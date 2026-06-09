Tokenisation: Industry, Crime Risks, Regulation

We were delighted to support the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) at the recent Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN) AGM. The event provided a practical discussion for regulators on tokenisation and its supervisory implications.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.

We were delighted to support the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) at the recent Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN) AGM. The event provided a practical discussion for regulators on tokenisation and its supervisory implications.

Designed to provide a rounded industry perspective, the session explored how tokenised structures are currently being developed in practice, how they are administered across their lifecycle and the legal, operational and financial crime considerations that arise as these products evolve.

The discussion brought together perspectives from industry practitioners, financial intelligence and the JFSC, enabling attendees to consider both the opportunities presented by tokenisation and the risks that supervisors must address in a coherent, proportionate and effective way.

A key focus during the event was on emerging typologies and risk indicators from an anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and financial intelligence perspective, alongside how regulators can maintain clear standards and regulatory outcomes while supporting innovation.

This collaborative approach reflects Jersey’s strength in bringing together industry expertise and regulatory leadership to support the responsible development of new financial structures.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dilmun Leach, Group Partner, Walkers, and Ari Kyriazi, Senior Manager, Apex Group, who contributed to the discussion. Their practical experience and willingness to engage directly with the regulatory audience were invaluable.

The session also closely aligns with the wider international conversation on tokenisation, including the recent GFIN report on global regulatory perspectives, co-led by the JFSC, which provides further insight into how regulators globally are approaching this fast-evolving area.

Learn more by visiting our tokenisation hub.

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