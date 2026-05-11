Gibraltar’s Protected Cell Companies (Amendment) Bill 2026

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Published in the Gibraltar Gazette, the Protected Cell Companies (Amendment) Bill 2026 (the “Bill”) marks a significant evolution in the jurisdiction’s digital asset landscape. It enables PCCs specifically those authorised as Experienced Investor Funds (“EIFs”) to issue cell shares as share tokens recorded on a distributed ledger.

The legislation is meticulously constructed and the legal architecture is robust. However, before the market succumbs to the tokenisation hype, it is vital to distinguish between what this Bill achieves and what it intentionally avoids. This is not the sudden arrival of a rampant secondary market for tokenised securities; it is the laying of critical foundations, and in financial services, foundations matter.

Targeted Efficiency: The Problem Being Solved

To appreciate the Bill’s value, one must look at the administrative pain points it targets rather than the technology it deploys.

Currently, PCCs utilised as EIFs carry genuine operational friction. Share transfers often require physical documentation; registers are maintained manually or on disparate proprietary systems; and subscription processing involves laborious rounds of reconciliation between the PCC and its administrator. While the system isn’t broken, it is undoubtedly slow, costly, and more prone to error than modern finance should tolerate.

The Bill addresses this directly. By permitting share registers to be maintained on a distributed ledger (DLT share registers) and allowing transfers via smart contracts, it creates the conditions for:

Faster settlement times.

Automated corporate actions.

Real-time register accuracy.

Reduced reconciliation overhead.

For cells with frequent subscriptions and redemptions, these are tangible operational gains, unglamorous, perhaps, but commercially real.

Legal Equivalence: A Share is Still a Share

The Bill’s most significant contribution is legal clarity. Under Section 18B(3), a share token is expressly declared a valid share certificate for the purposes of the Companies Act 2014. The holder of a token has identical rights and obligations to any other shareholder of the same class.

Tokenisation here changes the form, not the substance. This resolves a question that has plagued other markets: what exactly does a token represent? In Gibraltar, the answer is now unambiguous.

Furthermore, the Bill provides solutions to complex jurisdictional hurdles:

A DLT register is treated in law as being kept at the company’s registered office, regardless of where its network nodes actually sit.

Execution via smart contract constitutes the delivery of a “proper instrument of transfer,” satisfying the Companies Act.

Cryptographic signatures carry a rebuttable presumption of genuineness, providing the legal infrastructure necessary to make the system workable in practice.

Managing Expectations: Not a Secondary Market

Honest assessment requires acknowledging the Bill’s limits. Transfers still require company consent. Recipients must be verified, “allow-listed,” and meet strict investor eligibility requirements. By design, the token cannot move freely.

The common argument that tokenisation automatically unlocks limitless liquidity does not apply here, at least not yet. This is a permissioned, consent-gated system. While the technology has changed, the fundamental transfer controls of an EIF remain intact. This is not a criticism; EIFs are not intended to be freely tradeable instruments. A Bill that attempted to force secondary market liquidity would be solving the wrong problem.

Positioning vs. Plumbing

Beyond the operational case, there is the matter of competitive positioning. Competing fund jurisdictions are moving toward frameworks that accommodate tokenised structures. Gibraltar does not need to be first, but it must be ready. A jurisdiction that lacks the legal infrastructure to support tokenised shares is a jurisdiction that will eventually lose mandates.

This Bill fits a coherent pattern. Building on the 2018 DLT Regulatory Framework, this legislation extends that logic into the funds space. This incremental approach, moving quickly enough to lead, but carefully enough to ensure legal certainty, remains Gibraltar’s primary strength.

What it Means in Practice

For fund managers, this is a development to monitor closely. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (“GFSC”) will require a substantive assessment of competence and capability before granting consent for tokenised issuance. Infrastructure, not just intent, will be the benchmark.

For practitioners, the immediate work lies in documentation. Articles of association, offering documents, and custody arrangements must be reviewed. The disclosure obligations under Section 18C: covering cybersecurity risks, DLT infrastructure, and contingency plans, will require bespoke drafting rather than boilerplate templates.

Conclusion

The Protected Cell Companies (Amendment) Bill 2026 is best understood as infrastructure legislation. It builds the framework upon which more can be constructed, whether that is immediate operational efficiency or, in the longer term, more fluid liquidity models. It avoids over-promising, a rare and welcome restraint in the blockchain space. Gibraltar has provided the tools; it is now up to the market to determine the appetite for using them.

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