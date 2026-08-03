PPSA Myths Unveiled – What You Need To Know

The Personal Property Security Act (PPSA) is a comprehensive legal framework designed to regulate the creation, registration and enforcement of security interests in personal property across various jurisdictions, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Its primary goal is to establish clear rules for how lenders and borrowers can secure loans using personal assets, ensuring transparency and predictability in commercial transactions.

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The Personal Property Security Act (PPSA) is a comprehensive legal framework designed to regulate the creation, registration and enforcement of security interests in personal property across various jurisdictions, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Its primary goal is to establish clear rules for how lenders and borrowers can secure loans using personal assets, ensuring transparency and predictability in commercial transactions.

However, its reach and application extend far beyond the traditional lending landscape. Arrangements which involve the supply of goods on consignment, under retention of title terms, equipment and motor vehicle financiers, supply of goods under hire and rental arrangements or operating leases are all caught by the PPSA, and unless sufficient steps are taken to protect their rights in the relevant goods, owners of those (unpaid) goods risk losing them, whether to a third party buyer, or in the event of customer insolvency. Despite having been in operation now for over 15 years, there are many common misconceptions about the PPSA and its application. In this article, we dispel some of the common myths surrounding the PPSA.

Myth 1. The PPSA only applies to physical goods

A persistent myth about the PPSA is that it deals solely with physical, tangible assetssuch as machinery, vehicles, or inventory. However, the PPSA extends its reach also to intangible assets. For example, businesses often use accounts receivable (money owed by customers), intellectual property, chattel paper (a record evidencing both a monetary obligation and a security interest in goods), and investment property as collateral for loans. A misunderstanding of the PPSA’s wide asset coverage can result in lenders failing to perfect their security interests in such intangibles. For example, a company that pledges its future receivables as security for financing must ensure those interests are registered and perfected under the PPSA. Failure to do so can leave a lender unsecured if the borrower defaults.

Myth 2. Registration guarantees priority

Another misconception is the belief that merely registering a security interest under the PPSA registry automatically secures a creditor’s position above all others. In reality, priority is determined by the timing of registration, the method of perfection (such as possession or control), and specific statutory exceptions. For example, a Purchase Money Security Interest (PMSI) - where a lender finances the purchase of specific goods - may take priority over earlier security interests if certain conditions are met, such as timely registration before the buyer receives possession. In complex financing arrangements, overlapping registrations can lead to disputes. Parties can also vary priority rights under PPSA amongst themselves such as two lenders who enter into a deed of subsordination.

Myth 3. The PPSA registration process is automatic

Some parties mistakenly assume that signing a security agreement or loan contract suffices to register a security interest under the PPSA. In truth, registration is a distinct and deliberate process. It involves submitting the correct details, such as the legal name of the debtor, and an accurate description of the collateral, on the PPSA registry. Even minor errors, such as a misspelled name or an incorrect serial number for goods like vehicles or equipment, can invalidate the registration, rendering the security interest unenforceable against third parties. Meticulous attention to detail and verification is critical in the registration process.

Myth 4. Debtors have no rights once a security interest is registered

It is a common falsehood that a debtor loses all rights to their property once a security interest is registered. In practice, the PPSA carefully balances the rights of both parties. Unless and until the debtor defaults, they typically retain the right to possess, use, and even sell or otherwise deal with the goods in the normal course of business. For example, a retailer who finances inventory with a secured lender may continue to sell those goods to customers, as long as payments are maintained and no default has occurred. The secured party’s right to repossess or sell the collateral only arises if the debtor breaches their agreement. This balance is vital for business continuity and prevents undue disruption to commercial operations.

Myth 5. The PPSA is only relevant to large businesses

Smaller businesses and individuals may believe the PPSA is only relevant for large corporations or sophisticated commercial dealings. This is not the case. Any transaction involving a loan or credit secured by personal property - such as financing a vehicle, equipment, or even certain consumer goods - may fall under the PPSA. For example, an individual purchasing farm equipment with a loan may have their purchase subject to a PPSA registration by the lender.

Myth 6: No registration means no security interest

Although registration is crucial for perfecting and prioritising a security interest, the absence of registration on the Personal Property Securities Register (PPSR) does not mean that a security interest does not exist in the relevant goods. The security agreement itself (ie. the agreement between the business owner and its customer, such as a Supply Agreement or a Hire Agreement) may still create a valid and enforceable interest between the parties involved. However, without registration, the secured party may lose priority over other creditors or buyers and risk their interest not being recognised against third parties in the event of default or insolvency.

It is also important to understand that certain interests in goods can arise automatically under statute or general law, and are not required to be registered. Further, such interests may rank in priority ahead of all security interests which arise under the PPSA. Examples of these interests are an unpaid seller’s lien, a warehousemen’s lien, a solicitor’s lien and a repairer’s lien.

Myth 7: Removal of a registration means no ongoing security interest

Removing a registration from the PPSR alone may not be sufficient to discharge the underlying security. It simply means that the public notice of the security interest has been withdrawn, not that the security interest itself has been extinguished. The underlying rights and obligations between the parties, as established in the security agreement, continue to exist unless they are expressly released or the debt is fully repaid. For those reasons, it is common practice for the party being released from the ‘debt’ to require the secured party to provide a signed release of its security interest in the relevant goods, alongside removing its registration from the PPSR.

Conclusion

Grasping the intricacies of the PPSA is essential for anyone involved in secured financing. By dispelling these common misconceptions and staying informed about evolving legal interpretations, businesses and individuals can safeguard their interests, maintain compliance, and minimise the risk of disputes or unintended loss of goods.

Significant reforms to the PPSA are currently underway, aimed at addressing ambiguities in the legislation and simplifying the registration process, to reduce confusion and improve protections for both businesses and their customers. We will provide updates as and when further information becomes available in relation to the implementation of those reforms.

If you have any questions about the PPSA generally or its application to your business, please contact a member of our team.

Originally published 09 April 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.