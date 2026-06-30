Involvement Of External Support In The Portfolio Management Of Luxembourg IFMs

The recent transposition of the delegation requirements under AIFMD II and UCITS VI into Luxembourg law has once again brought a familiar issue into sharper focus: the role of external support in portfolio management. The legislative changes themselves are measured. They refine reporting, broaden transparency and reinforce oversight expectations, but they do not fundamentally disturb Luxembourg’s long-established model. What they do underscore, however, is that delegation structures must be robustly governed, carefully documented and capable of withstanding regulatory scrutiny.

More importantly, they invite a return to a deeper and more strategic question: how investment decision-making is organised, and where it truly resides. Put more directly, who really decides? That question is not merely legal or regulatory; it is also profoundly commercial. For many sponsors and asset management groups, the central issue is not whether external support may be used, but how far the entity in which the investment expertise sits may continue to shape the process once a Luxembourg IFM stands at the centre of the structure.

Luxembourg has long relied on external portfolio managers and investment advisors. This is not an exception; it is one of the defining features of its success. By combining regulatory substance in Luxembourg with investment expertise abroad, the jurisdiction has built an efficient and internationally competitive framework. For international sponsors, that remains one of Luxembourg’s key attractions: regulatory responsibility and governance can be anchored in Luxembourg without relocating all investment expertise, origination capability and market access there.

Two routes, one central question

In practice, external expertise is integrated into the portfolio management process in one of two ways. Either the Investment Fund Manager (IFM) delegates portfolio management to a third party, or it retains portfolio management internally and relies on an external investment advisor. From a distance, the two models can look similar: in both, expertise may sit outside Luxembourg, and the external party may be closely involved in sourcing, analysing and monitoring investments. But they organise authority in materially different ways.

At first glance, the difference appears largely formal. In both models, the IFM remains responsible from a regulatory perspective. Yet that shared starting point masks a fundamental distinction. The decisive question is not only who bears responsibility, but who actually makes the decisions, who is permitted to implement them, and how that allocation of authority serves the sponsor’s commercial aims.

Delegation: authority within a regulated framework

The delegation model has long been a central feature of Luxembourg’s fund industry. Under it, the IFM formally appoints an external portfolio manager—often the sponsor or an affiliated entity—to manage investments. For many groups, this comes closest to commercial reality. The relevant expertise, personnel, systems, track record and deal flow often already sit within the sponsor’s wider organisation, and delegation allows those capabilities to remain there while being connected to a Luxembourg IFM framework. That arrangement is, however, subject to a structured legal framework. The delegate must generally be licensed or registered for portfolio management and subject to supervision. Certain requirements relevant at IFM level, including aspects of remuneration, may also need to be reflected at delegate level, which can be challenging where the delegate sits in another jurisdiction. The relationship must be documented in writing, and the IFM must carry out due diligence, ongoing monitoring and documented controls. Although functions are delegated, regulatory responsibility remains with the IFM. For sponsors, delegation therefore offers genuine decision-making authority, but not complete autonomy: that authority must be exercised within a mandate and an oversight framework that the IFM can evidence at any time. In operational terms, delegation creates a clear split: the portfolio manager acts, while the IFM oversees. That clarity is often attractive from a sponsor perspective, as it allows the sponsor or affiliated manager to continue making investment decisions through an existing platform. The trade-off is greater documentation, eligibility constraints and more exacting transparency towards the IFM and, indirectly, the regulator.

Advisory: influence without formal transfer of power

The advisory model takes a different approach. Portfolio management formally remains with the IFM, while an external investment advisor provides recommendations and support. In contrast to delegation, there is no specific regulatory framework applicable to the IFM dealing with this set-up. This can make the model attractive where a sponsor wishes to remain closely involved in sourcing opportunities, preparing recommendations and monitoring assets, but prefers not to place that involvement within a regulated delegation framework. The consequence is a different practical burden for the IFM. It must demonstrate sufficient internal expertise, resources and governance to assess opportunities and take decisions independently. The focus shifts from oversight of an external decision-maker to internal decision-making capability. For the sponsor or affiliated advisor, that means influence may remain significant, but, unlike a delegate, it must stop short of becoming the true decision-maker. If the commercial expectation is that the external entity will decide and the IFM will merely formalise that outcome, the advisory model becomes difficult to defend.

The choice between delegation and advisory is not driven solely by regulation. It also reflects strategic, operational and tax considerations. Different asset classes, investment styles and business models point in different directions.

The line between support and decision-making

In both models, the same underlying tension remains. Commercially, investment expertise often drives decisions wherever it is located, and sponsors naturally seek to keep the strongest market knowledge at the centre of the process. The CSSF, however, requires the IFM’s involvement to be real rather than cosmetic. In a delegation model, the key question is whether the IFM exercises real and demonstrable oversight over a formally appointed decision-maker. In an advisory model, scrutiny is often sharper: does the IFM truly decide, or does it merely validate external input? If the latter is the case, the set-up may be treated as de facto delegation. The dividing line is therefore not purely contractual, but behavioural: it depends on how decisions are made, challenged, implemented and documented.

Control, flexibility and strategic choice

For sponsors and group entities, that distinction has direct consequences. Delegation accommodates a structure in which the external investment platform genuinely decides, but within a regulated framework of eligibility, mandate and oversight. Advisory offers more flexibility in form, but less freedom in substance where the external entity wants to control outcomes. Stripped of detail, the choice reflects a broader trade-off between flexibility and control.

Delegation allows sponsors and asset managers to retain investment processes within their existing organisation and to scale them efficiently across jurisdictions and fund structures. It is often the more natural model where the sponsor’s aim is to keep portfolio management embedded in its own platform. The advisory model allows for greater integration of decision-making within the IFM and may be attractive where the commercial objective is to strengthen Luxembourg substance or avoid the formality of a delegation framework. But it also requires stronger local capability and acceptance that the external advisor’s role must remain advisory in substance as well as in name. Ultimately, the distinction between delegation and advisory is not about legal form alone. It is about where control sits, and whether the chosen model convincingly reflects both regulatory requirements and commercial reality.

The IFM at the centre of the structure

Regardless of whether external expertise is brought in through delegation or investment advice, it must always be clear that, from a regulatory perspective, the IFM is the central entity and cannot be bypassed. The commercial importance of the sponsor and the sophistication of the external investment platform do not change that. The challenge for Luxembourg structures is therefore not whether external support can be used, but how to organise it so that commercial objectives and regulatory expectations genuinely align.

This article was first published by the AGEFI.