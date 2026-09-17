Open Finance Meets Mortgages: The FCA Sets Out Its Vision – But The Hard Work Starts Now

What's this about?

The FCA's Mortgages and Open Finance Policy Sprint explored what would need to be true for open finance to improve mortgage journeys in practice. The two-day sprint, held on 8 and 9 June 2026, brought together around 80 stakeholders and experts from across industry, including banks and building societies, fintechs, third-party providers, credit reference agencies, property experts, trade bodies, academia and consumer organisations. The resulting outcomes report summarises what participants explored, the proposals they put forward, the tensions they identified and the implications those outputs may have for open finance and mortgage policy development. Importantly, although the report reflects the ideas, proposals and issues explored by participants, it does not establish a final ecosystem design or represent confirmed FCA policy. The strongest finding from the sprint was that access to more data is not, by itself, the main challenges: success will depend on whether data can be treated as trusted evidence and whether the infrastructure, accountability and participation arrangements needed to support adoption are in place as well as on participation by key organisations and a lawful basis, clearly communicated, for sharing consumer data.

Our Legal Director, Richard Clark says...

"This report should be a wake-up call for mortgage lenders, intermediaries and data holders alike to start preparing the way for open finance and data sharing. The FCA and industry are moving with real intent towards an open finance model for mortgages, and the direction of travel is clear: firms that are not thinking now about data quality, consumer consent architecture, accountability gaps and their role in a broader data-sharing ecosystem risk being caught flat-footed when policy hardens into rules. The particular pinch-points are: who is liable when shared data is wrong,

where the advice boundary sits for open finance tools, and

whether voluntary participation will ever be enough These are not abstract questions. They are live commercial and regulatory risks that firms need to be examining today."

The points not to miss...

1. Fragmented mortgage journeys are the problem open finance is trying to solve

Mortgage journeys often depend on consumers gathering documents, repeating information, explaining their circumstances and bridging the gaps between services that lack interoperability. Participants described the desired future state as "capture once, verify once, reuse safely across the ecosystem", a model where consumers provide information once, that information is verified at source or through a trusted infrastructure, and it can then be reused for appropriate purposes within the consumer's control.

2. More data access alone will not fix the market – "decision-grade data" is what matters

Not all data is equal: for firms to rely on shared data in a mortgage journey, it needs to be accurate, current, standardised and capable of being recognised as evidence, a concept participants described as "decision-grade data". Participants repeatedly called for common data models, minimum requirements, data provenance, auditability and trust marks, identifying these as the key building blocks of change.

3. Rental payment and financial history could be a game changer for underserved borrowers

Rental payment history was frequently cited by sprint teams who argued for the value of recognising verified rental data as affordability evidence. Participants argued that consumers who have demonstrated reliable payment of rent, but who may otherwise have irregular income, should not necessarily be at a disadvantage because firms interpret the same evidence in different ways, and that consistent recognition of such evidence across the market may require mandation. Equally, savings behaviour can demonstrate financial readiness for a mortgage, whilst investments, pensions, savings, property data and HMRC history are all important indicators of suitability for later-life financial planning.

4. Voluntary participation may not be enough – mandatory data submission is firmly on the table

Participants strongly argued that many of the identified benefits depend on broad participation by key organisations and would be difficult to realise if adoption remained uneven, with gaps in participation seen as undermining confidence in common approaches. Participants discussed mandatory and premium datasets as a range of possible requirements rather than a single policy choice, covering regulatory intervention, legislation or other mechanisms to require key organisations to participate, make specified data available, or follow common standards.

5. Accountability gaps across multi-party journeys represent a significant consumer risk

Open finance-enabled mortgage journeys can involve many different organisations, including data holders, wallet providers, aggregators, brokers, advisers, lenders, public bodies, technology providers and AI tools, and participants warned that, without clear roles and responsibilities, consumers could be left navigating a fragmented redress landscape and be unsure who to approach when something goes wrong. Participants repeatedly raised four accountability questions:

who is responsible if the original data is wrong;

who is responsible if that data is transformed incorrectly as it moves between systems;

who is responsible if an automated tool produces an unsuitable output; and

who is responsible if several providers each contribute to a decision that is later found to be incorrect.

6. The advice boundary needs urgent clarification as open finance tools grow more sophisticated

Some open finance-enabled tools may help consumers understand their position or present relevant evidence, while others could influence financial decisions more directly, moving closer to regulated advice. Participants felt that greater clarity on where this boundary sits would help firms understand their responsibilities whilst still leaving room for innovation and protecting consumers. The role of AI in the advice arena was recently addressed by the Mills Review (published on 6 July).

7. Consumer consent must be granular, purposive and auditable – not a blanket tick-box

Consumers need to know what is being shared, with whom, why, for how long, whether onward sharing is allowed, whether data can be corrected, and what happens when the journey ends, with teams proposing consent dashboards, point-of-use consent, plain-English explanations, downloadable receipts and audit histories. Participants were particularly concerned about consent scope creep, the risk that consent initially given for a specific mortgage-related purpose could gradually expand in practice so that data is reused in ways the consumer may not have expected or meaningfully agreed to, including for profiling, pricing or marketing.

8. Bias, digital exclusion and vulnerability require proactive safeguards – not afterthoughts

Automated tools could reinforce existing barriers where data acts as a proxy for protected characteristics, or where consumers cannot confidently use a digital wallet or navigate an AI-led digital journey. For later-life decisions in particular, participants suggested stronger protections, including simple and straightforward explanations, human support, cooling-off periods, independent review, checks for vulnerability, capacity and coercion, and clear accountability across advisers, providers and platforms.

9. Consumer outcomes – not data volume or processing speed – must be the measure of success

Open finance could enable more personalised tools, assessments and support, particularly where current processes do not adequately recognise a consumer's circumstances, but greater personalisation is not an outcome in itself. Participants stressed that the success of open finance-enabled mortgage services should be judged by consumer outcomes, whether consumers understand how their data is used, receive timely, relevant, comprehensible and accessible support, and can challenge negative outcomes.

10. A viable commercial model is needed – and the ecosystem's cost structure must be addressed

Participants highlighted a challenge in which data holders may bear the costs of creating and maintaining data access, meeting common standards and managing liability, whilst some of the resulting value may be realised elsewhere in the ecosystem. The proposals point towards a layered commercial model in which common standards and a minimum mortgage-relevant dataset would support consistent access, whilst firms compete through enhanced services and analytics, with commercial incentives, participation requirements and consumer outcomes needing to be considered together.

11. The FCA's next steps: from sprint to structural foundations

The insights generated through the policy sprint will contribute to a discussion paper on the key enablers for open finance. The Smart Data Accelerator's next phase of work will look at the data-sharing architecture, roles and responsibilities, data journeys, the key components of infrastructure and trust such as identity and verification, authorisation and certification, and the interdependencies between agentic AI and open finance.

At a glance...