The UK-US Digital Finance Corridor: Is The EU Building The Rules While Others Build The Market?

The United Kingdom and United States are constructing a digital finance corridor through the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, moving beyond traditional regulatory frameworks toward practical interoperability. This initiative encompasses cross-border experimentation with tokenised assets, common approaches to settlement finality, stablecoin regulation, and a multi-money ecosystem, raising critical questions about whether Europe's comprehensive regulatory architecture can compete with jurisd

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RegCORE Client Alert | EU Digital Single Market

QuickTake

The United Kingdom and United States may be constructing something more consequential than another framework for regulatory cooperation on digital assets. On 14 July 2026, the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future (TTMF) published recommendations intended to deepen UK–US financial-market connectivity. The recommendations extend considerably beyond the accompanying joint statement on stablecoins. The immediate proposals concern the UK and US. They envisage cross-border experimentation with tokenised assets; common approaches among the Bank of England, FCA, SEC and CFTC to questions including settlement finality and the potential use of stablecoins and tokenised money-market funds as CCP collateral; a “multi-money” ecosystem in which stablecoins, tokenised deposits and other forms of digital money coexist; and a joint effort to revisit the Basel prudential treatment of crypto-assets. The same package also addresses cross-border capital raising, foreign private issuers, consolidated tapes and substituted compliance.

Individually, these initiatives matter. Together, they suggest something more strategic: the emergence of a UK–US digital finance corridor built through practical regulatory interoperability rather than formal mutual recognition or equivalence.

The broader proposition is harder to miss. London and New York are exploring whether cross-border market access can be built use case by use case, without first agreeing a comprehensive system of equivalence or mutual recognition. The authorities can identify a transaction, isolate the regulatory obstacles to it and seek sufficient alignment for that transaction to work across both markets.

For the EU this raises different questions. Can Europe convert regulatory leadership into market leadership? Does strategic autonomy also require interoperability? Is the EU’s existing third-country architecture sufficiently agile for tokenised markets? Could differences in collateral eligibility or bank capital treatment influence where liquidity sits? Can MISP, the proposed Settlement Finality Regulation and the Eurosystem’s Pontes and Appia initiatives create a genuinely scalable European market quickly enough? Can the EU ensure that assets regulated in Europe are also attractive to issue, trade, finance, collateralise and settle in Europe?

Europe is not starting from behind. MiCAR (Regulation (EU) 2023/1114) already provides a common crypto-asset framework. The DLT Pilot Regime (Regulation (EU) 2022/858) provides a route for tokenised financial instruments. The Market Integration and Supervision Package (MISP) is intended to remove barriers across trading and post-trade infrastructure and to scale the DLT framework. The proposed Settlement Finality Regulation (SFR) addresses the legal point at which transactions become irrevocable notwithstanding insolvency. The Eurosystem intends to launch Pontes in the third quarter of 2026, connecting market DLT platforms to TARGET Services for settlement in central bank money, while Appia is developing the longer-term architecture for an integrated European tokenised financial ecosystem.

Europe has a digital-finance architecture and one that works increasingly well and may do better following various reforms. The harder question is whether having the most complete architecture is enough if other jurisdictions make their markets easier to use together.

The recommendations go considerably beyond stablecoins

The TTMF was established by HM Treasury and the US Treasury in September 2025 to deepen cooperation on digital assets and capital markets. Its July recommendations set out how that cooperation could become operational.

The first recommendation establishes a one-year private-sector-led programme to experiment with cross-border tokenised-asset use cases and identify the regulatory clarity and technical standards required to support them.

The second is more significant. The Bank of England, FCA, SEC and CFTC are to seek common approaches to the treatment of tokenised assets, including settlement finality for tokenised securities transactions and the possible eligibility and use of stablecoins and tokenised money-market funds as CCP margin collateral. The UK and US also contemplate greater use of flexible regulatory mechanisms to provide timely clarity.

The third and fourth recommendations connect this work to digital money. The accompanying stable-coin statement supports cross-border use of properly regulated stablecoins and commits both governments to explore pathways through which stablecoins issued in one jurisdiction might access the other. More broadly, the two countries envisage stablecoins, tokenised deposits and other forms of digital money coexisting within a multi-money ecosystem.

The fifth recommendation takes the discussion onto bank balance sheets. The UK and US intend to support a targeted review at the Basel Committee of the prudential treatment of crypto-assets, with the stated objective of making the standards future-proofed, technology-neutral and evidence-based.

Those digital-finance measures sit within a wider capital-markets programme. FCA and SEC staff will examine cross-border capital raising; SEC staff will take account of UK standards when considering reforms affecting foreign private issuers; the FCA and SEC will explore cooperation around consolidated tapes; and the FCA and CFTC will consider replacing temporary no-action relief for UK swap execution facilities with longer-term substituted compliance.

Not every recommendation will result in regulatory convergence. But the UK and US are assembling several existing techniques—regulatory cooperation, staff action, experimentation, no-action relief, substituted compliance and targeted recognition—around a common objective: making the two markets easier to use together. The implications extend beyond the UK and US.

What the TTMF means for US market participants

The TTMF is not merely a UK initiative that the US has endorsed. It carries direct implications for US financial institutions, and the mechanisms through which it could take effect raise distinct questions under US administrative law.

For US banks and broker-dealers, the commercial question is whether a UK–US corridor makes certain tokenised activities more attractive to conduct through London than through other European centres. If a tokenised MMF can serve as CCP collateral in both New York and London but faces additional friction in Frankfurt, the booking-model implications follow. US institutions with EU subsidiaries should therefore monitor TTMF developments alongside their MiCAR and MISP tracking.

For US asset managers, the FPI and cross-border capital-raising workstreams matter independently of the digital-asset elements. SEC staff engagement with UK standards when considering reforms affecting foreign private issuers could affect distribution, reporting and governance requirements for funds with transatlantic investor bases.

For US CCPs and clearing members, the collateral-eligibility workstream raises the question of whether tokenised instruments accepted in London could, over time, also be accepted in New York under comparable conditions. That would require engagement with CFTC margin rules (17 CFR 39.13) and, for security-based swaps, SEC capital and margin requirements. The TTMF contemplates precisely that coordination.

The US administrative-law question is how much of this can proceed through staff action and how much requires formal rulemaking. No-action letters, staff guidance and substituted-compliance determinations can move quickly but remain vulnerable to rescission. Formal rules take longer but provide greater durability. The TTMF’s reference to “flexible regulatory mechanisms” suggests an initial preference for the faster route, but US institutions should not assume that staff-level accommodations will survive changes in administration or Commission composition. The political sustainability of any UK–US digital-finance alignment depends on whether it acquires institutional permanence through rulemaking or remains a policy preference subject to reversal.

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