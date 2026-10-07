For US managers and allocators, jurisdictional choice carries more weight than it did five years ago. The retailisation of alternatives is widening the investor base into wealth channels, registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms and evergreen structures aimed at qualified individuals. These flows need structures that travel cleanly across borders, hold up under regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic and do not impose unnecessary onshore complexity.

Read the following article, in which Philip Pirecki explores why the jurisdictions that build the right legal, regulatory and operational foundations today, could secure a lasting advantage in tomorrow's faster, increasingly programmable capital markets:

The Jurisdictional Dividend - in Faster, Programmable Capital

Philip Pirecki is the Americas Lead at Jersey Finance. This article was first published on the Alternatives Watch platform.

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