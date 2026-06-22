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22 June 2026

The Stablecoins Surge: What It Means For Asset Managers

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Jersey Finance Limited

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Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.
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Stablecoins are emerging as one of the most influential developments in private markets, providing new opportunities for liquidity, efficiency and investor access across the alternative investment landscape.
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In an article published in the AIMA Journal, Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, explores how stablecoins have been gaining significant momentum – and why it matters.

Read the full article: Why Pay Close Attention to the Rise of Stablecoins?

You’ll find answers to the following questions:

  • What are stablecoins and why are they becoming increasingly important across the alternative investment space?
  • What practical benefits can stablecoins bring to private funds and investors?
  • How do stablecoins integrate with tokenisation and the broader digital asset ecosystem?
  • What challenges and risks do asset managers face when adopting stablecoins?
  • How is global regulation evolving to support the growth of stablecoins?

Elliot highlights how stablecoins are evolving into a vital link between traditional and decentralised finance. For managers preparing for the next phase of digital transformation, the message is clear: stablecoins can no longer be ignored.

‘Why Pay Close Attention to the Rise of Stablecoins?‘ is an essential read. For a deep dive into the topic, you can also download our report: ‘The Impact of Stablecoins’, a new joint publication between IFI Global and Jersey Finance.

If you’d like to discuss the topics covered, or to be connected with a provider or law firm in Jersey, please contact Elliot.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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