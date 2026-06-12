Platform extension in private credit: growth, granularity and governance

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The evolution of private credit is being driven by two parallel trends: platform expansion and product specialisation.

Many franchises that began with a focus on relatively straightforward direct lending centred around one or two flagship commingled vehicles, are now evolving into increasingly modular platforms with a growing range of specialist credit strategies spanning direct lending, asset-based finance, opportunistic credit, special situations, fund finance and secondaries. This has been paired with a contemporaneously expansion in the spectrum of fund structuring products available for investors beyond the traditional closed-ended commingled fund, including separately managed accounts (SMAs), evergreen and semi-liquid vehicles, co-investment programmes, rated note feeders and other insurance-oriented or private-wealth oriented structures.

That evolution is not simply a consequence of the continued growth of private credit but reflects increased investor sophistication and changing preferences and a corresponding shift in how managers position themselves competitively. As those platforms grow in scale and complexity, questions around strategy boundaries, allocation, conflict management and governance become increasingly important.

In this article, we explore how private credit managers are extending their platforms, the commercial drivers behind this trend and the governance challenges that follow.

The rise of the platform model

Five years ago, many large private credit managers operated relatively concentrated product suites. Today, many managers operate multiple differentiated strategies under a single platform, with this “platform approach” increasingly forming part of both their origination proposition and fundraising narrative. This evolution reflects two simultaneous market dynamics (on the manager and investor side).

For managers, expansion into adjacent strategies is often a natural progression as teams develop, sourcing capabilities and origination networks mature, and the private credit investable universe becomes wider. New strategies are incubated within broader opportunistic or special situations mandates before being launched as standalone products once they have sufficient scale, differentiation and track record. The record levels of manager M&A activity in 2025 have accelerated this trend, with large managers acquiring smaller firms with specialist capabilities as a means of expanding into adjacent strategies and building broader platforms.

At the same time, investor appetite for private credit has expanded materially. Over the past several years, private credit has become part of most institutional investors’ strategic asset allocation plans, rather than being seen as tactical. Investors are increasingly refining those allocations into more granular sub-strategies. This has occurred alongside a continued trend of consolidation of manager relationships, with many investors seeking broader exposure through a smaller number of strategic GP relationships.

These trends can, however, create tension for managers operating broad credit mandates. These broader products may span several LP allocation buckets, creating overlapping exposures and making portfolio construction more challenging for investors. In response, many managers have introduced more segmented and clearly delineated product offerings, allowing investors to access particular segments of the credit market with greater precision.

What is actually being launched?

Platform expansion is occurring at both the strategy level and at the structural level. Beyond the traditional closed-ended commingled fund, managers are offering an increasingly diverse range of access points to the same underlying investment strategies. These include SMAs, evergreen and semi-liquid vehicles, co-investment programmes, rated note feeders and other insurance-oriented or private-wealth oriented structures, in each case designed to meet the specific requirements of different investor groups.

This is a function of increased competition. Strong returns and compelling track record remain essential though increasingly are not sufficient on their own. For effective fundraising, there is a much greater emphasis on operational compatibility with investors and other distributors – the goal is to remove any structural, tax or operational friction that could influence the investment decision.

From a strategy perspective, several areas of private credit have now reached sufficient scale and investor demand to potentially justify dedicated pools of capital, some of the most prominent of which are discussed below.

However, launching a standalone strategy involves more than identifying an attractive market opportunity. Managers must also assess whether they have – either through existing and repurposed in-house resource or via acquisitions - the specialist expertise and resources required to move from making occasional investments within a broader credit mandate to running a focused strategy in its own right. Doing so inevitably involves accepting greater concentration risk, as a dedicated fund has far less flexibility to shift capital elsewhere if opportunities become less attractive or market conditions change.

Asset-based finance (ABF)

ABF continues to attract significant institutional interest due to its scale (both currently realised and potential), diversification characteristics and ability to provide differentiated yield. The market has expanded rapidly as borrowers increasingly seek financing solutions outside traditional banking channels. ABF itself is becoming more specialised with managers launching funds dedicated to sub-strategies such as asset-based lending (ABL), maritime, litigation finance, amongst others.

Strategy specificity in ABF can be particularly relevant for managers looking to raise insurance capital. Rated note feeders are now a common feature for US insurers, and increasingly relevant in the UK context. Rating agencies generally require well-defined investment parameters and clearly articulated risk profiles in order to provide a rating. Therefore, very broad blind pool ABF mandates without specific guardrails can be ill-suited for this type of structure.

Opportunistic credit/capital solutions (and related strategies)

These strategies provide flexible financing to borrowers whose needs fall outside traditional direct lending parameters, often involving a need for stretch capital to fund strategic, transformational activities or to bridge to a contemplated event. These are higher-yielding flexible credit solutions that fall between direct lending and special situations. Many managers have now separated them from broader special situations mandates to provide investors with more targeted exposure and clearer risk positioning.

Fund finance and NAV lending

Extended holding periods and slower exit environments across private equity portfolios have accelerated growth in fund financing. Fund finance is increasingly viewed as a strategic liquidity solution rather than niche financing tools. The rapid institutionalisation of this market has also created greater differentiation between managers with established origination networks and newer entrants attempting to build capabilities in an increasingly crowded market.

Private credit secondaries

Private credit managers that historically participated in secondary transactions through opportunistic or special situations mandates are now establishing dedicated secondaries strategies. More broadly, the growth of secondaries reflects a wider shift in private credit platforms: managers are increasingly expected not only to originate and deploy capital, but also to provide liquidity and portfolio management solutions to LPs throughout the life of an investment.

Key challenges and considerations

While platform extension creates significant opportunities, it also introduces range of governance, strategic and operational complexities. Due diligence is no longer focused solely on whether managers have documented frameworks in place, investors are increasingly assessing how those frameworks operate in practice, how decisions are made and whether outcomes are consistent with the principles and disclosures on which capital was raised.

The boundary problem

One of the most important aspects of product design is defining a strategy with sufficient specificity to be commercially attractive to investors, while maintaining enough flexibility for the manager to deploy capital effectively. For each product, managers must define not only what the strategy is, but also how it differs from the others offered across the platform.

This increasingly creates what can be described as the "boundary problem": where should one strategy end and another begin? As private credit platforms become more modular, managers must determine whether an opportunity should remain part of an existing mandate or become a standalone product. The issue is particularly acute in private credit because investment opportunities often do not fit neatly into a single category. A transaction may simultaneously contain elements of asset-based finance, opportunistic credit or special situations, for example, making clear categorisation difficult.

If mandates are drafted too broadly, managers risk creating overlapping products that compete for the same opportunities and generate allocation conflicts across the platform. If drafted too narrowly, managers may struggle to deploy capital efficiently or respond dynamically to changing market conditions. Getting those boundaries wrong can also have wider implications. Poorly differentiated products can also exacerbate many of the other challenges discussed below, including uncertainty around deal allocation, product cannibalisation and increasingly complex governance requirements.

Allocation conflicts

The allocation of deals between different accounts, and in what proportion, is a key area of potential conflict, as this will impact the speed at which different funds (or individual investors through SMAs) are deployed and may also have commercial implications for managers where different vehicles operate under different economic arrangements. Additionally, transaction-level conflicts, where different vehicles managed by the same sponsor participate at different levels of a borrower's capital structure, are generally more manageable at the outset but can come into sharper focus during restructurings, enforcement situations or other stressed scenarios where interests may diverge. However, this is often more of an issue for other creditors in the structure.

Cannibalisation

As managers launch new strategies and structures, there is an inherent risk that a new product may compete with an existing one. For example, an evergreen version of a direct lending strategy may attract capital that would otherwise have been allocated to a traditional closed-ended fund while a specialist credit strategy may attract capital that would otherwise have been allocated to a broader opportunistic mandate. Successful platform expansion is typically characterised by products that address distinct investor needs, distribution channels or portfolio construction objectives, rather than multiple vehicles competing for the same pool of capital.

This has contributed to a growing emphasis on platform-level relationships, encouraging investors to allocate across multiple strategies through cross-platform incentives and broader strategic partnerships.

Governance complexity

Governance frameworks originally designed for a small number of commingled funds may be less well suited to large multi-strategy platforms. The challenge is not simply the increased number of products, but the growing number of interactions between them. As a result, managers have adopted more formal governance structures, including sophisticated allocation frameworks, conflict management procedures, escalation protocols and reporting processes. At the same time, investor scrutiny has evolved. Investors are increasingly interested not only in the existence of governance frameworks, but also in how they operate in practice and whether they deliver consistent outcomes. Managers operating both private and liquid credit strategies must also consider information-sharing risks. Involvement in private credit transactions may generate material non-public information (MNPI), potentially restricting trading activity in related public securities and requiring robust information barrier and market abuse regulation (MAR) compliance frameworks across the platform.

Key takeaways

Platform growth creates strategic trade-offs

Launching new products can broaden investor reach and deepen client relationships, but it can also create overlap, cannibalisation and additional governance complexity across the platform. Managers need to strike the right balance between creating sufficiently differentiated products and retaining enough flexibility to deploy capital effectively.

Governance is growing in importance

As platforms become more complex, investors are increasingly diligencing allocation frameworks, conflict management procedures and decision-making processes. Strong governance is increasingly influencing fundraising outcomes and investor confidence.

Documentation needs to evolve alongside the platform

As new strategies and structures are launched, managers should regularly reassess investment policies, allocation provisions, concentration limits and conflict management frameworks to ensure they remain fit for purpose and aligned with the realities of a multi-strategy platform.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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