payments of interest and has failed entirely to repay the capital advanced which should have been repaid on 5 December 1998.

All steps in this process are governed procedurally by the UCPR , which regulate the commencement of proceedings, service, judgment, and enforcement.

Key legislation governing possession claims

Possession claims in Queensland are shaped by a combination of Commonwealth and State legislation.

The National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 (Cth) establishes the regulatory framework for regulated consumer lending, including the National Credit Code in Schedule 1.

The National Credit Code , contained in Schedule 1 to that Act, governs key aspects of credit contracts, including default notices and enforcement rights.

Compliance with statutory notice requirements is essential, as failure to issue a valid default notice may undermine enforcement action.

The Property Law Act 2023 (Qld), which replaced the Property Law Act 1974 (Qld) on 1 August 2025, is relevant to mortgage enforcement because s 114 restricts the exercise of a mortgagee’s power of sale unless the statutory preconditions are satisfied, including default, notice, and non-remedy within the required period.

In addition to these substantive laws, the UCPR govern the procedural steps required to obtain and enforce a possession order.

Compliance with the UCPR is critical at each stage, including service of originating process, filing of a defence, and enforcement procedures following judgment.

Non-compliance with statutory or procedural requirements may provide a basis to challenge the validity of the possession claim or delay enforcement.

When a Lender Can Seek Possession and How to Defend a Possession Claim

A lender’s right to seek court-ordered possession depends on the mortgage terms, the nature of the default, and compliance with any applicable contractual, statutory and procedural preconditions, most commonly arising from a borrower’s default under the loan agreement.

Understanding when that right is triggered is essential to identifying whether enforcement action is premature, invalid, or capable of challenge.

Default and contractual triggers

A lender’s right to seek possession arises primarily from the terms of the mortgage contract.

Most mortgages provide that, upon default, the lender may accelerate the debt and enforce its security, including by taking possession or exercising a power of sale.

Default typically includes failure to make repayments, breach of financial covenants, or failure to comply with other contractual obligations.

However, the existence of default alone does not automatically entitle a lender to immediate possession.

In most cases, the lender must first issue a valid default notice specifying the breach and allowing an opportunity to remedy it.

The adequacy of that notice is critical, as defective or unclear notices may undermine enforcement rights.

In Boston Peak Pty Ltd v Houghton [1999] QSC 48 , the Court considered whether a tender made by the mortgagor was sufficient to cure default and whether the mortgagee was entitled to proceed with enforcement.

The Court stated at [21]:

Not surprisingly, the first 21 defendants declined to accept the tender on the conditions upon which it was made.

This reflects the principle that, where default is not properly remedied in accordance with the notice, the lender may proceed to enforce its rights under the mortgage.

Statutory notice requirements

In addition to contractual requirements, lenders must comply with statutory notice obligations under the National Credit Code .

These requirements do not apply to every loan. The National Credit Code is principally concerned with regulated consumer credit, and different rules may apply to business loans, corporate borrowers, private lending, or unregulated securities.

For regulated consumer credit contracts, s 88 of the National Credit Code generally requires the credit provider to give a compliant default notice before commencing enforcement proceedings, repossession or other enforcement action, subject to statutory exceptions. The notice must identify the default, specify what is required to remedy it, and generally allow at least 30 days for the default to be remedied.

Minimum timeframes apply, and failure to comply with those timeframes may invalidate subsequent enforcement steps.

Compliance with statutory notice requirements is important, as courts will scrutinise whether the borrower was given a genuine opportunity to remedy the default before proceedings were commenced.

Common procedural pathway to possession

If the default is not remedied, the lender may commence court proceedings to recover the debt and obtain possession.

This typically begins with the filing of a claim and statement of claim in accordance with the UCPR .

The originating process must be served in accordance with the UCPR, including r 105 for personal service where applicable, although different rules may apply to corporations, substituted service, or other authorised methods of service.

If the borrower does not file a notice of intention to defend within the required time, the lender may apply for default judgment.

Once judgment is obtained, the lender may proceed to enforcement, including applying for a warrant for possession authorising recovery of the property.

Compliance with the UCPR is important at each stage, although not every procedural irregularity will invalidate the proceeding.

Key Legal Grounds to Defend a Possession Claim

The table below summarises the main legal grounds a borrower may rely on to defend a possession claim, and when each is most likely to apply under Queensland law.

Defence Ground What It Means When It May Apply Defective Default Notice Notice is unclear, incorrect, or non-compliant Missing details, wrong amounts, insufficient time Incorrect Debt Amount Lender’s calculations are inaccurate Disputed interest, fees, or arrears Statutory Breach Lender failed to comply with credit laws Breach of National Credit Code requirements Procedural Non-Compliance Court process not properly followed Improper service or defective pleadings Pre-Litigation Failures Required steps not taken before filing claim No valid notice or premature proceedings Limited Equitable Relief Court discretion based on fairness Rare cases involving exceptional circumstances

Defective or non-compliant default notice

A central ground of defence in possession proceedings is that the lender has failed to issue a valid and compliant default notice.

Where legislation or the mortgage requires notice before enforcement, strict compliance is essential.

An invalid notice may prevent the lender from lawfully accelerating the debt or commencing enforcement proceedings.

Defects may include:

failure to clearly identify the default

incorrect amounts

insufficient time to remedy

ambiguity in what must be done to cure the breach

The importance of compliance is reflected in Boston Peak Pty Ltd v Houghton [1999] QSC 48 .

The Court stated at [21]:

Not surprisingly, the first 21 defendants declined to accept the tender on the conditions upon which it was made.

This illustrates that where a borrower fails to remedy default in accordance with the requirements of a notice, the lender may proceed to enforce its rights, although the adequacy of the notice itself must still be assessed independently by reference to its terms and any applicable statutory requirements.

Where the notice is unclear or defective, a borrower may challenge the lender’s entitlement to proceed.

Dispute as to the amount claimed

A borrower may also defend a possession claim by disputing the amount said to be owing.

This may involve challenging:

the calculation of arrears

the application of interest rates

default interest

fees and charges

enforcement costs

Even where default is established, an inaccurate or inflated debt may affect the validity or scope of the relief sought.

However, this ground requires careful evidentiary support.

The borrower must be able to identify specific errors or inconsistencies in the lender’s calculations.

Bare assertions or general disagreement will not be sufficient.

Financial records, loan statements, and expert evidence may be required to substantiate the dispute.

Unconscionable conduct or statutory breaches

In some cases, borrowers may rely on statutory protections to challenge enforcement action.

This includes potential claims of unconscionable conduct under the Australian Consumer Law , or breaches of obligations under the National Credit Code .

Examples may include:

unfair or oppressive lending practices

failure to comply with responsible lending obligations

improper conduct in enforcing the loan

These arguments are typically complex and highly fact specific.

They often require detailed evidence of the lender’s conduct and its impact on the borrower.

Courts will not lightly interfere with contractual enforcement rights unless a clear statutory breach is established.

Failure to comply with pre-litigation requirements

Another potential defence arises where the lender has failed to comply with required steps before commencing proceedings.

This includes:

failure to issue a compliant default notice

failure to allow the prescribed time to remedy the default

failure to comply with statutory enforcement preconditions

Procedural fairness considerations may also arise, particularly where the borrower was not given a genuine opportunity to respond or remedy the breach.

Non-compliance with these requirements may render the proceedings premature or defective.

Procedural irregularities in court proceedings

Borrowers may also challenge the validity of the proceedings themselves.

This includes issues such as:

improper service of the claim

defective or inadequate pleadings

failure to comply with procedural rules

The UCPR govern these requirements.

For example, defects in originating process may be addressed under r 16 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), which empowers the Court to set aside originating process in appropriate cases.

Issues relating to personal service of originating process are governed by r 105 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

A defendant who wishes to challenge jurisdiction or assert an irregularity may need to file a conditional notice of intention to defend under r 144.

While not every irregularity will invalidate proceedings, significant defects may justify setting aside steps taken or requiring the lender to recommence or rectify the process.

Equitable relief and hardship arguments

Borrowers sometimes seek to resist possession on the basis of hardship or equitable considerations.

This may include financial difficulty, personal circumstances, or the impact of losing the property.

Hardship alone is not generally a complete reason to defend a possession claim, although it may still be relevant in limited contexts, including hardship variation applications under the National Credit Code, adjournment applications, or negotiations with the lender. The mortgagee’s contractual and proprietary rights are given significant weight.

In practice, hardship arguments are more likely to be relevant to:

applications for adjournment

negotiations with the lender

temporary relief pending other steps

The availability of such relief depends on the specific facts and the exercise of judicial discretion.

How to Respond to a Possession Claim

Responding to a possession claim promptly is critical to protecting your position. Strict court timeframes apply, and failing to act can result in default judgment and loss of the opportunity to raise any defence.

The first step is formally indicating your intention to defend the claim, which ensures the matter proceeds on its merits and allows you to challenge the lender’s entitlement to possession.

Filing a Notice to Defend a Possession Claim

A borrower who is served with a possession claim must act promptly to preserve their right to defend the proceeding.

The first procedural step is to file a notice of intention to defend within the time required by the rules.

Under r 137 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), a defendant generally has 28 days after service of the claim to file a notice of intention to defend, subject to any applicable special service rules.

Failure to meet this deadline exposes the borrower to the risk of default judgment.

The notice formally indicates that the claim is disputed and that the defendant intends to participate in the proceeding.

Once properly filed and served, the notice prevents the lender from obtaining default judgment for failure to defend, provided the defendant continues to comply with the procedural requirements of the proceeding. Under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), the defendant’s defence is generally attached to the notice of intention to defend when it is filed.

Defence Requirements

A defendant who files a notice of intention to defend must generally file and serve a defence together with that notice under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

The requirements for a defence are governed by r 166 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

A defence must:

respond to each allegation in the statement of claim

admit, deny, or not admit each fact

clearly set out the legal grounds relied upon

It is not sufficient to make general denials.

The defence should engage directly with the lender’s case and clearly articulate any factual or legal basis relied upon to resist possession.

This includes raising issues such as defective notices, incorrect debt calculations, or procedural irregularities.

A properly drafted defence defines the issues in dispute and shapes how the proceeding will progress.

Consequences of failing to respond

If a defendant fails to file a notice of intention to defend within the required time, the plaintiff may seek default judgment under Chapter 9, Part 1 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), depending on the nature of the relief sought.

However, enforcement of a possession order is itself subject to procedural requirements. Under r 913 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), unless the Court otherwise orders, a warrant for possession generally cannot issue unless the person against whom enforcement is sought has been served with a copy of the possession order at least 7 days before the warrant is issued.

At that stage, the borrower’s options become significantly more limited and may require an application to set aside the judgment.

Delay therefore materially reduces the prospects of successfully resisting enforcement.

Evidence and supporting material

Although the defence sets out the borrower’s legal position, evidence is required to support any challenge to the lender’s claim.

This may include loan documents, account statements, correspondence, and other financial records.

In some cases, affidavit evidence may be required, particularly where factual disputes arise or interim applications are made.

The strength of a defence often depends on the quality and specificity of the supporting material.

Courts will generally require clear and credible evidence to justify any departure from the lender’s prima facie entitlement to enforce its security.

Understanding the strict deadlines and required steps under Queensland law is critical, and the following figure outlines the process to follow after receiving a possession claim to protect your position.

Can You Set Aside a Judgment in Mortgage Proceedings?

A default judgment in mortgage proceedings is not always final. In certain circumstances, the court may set it aside, particularly where there is a reasonable explanation for the default and an arguable defence on the merits. Acting quickly is critical, as delay can significantly reduce the prospects of success and allow enforcement steps, including possession, to proceed.

When You Can Defend a Possession Claim After Default Judgment

A borrower may apply to set aside a default judgment in mortgage proceedings, but the threshold is not easily met.

The power to do so arises under r 290 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

The Court exercises a broad discretion, guided by established principles.

Three core considerations typically apply.

First, the borrower must provide a satisfactory explanation for the default.

This may include lack of service, misunderstanding of the process, or other circumstances explaining why no response was filed.

Secondly, the borrower must demonstrate an arguable defence on the merits.

This requires more than a bare assertion.

The borrower must show a real issue to be tried, such as a defective default notice, an incorrect debt calculation, or procedural irregularity.

Thirdly, the Court will consider prejudice to the lender.

This includes delay, costs, and any steps already taken to enforce the judgment.

The absence of significant prejudice may favour setting aside the judgment, but it is not decisive.

Key case law principles

Queensland courts have consistently emphasised that setting aside a default judgment is not automatic but depends on the Court’s discretion, exercised in accordance with established principles, including the need for a satisfactory explanation, prompt application, and a prima facie defence on the merits, as confirmed in Cook v D A Manufacturing Co Pty Ltd [2004] QCA 52 at [18].

The discretion is in terms unconditional. The Courts, however, have laid down for themselves rules to guide them in the normal exercise of their discretion.

A central requirement is that the defendant demonstrate a real and arguable defence.

Courts will not set aside judgment merely to allow a defendant to delay enforcement or pursue speculative arguments.

The discretion also requires balancing fairness to the defendant with the lender’s entitlement to finality and enforcement of its rights.

While the precise formulation varies across authorities, the consistent theme is that both explanation and merit must be established.

Practical limitations

In practice, delay significantly reduces the likelihood of success.

Applications brought promptly after judgment are more likely to succeed than those made after enforcement steps have commenced.

If the borrower has taken no action for an extended period, the Court may infer a lack of genuine intention to defend.

The stage of the proceedings is also critical.

If enforcement steps are already underway, including the issue of a warrant for possession, the Court will be less inclined to intervene.

Costs exposure may also increase as proceedings progress.

Interaction with possession enforcement

The urgency of applying to set aside judgment becomes acute once enforcement begins.

After judgment, a lender may obtain a warrant for possession authorising recovery of the property.

Once a warrant is issued, practical consequences follow quickly, including eviction and sale preparation.

At that stage, the borrower’s position becomes significantly more precarious.

Although the Court retains power to intervene, the threshold for relief becomes higher due to the advanced stage of enforcement.

Prompt action is therefore essential where a borrower seeks to set aside a judgment in mortgage proceedings.

What Happens If the Lender Succeeds?

If the lender succeeds, the court will typically make possession orders granting the lender the right to take control of the property and require you to vacate within a specified timeframe.

These orders may be enforced through court processes if you do not leave voluntarily. In many cases, the lender may also proceed with the sale of the property and seek to recover any shortfall, along with interest and legal costs.

Possession Orders and Limits on Defending a Possession Claim

If the lender succeeds in the proceeding, the Court will typically make orders granting possession of the secured property to the lender.

These orders confirm the lender’s entitlement to take control of the property following the borrower’s default.

The order may specify a date by which the borrower must give up possession, although in many cases enforcement is left to the next procedural step.

A possession order does not itself remove the borrower from the property.

Rather, it provides the legal foundation for enforcement action under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld).

Once made, the borrower’s right to remain in possession is effectively at an end unless further relief is obtained from the Court.

Enforcement warrants

To enforce a possession order, the lender may apply for a warrant for possession.

This is the mechanism that authorises physical recovery of the property.

Under r 915 of the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), an enforcement warrant for possession authorises an enforcement officer to enter the land and deliver possession to the person entitled to possession.

In practical terms, this may involve attending the property, requiring occupants to vacate, and securing the premises.

Enforcement officers carry out this process in accordance with the Court’s authority and the procedural requirements of the UCPR .

The process can occur quickly once a warrant is issued, particularly where no further application is made to delay enforcement.

Sale of the property and shortfall debt

After obtaining possession, the lender will usually proceed to sell the property to recover the outstanding debt.

Sale proceeds are applied to the mortgage debt, including principal, interest, and enforcement costs.

If the proceeds are sufficient, the debt will be discharged.

However, if the sale price is less than the amount owed, a shortfall arises.

In that situation, the borrower may remain personally liable for the balance of the debt.

This can result in further recovery action by the lender, including separate proceedings to recover the shortfall.

The financial consequences of enforcement therefore extend beyond loss of the property and may continue after the sale is completed.

Common Mistakes When Trying to Defend a Possession Claim

One of the most significant mistakes is ignoring court documents.

If a borrower does not respond to a claim and statement of claim, the lender may seek judgment and possession orders without the borrower participating in the proceeding.

This can rapidly lead to enforcement, including eviction.

Missing deadlines under the UCPR is another critical error.

Strict time limits apply to filing a notice of intention to defend and a defence.

Failure to comply may result in loss of the right to contest the claim.

Raising irrelevant or unsupported arguments is also a common issue.

Courts require legally recognised grounds supported by evidence.

Arguments that do not address the lender’s entitlement to enforce the mortgage are unlikely to succeed and may increase costs exposure.

Failing to challenge defective notices at an early stage can be fatal to a defence.

If issues with a default notice or enforcement step are not raised promptly, the Court may allow the lender to proceed despite earlier defects.

Assuming hardship alone is a defence is another frequent misconception.

While personal circumstances may be relevant in limited contexts, they do not generally prevent a lender from enforcing its legal rights.

Each of these mistakes can significantly reduce the prospects to defend a possession claim and may accelerate enforcement outcomes.

Practical Considerations and Strategic Risks

To defend a possession claim requires important strategic and financial considerations.

One of the primary risks is exposure to litigation costs.

If the borrower is unsuccessful, they may be ordered to pay the lender’s legal costs in addition to their own.

There is also a limited success rate for purely technical defences.

Courts will not prevent enforcement where the borrower is clearly in default unless a genuine legal issue is established.

Reliance on minor procedural defects without substantive merit is unlikely to succeed.

The importance of an early and informed response cannot be overstated.

Prompt action allows the borrower to preserve procedural rights, gather evidence, and assess available defences.

Delay, by contrast, significantly reduces available options and increases the risk of default judgment.

Borrowers must also consider the balance between negotiation and litigation.

In some cases, engaging with the lender to restructure or resolve the debt may produce a more practical outcome than contested proceedings.

Ultimately, the outcome of any possession claim is highly fact dependent.

It will turn on the terms of the mortgage, the nature of the default, compliance with statutory and procedural requirements, and the strength of any defence raised.

Conclusion

To defend a possession claim in Queensland you should pay careful attention to both legal substance and procedural requirements.

While defences are available, they are limited and must be grounded in recognised legal principles such as defective notices, incorrect debt calculations, or procedural irregularities.

Courts will generally enforce a lender’s rights where default is established and no substantive legal defect is identified.

Procedural compliance is critical at every stage.

Strict time limits apply under the Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 1999 (Qld), and failure to respond appropriately may result in default judgment and rapid enforcement.

Early action is therefore essential.

A timely response preserves the opportunity to raise a defence, gather evidence, and assess available options.

Delay, by contrast, significantly reduces the borrower’s ability to influence the outcome.

Ultimately, possession proceedings are highly fact-dependent and turn on the interaction between contractual rights, statutory requirements, and procedural compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

To address common concerns, the following frequently asked questions explain key aspects of possession claims in Queensland, including your rights, available defences, and what steps you can take at each stage of the process.

Can I defend a possession claim in Queensland?

It is possible to resist enforcement, but only on recognised legal grounds.

These may include defective notices, incorrect debt calculations, or procedural irregularities.

Courts will generally permit enforcement where default is established and no recognised legal basis to resist enforcement is identified.

How long do I have to respond to a possession claim?

You generally have 28 days from service of the claim to file a notice of intention to defend under the UCPR.

Missing this deadline may allow the lender to obtain default judgment.

What if I never received the claim?

If you were not properly served, you may be able to challenge the proceedings or apply to set aside any judgment entered.

Service requirements are strictly regulated, and defects may affect the validity of the process.

Can I challenge the amount owed?

Yes, but you must identify specific errors in the lender’s calculations.

This may include disputes about interest, fees, or arrears.

Evidence is required to support any challenge.

What is a default notice?

A default notice is a formal document issued by the lender identifying the breach and giving you an opportunity to remedy it.

It must comply with statutory and contractual requirements to be valid.

Can hardship alone defend a possession claim?

Hardship alone is not usually a legal defence.

Courts may consider personal circumstances in limited situations, but they do not generally prevent enforcement where default is established.

What happens after a possession order?

The lender may apply for a warrant for possession, allowing enforcement officers to recover the property.

After possession is obtained, the lender may then proceed toward sale if it has a valid power of sale and has complied with the applicable contractual and statutory requirements.

Can I set aside a default judgment?

Yes, but you must act promptly and show both a reasonable explanation for the default and an arguable defence.

Delay significantly reduces the likelihood of success.

Originally published June 3, 2026.