Jersey Finance US Flagship Week: Insights And Photos

Jersey Finance’s US Flagship Week took place last month - a series of in-person engagements designed to strengthen commercial links between Jersey and the US, across funds, corporate services and private wealth.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.

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The programme of 12 events, across Miami and New York, brought together senior professionals from the US and Jersey through a mix of curated roundtables, partnership events, panel discussions and networking receptions.

Our Flagship Week was an ideal platform for guests to hear from the Jersey Finance team, as well as Jill Britton, Director General at the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC). The JFSC is Jersey’s regulator. Jill has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services in the UK, Jersey and Asia, and leads the JFSC in its operations as both regulator and registry.

Learn more about the discussions and view photos from the week.

If you’re based in the US, we encourage you to sign up for our US newsletter, sent 6 times a year. You’ll get practical updates from Jersey, including details of future events and market developments. You can unsubscribe at any time.

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