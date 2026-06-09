Welcome Progress In Simplifying Jersey’s Regulatory Framework

A new regulatory Order due to come into effect this month marks a significant and welcome step in a series of changes aimed at streamlining Jersey’s legislative framework, according to Jersey Finance.

Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.

A new regulatory Order due to come into effect this month marks a significant and welcome step in a series of changes aimed at streamlining Jersey’s legislative framework, according to Jersey Finance.

The Control of Borrowing (Jersey) Amendment Order 2026 comes into effect on 13 April 2026 and represents the first phase in a series of changes forming part of the Government of Jersey’s Financial Services Competitiveness Programme. These changes ae designed to build on Jersey’s already robust regulatory framework by making it even more streamlined, proportionate and responsive to the needs of global investors.

In particular, the steps will reduce the circumstances in which Control of Borrowing Order (COBO) consents are required for unit trusts, such as Jersey Property Unit Trusts (JPUTs), and non-Jersey entities raising money, holding Jersey bank accounts or being registered in Jersey – paving the way for a more proportionate, risk-based regulatory approach.

The Order also expands exemptions for Professional Investor Regulated Schemes (PIRS) and Special Purpose Investment Businesses (SPIBs) and removes the requirement for a non-Jersey issuer to obtain consent to circulate a prospectus, unless circulated by a non-Jersey issuer circulates them to a ‘retail investor’ in Jersey.

The reforms build on Jersey’s long-established and well-regarded regulatory framework, which has provided a stable and trusted platform for raising capital and investment activity. Further phases of reform to the COBO framework are anticipated over the course of 2026 and 2027.

Commenting on the Order taking effect, Joe Moynihan, CEO, Jersey Finance, said:

“This is a significant step as part of our programme of activity as a jurisdiction to streamline Jersey’s regulatory environment. We welcome the Government’s recognition of the need for these changes in response to a landscape that has evolved considerably since the original legislation.

“This Order, and the changes still to come over the coming year, are indicative of our focus on bolstering our competitiveness as an IFC and on enhancing the ease of doing business here in Jersey. The changes this programme will bring are far reaching, and will provide benefits across the investment, funds and private wealth space, making it quicker and more efficient to undertake transactions through Jersey.”

Learn more: https://www.jerseyfinance.com/ifc/solutions/funds/?utm_source=mondaq_funds&utm_medium=3rdparty_website&utm_campaign=26H1GK_UK_Funds

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