Guernsey Included In UK And Gulf Free Trade Agreement

The United Kingdom and Gulf Cooperation Council have finalized a free trade agreement that includes Guernsey for goods and key financial services elements. This development strengthens the island's international trading position with the six-nation bloc comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The agreement is expected to create new opportunities for local businesses while deepening existing relationships across financial and professional services sectors.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

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A free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will include Guernsey for goods and key elements relating to financial services, strengthening the island's international trading position and supporting its long‑term economic strategy.

The States of Guernsey and its partners have worked closely with the UK to ensure its interests were represented.

The Gulf region is an important and growing partner for Guernsey, with established links across financial and professional services. The agreement is expected to support further growth in these relationships and create new opportunities for local businesses.

The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The participation in UK-GCC agreement is demonstrative of Guernsey's wider approach to economic development and international trade, aimed at reducing barriers and enabling businesses to access global markets.,

Deputy Rhona Humphreys, Trade Lead for the Committee for Economic Development, said:

"The Middle East is an important partner for Guernsey's economy, with strong existing links across financial and professional services. This agreement provides a valuable platform to deepen those relationships further.

"Securing inclusion in both goods and services from the outset supports our ambition to ensure Guernsey businesses can continue to compete successfully in growing global markets."

William Mason, Director General, Guernsey Financial Services Commission, said:

"The conclusion of this agreement, alongside Guernsey's participation in the UK-GCC framework, represents a significant step forward in strengthening stability and certainty for businesses operating across the Gulf region, including in financial services.

"The GFSC has longstanding relationships with a number of Gulf State regulators, and this development further enhances confidence in Guernsey as a secure and reliable jurisdiction, supporting continued access and long-term business growth.

"On behalf of the GFSC, I have been very pleased to support States officials in ensuring Guernsey's interests are secured both within the agreement and across the wider Gulf region. Guernsey's inclusion with the UK-GCC FTA reflects a significant body of work undertaken over a number of years behind the scenes."

First published by the States of Guernsey.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

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