Jersey Digital Assets - October 2026 Update

Jersey continues to develop its legal and regulatory environment for digital assets, with recent initiatives focusing on tokenisation, greater certainty in regulatory approval times, proportionate exemptions for professional investor structures and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Together, these developments strengthen Jersey’s proposition as a well-regulated and commercially responsive jurisdiction for digital asset businesses and investment structures.

Time to Win and Jersey's focus on tokenisation

In March 2026, the Government of Jersey published its "Time to Win" action plan following a comprehensive review of Jersey's financial and related professional services sector. One of the plan's central pillars is to innovate processes and products by embracing digitalisation and taking a lead on tokenisation.

This commitment has been reflected in the establishment of the Digital Assets Innovation Council, a collaborative forum involving Government, the Jersey Financial Services Commission (the "JFSC"), Jersey Finance and industry participants. The Digital Assets Working Group, which is chaired by Carey Olsen partner Christopher Griffin, also acts as the Council's legal and regulatory subcommittee. Its work includes considering the legal and regulatory changes needed to support tokenised assets and associated market infrastructure in Jersey.

The Council’s strategic work supports Jersey’s ambition to become a trusted centre for digital assets, enabling institutions to structure, issue and manage tokenised assets within a stable, well-governed and internationally respected framework.

Greater certainty for digital asset applications

The JFSC has updated its digital assets guidance to include indicative service level expectations for certain applications.

The updated guidance provides:

an indicative response target of five business days for qualifying lower-risk applications relating to the tokenisation of real-world assets; and

an indicative response target of ten business days for applications by issuers of initial coin or token offerings.

Although these are response targets rather than guaranteed approval periods, the updated guidance is a welcome development for issuers, service providers and advisers seeking greater certainty when bringing digital asset projects to market in Jersey. It also provides clarification on the relevant application and consent processes, issuer requirements, AML/CFT/CPF considerations and investor protection measures.

JFSC guidance on the use of AI

In July 2026, the JFSC published guidance on the responsible use of AI in Jersey’s financial services sector. The guidance does not create new requirements but explains how firms should apply their existing legal and regulatory obligations proportionately when using AI.

The guidance is built around five principles covering governance, cybersecurity and data, regulatory compliance, fair treatment and transparency. Its key message is that firms remain accountable for AI-assisted decisions and should apply controls proportionate to the risks and potential impact of each use case.

Looking ahead

Government support for tokenisation, clearer regulatory response targets and targeted regulatory reforms demonstrate Jersey’s continued commitment to digital assets. They also create practical opportunities for issuers, investment advisers, service providers and other market participants considering Jersey for digital asset and tokenisation projects.