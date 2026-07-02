From PSD2 To PSD3: Implementing Changes To The EU Payment Services Regime

The European Union is implementing its most significant payment services reform in a decade through PSD3 and the Payment Services Regulation, merging payment and e-money regimes while introducing sweeping changes to fraud prevention and open banking. This webinar explores the key regulatory changes, their likely impact on financial institutions, and practical implementation strategies for navigating the new compliance landscape.

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

A&O Shearman are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Consumer Protection and Law Department Performance topic(s)

We’re nearly there with the new EU payment services regime, following publication of European Council final compromise texts for PSD3 and the Payment Services Regulation.

These introduce the most significant reform in a decade to the EU payments landscape, by merging the payment and e-money regimes and introducing numerous areas of change on fraud prevention and open banking, amongst others.

In this webinar, we addressed the key changes and likely areas of impact, and practical steps for implementation.

Watch the webinar

View the slides

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.