ARTICLE
7 October 2026

AI In Banking And Financial Services: Latest UK Developments And Practical Guidance

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A&O Shearman

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A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
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UK banks and financial services firms face both opportunities and risks as AI adoption accelerates. This webinar explores the latest regulatory developments, including the UK Mills Review, and provides practical guidance on contracts, compliance, and governance frameworks. Leading experts from A&O Shearman share board-level insights on managing AI implementation in financial institutions.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Nikki Johnstone,Alex Shandro, and Tamara Cizeika
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As the pace of AI adoption accelerates, it is creating opportunities for UK banks and financial services firms to improve customer experience and operational efficiency. 

In this webinar, we provided an update on the latest UK developments relevant to banks and financial services firms. We also shared practical guidance for internal teams dealing with relevant contracts, regulatory requirements, and internal projects. Good governance not only helps to manage the vast landscape of risks (some of which are potentially catastrophic) and, more importantly, is the engine for adoption and growth. We also shared insights from our Board-level advice to some of the world’s largest financial institutions. 

Members of our financial services team (Nikki Johnstone and Tamara Cizeika) were joined by Alex Shandro, head of our global AI Advisory practice.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Nikki Johnstone
Nikki Johnstone
Photo of Alex Shandro
Alex Shandro
Photo of Tamara Cizeika
Tamara Cizeika
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