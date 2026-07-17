Project Finance, Holdco Finance And NAV Facilities In Energy: How The Capital Stack Fits Together

In Short

The Situation: Energy financing is no longer centered only on project-level debt; sponsors are increasingly using holdco finance and net asset value ("NAV") facilities above the asset level. Higher capital costs, construction risk, merchant exposure, grid constraints, refinancing pressure, and delayed exits are creating needs that conventional project finance does not fully address.

The Development: As these products are layered in energy capital stacks, the central challenge is managing competing claims on cash moving from project level to fund level. Careful modeling and documentation of cash controls, valuation methodology, loan-to-value ("LTV") triggers, cross-collateralization, use of proceeds, and distributions are needed to avoid liquidity stress, covenant pressure, and portfolio contagion.

Looking Ahead: Energy financing is likely to keep moving up the ownership structure as sponsors seek more flexible capital for development, refinancing, follow-on investment, and liquidity. Project finance will remain the foundation, while holdco finance and NAV facilities play a larger role in meeting portfolio and fund-level needs.

Why Energy Financing Is Moving Up the Structure

Energy finance has become a more layered market, no longer focused only on the project company. Asset-level debt would historically be the starting point for many transactions, but it now is often an option that sits within a wider capital stack that includes holdco debt above one or more projects and NAV finance at fund or fund-special purpose vehicle ("SPV") level.

That shift reflects the way energy assets are now built, owned, and funded; the competition for financing assets with a proven track record and government-backed revenues; and the increased cost of capital. In particular, development costs, construction risk, merchant exposure, grid constraints, refinancing needs, follow-on investment, and delayed exits can all create capital needs that fall outside a conventional project finance loan. Sponsors therefore need financing that can work across the ownership chain, not just at the operating asset.

Recent market data points in the same direction. BloombergNEF reported that global energy transition investment reached a record US$2.3 trillion in 2025, up 8% from 2024, with renewable energy, grid investment, and electrified transport among the largest areas of deployment. It also reported US$1.2 trillion of energy transition debt issuance in 2025, up 17% from 2024, supported by growth in corporate and project finance flows. Private markets are playing a larger role too, with BloombergNEF observing that funds investing in energy have raised US$2.7 trillion over the past decade, including about US$178 billion for clean-energy-focused funds since 2021.

Against that backdrop, project finance, holdco finance, and NAV facilities should be seen as connected parts of the same toolkit. Project finance lends to the asset or project company and is underwritten mainly against project cash flows and direct project-level security. Holdco finance sits above one project or a group of projects and is repaid from cash distributed up from operating subsidiaries or portfolio companies. NAV finance sits higher again, at fund or fund-SPV level, and looks to the net asset value and distributions of a portfolio of investments. Each product is different. The practical challenge is making them work together.

Project Finance: The Asset-Level Foundation

Project finance remains the anchor of the energy debt market. The borrower is usually the project company. Debt is sized by reference to the projected cash flows of a discrete asset and supported by security over that project company's assets, contracts, accounts, and related rights, as well as the shares of the project company itself, allowing lenders to sell the project in its entirety if necessary.

This structure works well where the asset has a clear revenue model, a bankable offtake or regulatory framework, and a risk profile lenders can assess at project level. It is familiar in renewables, storage, grid, and broader infrastructure financing. It gives lenders direct access to the contractual and security package that supports the asset.

Its strength is also its constraint. Project finance is deliberately asset-specific. Lenders focus on revenue arrangements, construction obligations, operating contracts, insurance, reserve accounts, cash waterfalls, and distribution conditions. Where an asset is under construction, exposed to merchant revenues, or dependent on less mature technology, lenders are likely to tighten assumptions and require stronger cash control, reserve funding, and sweep mechanics.

That makes project finance effective for funding a particular asset or group of assets which meet the criteria set out above, but less suited to wider portfolio needs, such as investment in new technologies or early stage investment. A sponsor may own several project companies, each with its own senior debt and lender group. One asset may need expansion capital. Another may generate surplus distributions. A third may face a grid delay or cost overrun. The project lenders to each asset will not necessarily be aligned with the sponsor's portfolio-level objectives. That is where financing above the project company becomes relevant.

Holdco Finance: Borrowing Against Portfolio Cash Flows

Holdco finance fills the space between asset-level debt and sponsor-level funding. A holding company sits above one or more project companies and raises debt serviced from dividends, distributions, intercompany payments, or other cash flows moving up from the underlying assets.

The structure can be used for a single group, with one holdco above a portfolio of project companies, or across multiple groups, with a holdco or senior borrower sitting above several underlying borrower groups. In either case, the commercial purpose is similar: to recognize value above the project level while leaving existing senior project finance in place.

Holdco finance can support acquisitions, refinancing, development expenditure, distributions, equity bridge requirements, or capital expenditure across a portfolio. It is particularly useful where project companies already have senior debt, where direct asset-level borrowing is constrained, or where the sponsor's financing need is broader than a single asset.

The key credit feature is structural subordination. Holdco lenders are usually behind the creditors of the project companies. They do not normally have first-ranking claims on project assets or project cash flows. Instead, they rely on cash being allowed to move up the structure after project-level debt service, reserves, lock-up tests, and distribution conditions have been satisfied.

The quality of a holdco credit therefore depends not only on the assets, but also on the rules governing cash movement. Holdco lenders will review dividend stoppers, restricted payment provisions, covenant lock-ups, reserve requirements, change-of-control provisions, and mandatory prepayment triggers in the project finance documents. They will also consider whether any share pledge over intermediate holding companies could create issues under senior facilities, concession arrangements, joint venture agreements, or regulatory approvals.

NAV Facilities: Fund-Level Liquidity Against Existing Investments

A NAV facility is a loan to a fund, or more commonly to an SPV between the fund and its portfolio investments, where borrowing availability is based on the net asset value of eligible investments already held by the fund.

That makes it different from other fund finance products, like the subscription facility, which looks up to uncalled investor commitments. A NAV facility looks down to the value and cash generation of the existing portfolio. It is therefore most relevant once a fund is mature or substantially invested.

By that stage, the fund may have called most of its investor capital but still needs liquidity. It may need to support development assets, fund follow-on investment, address cost overruns, bridge delayed exits, or avoid selling an asset too early. Energy and infrastructure portfolios often fit this model because they may hold long-dated assets with stable, contracted, or regulated revenues, even though those assets can be illiquid and hard to sell quickly without a material discount. This makes them attractive to fund finance lenders.

A NAV facility is usually governed by a borrowing base and an LTV covenant. The borrowing base references the NAV of eligible investments. The LTV covenant measures outstanding debt against the value of the eligible investments. If the LTV is breached, the borrower may need to prepay, or distributions from the portfolio may be swept to reduce the balance.

The eligibility of investments to be included in the LTV calculation and borrowing base matters. Lenders will not necessarily give full value to every asset. They may exclude assets that are not performing, are not upstreaming cash as expected, or raise concerns around jurisdiction, credit quality, or enforceability. Even included assets are likely to be subject to concentration limits, valuation haircuts, and other adjustments. These fail-safes are included to protect against sharp valuation drops.

The security package is also different from project finance. A NAV lender is structurally above the operating assets and will commonly take security over shares or equity interests in holding companies, secured accounts into which distributions or exit proceeds are paid, and rights to receive those distributions and exit proceeds. This can be useful where asset-level security is already pledged to project lenders or cannot be granted. It also means the lender's practical route to recovery is usually through control of holding vehicles and cash flows, rather than direct enforcement against physical assets.

How the Three Layers Interact

The three products are easiest to understand vertically. At the bottom, project finance funds and controls the operating asset. In the middle, holdco finance raises capital against the cash flows or equity value of one project or a group of projects. At the top, NAV finance provides liquidity to the fund or fund SPV by reference to the value of a broader investment portfolio.

This layering can be highly complementary. Project finance provides efficient asset-level leverage for bankable assets. Holdco finance can add portfolio-level liquidity without reopening the project financing or taking direct security over project assets. NAV finance gives the fund manager another liquidity tool once investor capital has been substantially drawn and the fund needs capital to support the portfolio as a whole.

Together, the three products allow capital to be matched to risk. Senior project debt is tied to asset cash flows. Holdco debt is tied to intermediate portfolio value and distributable cash. NAV debt is tied to fund-level value and portfolio distributions.

The interaction is legal as much as economic. Project finance documents often control when cash can leave the project company. Holdco debt depends on that cash being distributable. NAV debt may depend on cash reaching fund-level secured accounts or on the continuing value of the holding structure. A project-level issue can therefore move upward through the structure. If a project underperforms, distributions may be trapped at asset level. That can weaken holdco debt service and reduce the NAV available to support fund-level borrowing.

Structural subordination is the organizing principle. Project lenders are closest to the assets and cash flows. Holdco lenders sit behind them. NAV lenders are often further removed, with recourse to holding company shares, secured distribution accounts, and portfolio value. Diversification may reduce exposure to any one project, but upper-layer lenders still need to understand the restrictions, enforcement pathways, and leakage points below them.

Intercreditor issues can arise even where there is no formal intercreditor agreement between every lender. Project finance documents may restrict share pledges, changes of control, distributions, further indebtedness, or enforcement actions. Holdco lenders may seek control over distributions from underlying assets. NAV lenders may want those same distributions paid into a secured account at fund-SPV level. The drafting challenge is to decide how cash is allocated when each layer has a claim on a different point in the same economic chain.

Tensions and Complementarities in Practice

The main complementarity is simple: Each layer solves a problem the others cannot. Project finance is efficient, but asset-specific. Holdco finance creates additional leverage and liquidity above the project level. NAV finance provides portfolio-wide liquidity for the fund, especially where assets are valuable but illiquid. For sponsors managing multiple energy assets at different stages of development, operation, and exit, that flexibility can be valuable.

The main tension is cash control. Project finance lenders want cash retained at the project company until debt service, reserves, and covenant tests are satisfied. Holdco lenders want predictable distributions to service their debt. NAV lenders want portfolio distributions to support borrowing base value, debt service, and, where necessary, cash sweeps.

These objectives can be reconciled, but only with careful modeling and documentation. A structure that assumes free cash movement through the group will be exposed if senior project documents contain tight lock-ups or if regulatory, joint venture, or tax constraints interrupt the cash waterfall.

Valuation is another pressure point. Holdco debt and NAV debt both rely on value above the project level. In a stable operating portfolio, that can be a strength. In a portfolio with development-stage assets, merchant revenues, or regulatory uncertainty, values can move quickly. A decline may reduce NAV facility headroom, trigger LTV concerns, or lead to cash sweeps at the point when liquidity is most needed.

Cross-collateralization is also important. NAV facilities may diversify lender exposure by looking across the portfolio, but they can also allow problems in one asset to affect the wider fund. In a downside case, strong assets may effectively support weaker assets through the fund-level credit structure. That may be acceptable, but it must be understood by sponsors, lenders, and investors. It is one reason why use of proceeds, valuation methodology, concentration limits, and investor communication are central to NAV documentation.

Market Direction and Structuring Implications

The market is moving toward more flexible capital stacks. Energy transition investment remains substantial, and recent data point to continued growth in energy transition debt issuance and private market energy capital. At the same time, policy and trade headwinds, regional shifts in capital allocation, and pressure on some utility-scale renewables asset finance all point to a more volatile environment. Financing structures need to accommodate that volatility rather than assume smooth asset-level execution.

For sponsors, the practical lesson is to design the financing architecture early. Project documents should be reviewed not only for the initial asset financing, but also for their effect on future holdco or NAV debt. Holdco lenders need to understand the lock-ups and enforcement consequences embedded in the project finance layer. NAV lenders need to examine both portfolio value and the legal route by which that value can be accessed, including account structures, share pledges, change-of-control provisions, and restrictions in joint venture or senior finance documents.

The best structures will not treat project finance, holdco finance, and NAV finance as competing products. They will treat them as different instruments in the same capital stack, each with its own collateral, cash flow, covenant, and enforcement logic. Project finance anchors the asset. Holdco finance releases value above the asset. NAV finance monetizes the portfolio at fund level.

When those layers are aligned, they can give energy sponsors the flexibility to fund growth, manage liquidity, and avoid unnecessary disposals. When they are misaligned, they can create cash traps, covenant pressure, investor concerns, and intercreditor friction. The legal task is to make the vertical structure visible from the outset, and to ensure that each layer of debt is sized, documented, and governed by reference to the rights below it and the commercial purpose above it.

There is evidence that the market is moving toward a model where holdco finance can be drawn to fund development costs for pre-RTB projects. However, lenders are, and will remain, laser-focused on development risk and are likely to carefully constrain gearing on projects that are earlier stage and therefore carry the most risk.