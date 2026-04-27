Global Registration Services Market Update Q1 2026

Welcome to our quarterly fund management update where we provide you with an update on global issues affecting the cross-border marketing and distribution of investment funds.

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

Article Insights

Emma Conaty’s articles from Maples Group are most popular: in Europe

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

Introduction

Welcome to the Q1 2026 edition of the Global Registration Services Market Update from the Maples Group. This briefing covers January to March 2026 and provides an overview of the latest regulatory changes and fee adjustments affecting cross-border fund distribution. We highlight key updates from multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas, flagging important topics for your attention. Our aim is to keep you informed of the evolving regulatory landscape relating to cross-border fund marketing, supporting your compliance and strategic planning. We trust you will find this update useful.

Key Themes for Q1 2026

This quarter’s update highlights several critical developments requiring attention:

AIFMD 2.0 Transposition Deadline (16 April 2026): The imminent transposition deadline for AIFMD 2.0 across all EEA jurisdictions requires final preparations by AIFMs and UCITS management companies. The European Securities and Markets Authority "ESMA’" final Guidelines on Liquidity Management Tools were published on 12 March 2026, and the Commission’s LMT RTS were adopted on 27 February 2026. Fund managers must ensure documentation updates and LMT selections are finalised before the deadline.

UK Consumer Composite Investments ("CCI") Regime (6 April 2026): The Financial Conduct Authority "FCA" new CCI disclosure regime commences on 6 April 2026, replacing the UCITS KIID and PRIIPs KID for UK retail distribution. An optional transition period runs until 8 June 2027. Fund managers marketing to UK retail investors should prepare for dual documentation requirements given the divergence from EU disclosure frameworks.

AML High-Risk Jurisdictions Update: The addition of the British Virgin Islands to the EU’s high-risk third countries list has implications for NPPR marketing under AIFMD 2.0, requiring enhanced due diligence for offshore fund structures.

Looking Ahead to Q2 2026

As we move into Q2 2026, several key developments will require attention:

AIFMD 2.0 Transposition (16 April 2026): All EEA Member States must transpose AIFMD 2.0 by this date. Fund managers should have finalised prospectus updates, LMT selections and governance arrangements. The CBI’s streamlined filing process remains available for Irish domiciled funds. Fund managers should ensure all relevant notifications are completed with host NCAs where their fund products are notified or approved for marketing.

UK CCI Commencement (6 April 2026): The FCA’s CCI disclosure regime commences, with fund managers able to begin using the new product summary format for UK retail distribution.

Market Integration Package: The European Commission’s legislative proposals will continue through the co-legislative process. While implementation timelines remain uncertain, fund managers should monitor developments for potential changes to passporting, pre-marketing and marketing communications rules.

Date / Deadline Item Jurisdiction 6 April 2026 UK CCI Regime Commences UK 16 April 2026 AIFMD 2.0 Transposition Deadline All EEA 30 April 2026 FCA Fee Rate Consultation Closes UK 8 May 2026 HKEX Listing Consultation Response Deadline Hong Kong 25 May 2026 ESMA/EBA Suitability Consultation Response Deadline EU

How the Maples Group Can Help

The Maples Group's Global Registration Services sits within our Funds & Investment Management Group and provides cross-border fund registration services in all key distribution markets. Our core services support you throughout the distribution chain, including market intelligence, market entry (whether through private placement or public offering) and maintenance of ongoing reporting and filing obligations.

Further Information

If you require further information or assistance in relation to marketing your fund products cross-border, please visit our dedicated webpage or contact the following or any member of the Maples Group GRS team.

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.