The Stablecoins Surge: What It Means For Asset Managers

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In an article published in the AIMA Journal, Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, explores how stablecoins have been gaining significant momentum – and why it matters.
Read the full article: Why Pay Close Attention to the Rise of Stablecoins?
You’ll find answers to the following questions:
- What are stablecoins and why are they becoming increasingly important across the alternative investment space?
- What practical benefits can stablecoins bring to private funds and investors?
- How do stablecoins integrate with tokenisation and the broader digital asset ecosystem?
- What challenges and risks do asset managers face when adopting stablecoins?
- How is global regulation evolving to support the growth of stablecoins?
Elliot highlights how stablecoins are evolving into a vital link between traditional and decentralised finance. For managers preparing for the next phase of digital transformation, the message is clear: stablecoins can no longer be ignored.
‘Why Pay Close Attention to the Rise of Stablecoins?‘ is an essential read. For a deep dive into the topic, you can also download our report: ‘The Impact of Stablecoins’, a new joint publication between IFI Global and Jersey Finance.
If you’d like to discuss the topics covered, or to be connected with a provider or law firm in Jersey, please contact Elliot.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.