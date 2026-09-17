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17 September 2026

Distressed Disposals And Non-pro Rata LMEs

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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English law-governed intercreditor agreements increasingly feature distressed disposal provisions that enable liability management exercises with non-pro rata outcomes for equally-ranked creditors.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Joel Ferguson,Tim Watson, and Christopher Poel
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We are pleased to have collaborated with the Loan Market Association (LMA) in producing a new LMA Insights paper, “Distressed Disposals and Non-Pro Rata LMEs.” 

The paper examines how distressed disposal provisions under English law-governed intercreditor agreements are increasingly being used to facilitate liability management exercises (LMEs) and non-pro rata outcomes for creditors whose claims rank equally under an intercreditor agreement. In particular, the paper covers: 

  • how distressed disposal provisions operate under English law-governed intercreditor agreements
  • the use of distressed disposals in LMEs to deliver non-pro rata outcomes, as demonstrated by the 2025 Selecta uptiering LME 
  • recent litigation in Selecta, Hunkemöller and Hurtigruten, and the growing focus on the abuse of power principle
  • what could be next. 

Read the LMA Insights paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Joel Ferguson
Joel Ferguson
Photo of Tim Watson
Tim Watson
Photo of Christopher Poel
Christopher Poel
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