AI In Banking And Financial Services: Latest UK Developments And Practical Guidance

As the pace of AI adoption accelerates, it is creating opportunities for UK banks and financial services firms to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

In this webinar, we provided an update on the latest UK developments relevant to banks and financial services firms. We also shared practical guidance for internal teams dealing with relevant contracts, regulatory requirements, and internal projects. Good governance not only helps to manage the vast landscape of risks (some of which are potentially catastrophic) and, more importantly, is the engine for adoption and growth. We also shared insights from our Board-level advice to some of the world’s largest financial institutions.

Members of our financial services team (Nikki Johnstone and Tamara Cizeika) were joined by Alex Shandro, head of our global AI Advisory practice.

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