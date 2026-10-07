ARTICLE
7 October 2026

The Jurisdictional Dividend

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Jersey Finance Limited

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Jersey Finance is a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2001 to represent and promote the Island of Jersey’s International Finance Centre. Funded by local financial services firms and the Government of Jersey. Jersey Finance has a presence in Jersey, Dubai, Hong Kong SAR, Johannesburg, London, New York and Singapore.
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As private markets embrace tokenisation, stablecoins and programmable distributions, jurisdictional choice is becoming a strategic differentiator. Read on to learn more from a US perspective.
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For US managers and allocators, jurisdictional choice carries more weight than it did five years ago. The retailisation of alternatives is widening the investor base into wealth channels, registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms and evergreen structures aimed at qualified individuals. These flows need structures that travel cleanly across borders, hold up under regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic and do not impose unnecessary onshore complexity.

Read the following article, in which Philip Pirecki explores why the jurisdictions that build the right legal, regulatory and operational foundations today, could secure a lasting advantage in tomorrow's faster, increasingly programmable capital markets: 

The Jurisdictional Dividend - in Faster, Programmable Capital

Philip Pirecki is the Americas Lead at Jersey Finance. This article was first published on the Alternatives Watch platform.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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