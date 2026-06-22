The Stablecoins Surge: What It Means For Asset Managers

In an article published in the AIMA Journal, Elliot Refson, Head of Funds at Jersey Finance, explores how stablecoins have been gaining significant momentum – and why it matters.

Read the full article: Why Pay Close Attention to the Rise of Stablecoins?

You’ll find answers to the following questions:

What are stablecoins and why are they becoming increasingly important across the alternative investment space?

What practical benefits can stablecoins bring to private funds and investors?

How do stablecoins integrate with tokenisation and the broader digital asset ecosystem?

What challenges and risks do asset managers face when adopting stablecoins?

How is global regulation evolving to support the growth of stablecoins?

Elliot highlights how stablecoins are evolving into a vital link between traditional and decentralised finance. For managers preparing for the next phase of digital transformation, the message is clear: stablecoins can no longer be ignored.

‘Why Pay Close Attention to the Rise of Stablecoins?‘ is an essential read. For a deep dive into the topic, you can also download our report: ‘The Impact of Stablecoins’, a new joint publication between IFI Global and Jersey Finance.

If you’d like to discuss the topics covered, or to be connected with a provider or law firm in Jersey, please contact Elliot.