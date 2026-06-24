Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 60: Monthly Update – May/June 2026

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In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Elina Kyselchuk.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- High Court dismisses injunction application to prevent current account closure on grounds of financial crime concerns
- High Court refuses to grant injunction against bank preventing payout under performance bond
- Law Commission to consider introduction of opt-out consumer class actions regime
- HM Treasury pitches base camp at the mountain of consumer credit reforms
- FCA to Review Claims Management Practices
- Creation of new Business and Property Division of the High Court announced
- Handy client guide to privilege – newly updated
- Biannual Banking Litigation Update (Spring 2026)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]