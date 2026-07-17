Briefing For UCITS And AIFMs Marketing To Retail Investors In The UK

The Consumer Composite Investments Regime

The new UK Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) regime will apply to all UCITS marketed in the UK under the Overseas Fund Regime (OFR) from 8 June 2027. The regime will also apply to AIFMs marketing to retail investors in the UK.

Under the CCI, in-scope funds will be required to produce a new product summary document which must be provided by distributors to UK retail investors.

Manufacturers of in-scope funds will also need to provide a second machine-readable document to UK distributors referred to as the “core information disclosures”.

The Product Summary

The product summary will replace the UCITS KIID currently provided to UK retail investors.

It is a manufacturer-produced document which must contain certain prescribed information including product characteristics, risk and return, costs and charges and past performance, as well as additional information determined by the manufacturer(s).

In contrast to the UCITS KIID, manufacturers have greater freedom to design the product summary with prescribed document length and formatting requirements being removed. The aim is to make the product summary more consumer friendly and engaging.

The product summary must include the following:

a brief description of the investment objective and investment policy;

information about risk and return including a 1-10 risk score based on the FCA’s prescribed volatility calculation method and ranking grid;

information about past performance;

information about costs and charges;

product information such as name/identifier, manufacturer and date; and

information on complaints and compensation schemes.

The product summary must be filed with the FCA.

Core Information Disclosures

Manufacturers must also provide distributors with a separate machine-readable document to enable easy comparison between products.

The CCI regime imposes specific obligations on both manufacturers and distributors as well as requiring them to collaborate and engage with each other.

Both the product summary and core information document must be reviewed and updated at least once a year and must be available on a publicly accessible website.

FCA Rules

The final FCA rules and guidance are available here.

Impact Assessment for UCITS in the OFR