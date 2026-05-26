The House Wine Problem: What Fund Managers Get Wrong About Jurisdiction Selection

There is a moment in every fund formation when someone in the room says “we’ll just do it in Cayman” with the same energy someone orders the house wine at a restaurant they’ve never been to before. Safe. Familiar. Probably fine.

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There is a moment in every fund formation when someone in the room says “we’ll just do it in Cayman” with the same energy someone orders the house wine at a restaurant they’ve never been to before. Safe. Familiar. Probably fine.

And like the house wine, it usually is fine. Which is exactly the problem.

Jurisdiction selection has become a habit dressed up as a decision. Managers reach for Cayman or Luxembourg not because they’ve evaluated the alternatives but because the last fund was there, the investors recognise it, and the lawyers have the documents on file. The actual question of what structure best serves this strategy, these investors, and this manager goes largely unasked.

Gibraltar is interesting not because it’s an obvious choice. Some managers never consider it. It’s interesting because of why they don’t, and what that reveals about how the industry actually makes decisions.

Ask an investor why they prefer Cayman structures and you’ll get answers that sound like analysis: established legal precedent, deep service provider ecosystem, institutional recognition. These are real. They’re also largely circular. Cayman has institutional recognition because institutions use it. Institutions use it because it has institutional recognition.

What investors are really expressing is a preference for legibility. They’ve seen the documents before, their lawyers know the regime, the risk is comprehensible even if it isn’t necessarily lower. This is rational. It is not the same as optimal.

Gibraltar funds carry a comprehensibility discount, not because they’re riskier, but because they require someone to do new reading. In a world where investment committees are time-constrained and legal budgets are fixed, “I haven’t seen this before” functions as a veto that has nothing to do with the merits.

The implication for managers is underappreciated: jurisdiction selection is partly an investor relations decision, not just a legal one. The best structure for a strategy is sometimes not the one you can actually raise money into.

Strip away the familiarity discount and Gibraltar has a genuinely unusual profile. It is a common law jurisdiction, English-derived, judicially competent, politically stable, attached to a regulator (the GFSC) that is small enough to be genuinely accessible. Partners at law firms in Gibraltar take calls. The regulator has views and shares them. For a manager navigating a novel structure or an edge-case asset class, that accessibility has real economic value that doesn’t appear on any term sheet.

The DLT framework, the world’s first purpose-built regulatory regime for distributed ledger technology businesses, is the clearest example of what a small, nimble jurisdiction can do that a large one cannot. Luxembourg cannot pass a bespoke crypto regulation in two years. It has too many stakeholders, too many in-built interests, too much existing infrastructure to protect. Gibraltar can, and did, because the decision involved one room, not twenty.

Small jurisdictions innovate at the edges. That’s not a bug.

Here’s the unexpected part: the most interesting thing about Gibraltar isn’t Gibraltar. It’s the question of why the fund industry, an industry that prides itself on rigorous analysis, asymmetric thinking, and finding value where others aren’t looking, applies almost none of those instincts to its own operational infrastructure.

A manager will spend months on a single line in a spreadsheet. The same manager will spend approximately one meeting deciding where to domicile a fund that will operate for ten years, hold hundreds of millions in assets, and shape the legal relationship with every investor they have.

The house wine gets ordered. The fund goes to Cayman.

Gibraltar is a useful provocation because it forces the question. It’s unfamiliar enough that you can’t default. You have to actually decide. And in deciding, you might discover that the answer is still Cayman. But you’ll know why, which is a different thing entirely from just knowing where.

The rock doesn’t move. But the assumptions we build on top of it should.

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